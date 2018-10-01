Animal Protein: Meats Third Quarter 2018 Review And The Outlook Q4 2018

Lean hogs lose one-quarter of their value in Q3 and are over 13% lower over the nine-month period that ended on September 28.

The animal protein or meat sector moved 4.81% lower in Q3 after a gain of 17.44% in Q2 that reversed all of the losses from Q1. The sector was 3.90% lower over the nine-month period as of the end of September. Meats finished 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. Live cattle futures led the sector in Q3 while feeder cattle also posted a gain. Lean hogs which climbed an incredible 44.76% in Q2 have back part of those gains falling 24.98% in Q3. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork.

In Q3, the peak season of demand each year, the summer grilling season, faded in the market’s rearview mirror. Prices for meats were lower than usual during the peak season in 2018 because of a strong dollar, rising interest rates, and an early spring surge in feed prices that led to early processing and oversupply conditions. At the same time, the issues surrounding international trade and weak currencies in South American countries added lots of volatility to the prices of hogs and cattle.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 6.03% higher in Q3 after a 5.93% loss in Q2 and a 6.42% loss in Q1. Live cattle futures were 6.66% lower at the end of September through the first nine months of 2018. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between $1.01375 and $1.30525 per pound during the first nine and closed close to the midpoint of the trading band. Live cattle closed on September 28 at $1.1345 per pound basis the nearby futures contract.

It takes 18 to 24 months to raise a head of cattle; therefore, supply issues can take months, if not years to impact the price of beef. The population of planet earth now stands at 7.501 billion people, 19 million higher than at the end of Q2. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for complex proteins like beef and pork in the region.

Two issues weighed on the price of cattle over the second and part of the third quarter. First, a significant decline in the currencies of Brazil and Argentina caused increased selling in the beef market which pressured prices. Secondly, trade issues with China and other U.S. trading partners threaten demand for U.S. beef exports as the potential for measures to combat U.S. protectionism could cause supplies to pile up in the United States over coming months. While the price cattle recovered in Q3, the levels seen during the peak season of 2018 were the lowest since 2011.

Ranchers and animal protein producers often have a tough time dealing with volatile feed prices as they panic and buy on or near highs for fear of even higher prices and when the prices come down, they find themselves with feed price commitments that are much higher than market prices. This year, producers are dealing with the trade issues and increased competition from South American producers who have the benefit of weak currencies making their beef products more competitive in global markets.

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that the market was in an upward trend, but price momentum has risen into overbought territory.

It is likely that the trade issues at least partially influence the current level of beef prices. Therefore, any agreements over coming weeks and months could result in a relief rally in the live cattle futures contract, as well as many other commodities in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. While live cattle prices have rallied, they remain closer to the lows than the highs since 2014.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract interest that is more speculative. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle prices in Q1, but they gained ground in Q2 as they posted a 13.50% gain. In Q3, feeder cattle price continued to advance and were 4.53% higher for the period. Over the nine-month period in 2018, they posted an 8.34% gain as of the close of business at the end of September. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. During the nine-months of 2018, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.28575 to a high of $1.5825 per pound and they closed Q3 at the high end of the 2018 trading band. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. Nearby feeder cattle futures closed on September 28, 2018, at $1.58175 per pound at the top of the trading range in 2018.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. In Q1 of 2018, the price of pork was the worst performing commodity posting a loss of 19.16% for the three-month period. Abundant supplies weighed on the price of pork in early 2018. In Q2, the tables turned in the pork market, and lean hogs were the best performing commodity posting a 44.76% gain over the three-month period. In Q3, lean hogs futures plunged once again and were down 24.98%. The range in this market was a low of 48.925 cents to a high of 84.075 cents per pound so far in 2018. The range expanded in Q3 as hogs made a marginal new high and a new low and closed the quarter a bit below the middle of the trading range for the year.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on September 28 at 62.175 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. Lean hogs traded at a low of 40.70 cents per pound in October 2016, and if supplies start to pile up because of a lack of Chinese demand because of trade issues, the price could move towards that level. However, with suppliers preparing for that eventuality, any new trade agreements could result in an off-season shortage of pork. The bottom line is that supply and demand fundamentals will continue to take a back seat to the geopolitical state of trade over coming months and given the high-profile position of pork in the trade issue with China, we could see unprecedented price variance in the lean hog futures market. China is the world’s largest pork producer, but at the same time, the nation is the world’s biggest consumer of the meat.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q3 2018 highlights a market in oversold territory.

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices have been bouncing around throughout 2018. Price action during Q3 filled the gap on the weekly chart perfectly. The hog market tends to create price gaps as futures contracts roll during peak and off-peak demand seasons.

Technical resistance is at the early July high 84.075 cents per pound. Support is at the recent low at 48.925 cents and then at the October 2016 bottom at 40.7 cents. Momentum on the weekly chart was in deeply oversold territory attempting to cross higher at the end of Q3.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q4

As we move into the final quarter of 2018 which is the off-season for meat consumption, the prices of cattle and hogs are doing better than they were during this time in 2016. While nearby cattle prices have been making higher lows and higher highs since April, hog prices have traded in a wide range. The current divergences in technical and fundamental signals when it comes the short, medium, and long-term charts, and supply and demand factors are driven by trade and geopolitics, make a potential for a continuation of wide price variance in the meat futures arena.

Demographic factors continue to support demand for animal proteins as we move forward into the final three months of 2018, but the ongoing uncertainty over trade trumps all other issues, and it is likely that the news cycle when it comes to tariffs and retaliation will move prices for the rest of this year.

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA could be a barometer of trade issues with the Chinese over the coming months.

Meats are one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market. Keep the seasons in mind when approaching the cattle or hog futures on the long or short sides of the market.

