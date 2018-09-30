Blackstone: AUM Growth Positive For Growth

This growth should allow the firm to continue its strong growth and thus deliver unit price growth to its investors.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, alternative asset management giant The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) held its annual Investor Day. The general practice at events such as this is to give a presentation that outlines the company's value and growth proposition to investors. In many cases, companies will also discuss broader trends in their respective industries. Blackstone opted not to do that and instead focused on the outstanding performance of its various funds over the years. In this industry, that is the primary differentiator between it and its competitors as it is ultimately the thing that will help the company raise capital for future funds and thus ensure the long-term continuation and growth of the business. Overall, Blackstone is a very successful asset management firm that looks poised to continue solid long-term returns to its unitholders.

The Blackstone Group is the largest independent alternative asset manager in the United States, boasting $439 billion in assets under management. This represents a substantial increase over the $400,000 that the company was managing back in 1985.

One of the biggest reasons for this dramatic growth is the impressive returns that Blackstone's various funds have delivered over the years. As shown here, Blackstone's funds in various strategies have generally delivered double-digit annual returns on average, which is better than the long-term performance of the S&P 500:

Although Blackstone today is most commonly known for its real estate funds, this was not always the case. In fact, when the company conducted its initial public offering back in 2007, the firm's corporate private equity funds contained the bulk of the firm's $88 billion in assets under management:

Today, however, it is indeed the company's various real estate funds that contain the greatest proportion of its assets:

One of the, if not the, major reasons for Blackstone's success at raising capital for its various real estate funds, particularly its opportunistic real estate funds, is the impressive performance history of its earlier funds. Here we can see all of the opportunistic real estate investment funds that Blackstone has managed throughout its history. As we can see, the firm has delivered an average IRR of 16%, with only one fund (BREP Intl II) delivering an IRR in the single digits. Even so, it still delivered an impressive performance considering its formation during the real estate-fueled Great Recession:

On average, the company's real estate funds have greatly outperformed the NCREIT OCDE Core Index that they are benchmarked against.

The fact that Blackstone's funds have outperformed the index by more than double has certainly pleased the company's limited partners (and helped it attract new ones). This is immediately obvious when we consider that they have entrusted Blackstone with increasing amounts of capital over the years. As we see here, between 2007 and today, the amount of assets contained in Blackstone's real estate funds has climbed from $23 billion to $119 billion, an increase of approximately 520%:

As is the case with all asset management companies, Blackstone generates a large proportion of its revenue by collecting a fee on assets under management, levied as a percentage. Thus, the growth in assets under management results in growing revenues for the firm, which is certainly something that we like to see.

We see similar trends in the company's corporate private equity business, which is largely what you think of when you think of private equity. These are the funds that do activities like leveraged buyouts and make investments in privately-held businesses. The goal here is to take a company private, build it up, and ultimately sell it off either through an initial public offering or via a sale to some other entity. Blackstone has a long track record of success at this activity, dating back to the firm's inception in 1985.

As we can see here, the returns from Blackstone's private equity funds have greatly outperformed both the MSCI World and the S&P 500 indices for the past 33 years. When we consider the power of compounding over all of those years, we can see that the investors in the firm's funds now have a lot more money than they would have if they had simply parked their money in an index fund.

As was the case with the company's real estate funds, its historically strong outperformance is a major marketing point that Blackstone has been able to use to increase its assets under management over time. As we can see, Blackstone has been able to double the quantity of assets contained in its private equity funds in the eleven years since its IPO:

As was the case with the firm's real estate funds, the growth in AUM that it saw here has resulted in the business unit that manages these funds steadily growing its revenues over the years. As we might expect, this is overall a good thing for the company's unitholders.

We can, in fact, see the impact that Blackstone's growth in AUM has provided to its revenues. As shown here, the firm was generating $269 million annually in management fees back in 2008, which has now grown to $430 million annually:

While most mutual fund and ETF managers only generate revenue through management fees, Blackstone is different. In addition to management fees, the company also collects performance fees that are set as a certain percentage of the upside of its investments over a specified hurdle rate. A higher AUM also helps here since, as a rule, a higher amount of deployed capital will result in higher total returns if the actual return in percentage terms remains the same (10% of $100,000 is less than 10% of $100 million). Thus, all else being equal, higher AUM will result in higher performance revenues. This is exactly what we see:

Fortunately, Blackstone Group is not resting on its laurels and is actively working to continue to grow its assets under management. In fact, the company has the goal of having at least $1 trillion in assets under management eight years from now:

There are relatively few ordinary asset management firms that have an assets under management figure that high. An alternative asset manager achieving it would be unheard of. Nevertheless, given the speed that Blackstone has grown its AUM thus far, it is conceivable that it will achieve this level. Even if it fails though, there is little doubt in my mind that the firm will manage far more assets in five to ten years than today and will thus generate a greater level of profits.

Overall, Blackstone Group is certainly a company that you may want to include in your portfolio. Its historical performance should grant it some success at growing its AUM, which will ultimately grow its revenues and earnings. This should be good for the unit price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.