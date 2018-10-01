Precious Metals Third Quarter 2018 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2018

The precious metals sector of the commodities market posted an overall loss in the third quarter of 2018.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71 %. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017 posting its second consecutive annual gain. In Q3 2018, the sector moved 1.20% lower led by losses in silver, gold, and platinum. The sector declined as the US dollar index rose by 0.41% over the three-month period. Over the first nine months of 2018, the precious metals sector was 8.71% lower.

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the Fed Funds rate at their September 26 FMOC meeting by 25 basis points and economic data points to another rate hike of the same magnitude at their December meeting. The short-term rate in the U.S. will be at the 2.25%-2.50% level at the end of 2018 if they follow through with another hike at the final meeting of this year.

The program to reduce the Fed’s swollen balance sheet which is a legacy of the quantitative easing program continues to tighten credit in longer-term government debt maturities. Higher rates tend to weigh on the prices of commodities like precious metals. In Q3, all precious metals made new lows for 2018.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels- in Europe, and Japan rates are negative. However, the ECB told markets that their QE program would end at the end of 2018. The widening gap between U.S. rates and other currency yields is a supportive factor for the value of the dollar.

The geopolitical landscape calmed in Asia during Q2 and Q3 when it comes to North Korea. The summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set the stage for denuclearization of the hermit nation which decreased tensions on the Korean Peninsula. However, the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China continues to be an issue that may increase recessionary pressures.

The Middle East is a potential tinderbox that could flare up at any time without notice. The tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to be a concern in the region. U.S. and European relations with Russia remain strained. In November, severe sanctions on Iran will add additional political pressure in the area.

The most significant issue when it comes to markets across all asset classes in Q3 has been the Trump Administration’s move to level the playing field in international trade. Tariffs and retaliation with trading partners around the world have distorted prices in many markets.

Commodities are ground zero in the trade issue, and we have seen many markets move lower in response to the protectionist wave. An escalation of rhetoric and protectionism around the world could still lead to a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. During risk-off periods, the prices of all assets tend to move lower as market participants liquidate risk positions, raise cash, and move to the sidelines.

The spectacular rise in digital currencies over the course of 2017 came to an end in 2018 as Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies declined precipitously. The total market cap of the digital currency market dropped from over $800 billion in December 2017 to the $220.95 billion level at the end of Q3. While the market cap of the asset classes declined, Bitcoin moved over 12.55% higher in Q3 to the $6650 level. Bitcoin had traded at over $19,000 in the final month of 2017, so the price at the end of the first nine-months of 2018 remained appreciably below the high.

Precious metals are limping into the final quarter of 2018, but palladium continues to be a star leading the sector with a gain in Q3, and up slightly since the end of 2017. Platinum and silver have posted double-digit percentage losses over the nine-month period while gold also has declined compared to its price at the end of 2017.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold settled on September 28, 2018, at $1191.50 per ounce basis the active month COMEX October futures contract, $63.00 or 5.02% lower for the third quarter. Gold moved 9% lower over the first nine-months of 2018. Gold traded in a range between $1161.40 and $1365.40 in 2018 with the highs coming in late January and early April on the continuous contract making a double top in the gold market in 2018. The lows for the year came in Q3 as the price slipped on the back of trade issues and a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold’s low came in mid-August as the dollar index peaked at 96.865.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, price momentum in the yellow metal crossed to the downside in neutral territory and continued to decline throughout Q3. Gold broke through the December 2017 low in Q3 which was the first time since late 2015 that gold made a lower low then the end of the previous year. After two attempts to challenge the 2016 peak at $1377.50, the yellow metal put in a double top at $1364.50 in late January and early April which led to a lower low for 2018. Nearby gold futures traded to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August and critical technical support now stands at the December 2016 bottom at $1123.90 per ounce. Gold negated the pattern of higher lows that has been in place on the medium and longer-term charts since December 2015. Support is at $1161.70 per ounce level with resistance at $1365.40 as we head into Q4 with gold trading a lot closer to the lows than the highs.

Gold is limping into the fourth quarter of the year. The stronger dollar since February weighed on the price of gold and many other commodities. Additionally, the threat of a risk-off period over trade issues has been bearish for the price of the precious metal. A more hawkish Fed has also contributed to losses in the price of metal that is a barometer for fear and uncertainty in markets. As we head into the final quarter of 2018, gold had developed a pattern of making lows in the final month of the year when the Fed increased the short-term interest rate. The path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar over the last three months of the year will have the most significant influence of the price of gold.

Silver Review

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver settled on September 28 at $14.712 per ounce on the nearby month COMEX futures contract and was 8.64% lower in Q3 making it the worst-performing precious metal over the past three months. Silver lost 14.19% of its value over the first nine months of this year. Silver underperformed gold in Q3, and so far in 2018. Silver traded in a range between $13.91 and $17.705 during the nine-month period with the high coming on January 25 and the low on September 11. The price of silver spent the third quarter deteriorating. However, silver recovered in late September to the $14.70 per ounce level on the active month December futures contract on COMEX.

Silver made lower highs throughout 2018 which is a continuation of the trading pattern dating back to July 2016. The path of least resistance remains lower as we head into the final three months of 2018 and the area of critical technical support at the December 2015 low at $13.635 could act as a magnet for the price.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, price momentum is in deeply oversold territory and time will tell if it can hold the multiyear support level that is $1.077 below the closing price and 27.5. cents below the recent low in the silver futures market.

Technical resistance is at the June 2018 high at $17.35 which stands as the first level on the upside after a pattern of lower highs since the July 2016 peak at $21.095.

Platinum Review

Platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector for years, and the bearish trend continued in Q3. Nearby platinum futures closed on September 28, at $818.70 per ounce. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015 after being down 14.35% in 2014. In 2016, platinum only gained 1.58%. Platinum moved 3.59% higher in 2017. In Q1, the metal lost 1.17% of its value over the three-month period, but in Q2 it dropped 8.08%. In Q3, the rare precious metals fell another 3.95%. Platinum traded in a range between $755.70 and $1022.60 so far in 2018 and closed the third quarter closer lows than highs. In August, platinum fell to its lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003, a decade and a half low for the precious metal.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, around eighty percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest palladium producer, and the metal is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum. For years, platinum traded at a significant premium to palladium, but that changed in Q4 of 2017.

Meanwhile, the fifteen year low in platinum in Q3 has caused some primary producers in South Africa to close mine shafts where higher-cost production is no longer viable as the market price is below the cost of extraction.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum crossed higher from an oversold condition after the recent recovery from the decade and a half low, but platinum continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The monthly and quarterly charts remain in deeply oversold territory.

The platinum-gold spread closed 2017 at a $371.00 discount to the price of gold. The relationship continued to diverge from the mean in Q1 and closed at $395.50. In Q2, the spread moved another $6.60 away from its historical norm and closed at the $402.10 level. In Q3, the ratio moved back below the $400 level closing the quarter at $372.80 with platinum under gold on their respective active month futures contracts.

The discount tells us that platinum is either too cheap at its current price or gold is too expensive on a historical basis. Platinum has been cheap against gold, but at the end of the third quarter of 2018, things got marginally better for the price spread. At the same time, platinum continued to underperform palladium over the three-month period.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016 posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017 making it the best performing commodity across all sectors for the year. During the first days of Q1 palladium rose to an all-time high at $1133 per ounce surpassing its 2001 peak price at $1090. Palladium traded in a range between $815.20 and $1133.00 during the first nine months of this year and closed on September 28 at $1072.80 per ounce. Palladium was the best performing precious metal over Q3 posting a 12.82% gain for the period. Palladium is the only precious metal that has moved higher compared to the closing price at the end of 2017 as it was 1.11% higher for the year at the end of the third quarter.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. The previous all-time high for palladium came in January 2001 at $1090 per ounce, and during Q1, the metal peaked at $1133. As with platinum, a large percentage of palladium demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters.

In Q3, strength in palladium and weakness in platinum send the price to a new and lower low for platinum compared to palladium. The spread closed Q3 at the $254.10 level, $155.60 lower than at the end of Q2 as palladium continued to outperform platinum.

Palladium moved to a new low for 2018 at $815.20 in August but swiftly recovered to close the quarter a lot closer to the January all-time high than the mid-August low in the palladium market.

While palladium outperformed platinum as well as silver and gold in Q3, another precious metal that does not trade on the futures exchange has been posting steady gains.

Source: Kitco

The price of rhodium, a byproduct of platinum output in South Africa has more doubled over the past year rising from just over $1000 per ounce at the end of September in 2017 to its current level at $2425 bid at $2575 offered. Since some South African mines are cutting platinum output because of low prices, rhodium supplies have dwindled to levels which have taken the price appreciably higher. The price strength in both the rhodium and the palladium markets could be an omen for platinum which continues to be the metal with the highest density, resistance to heat and is the only platinum group metal that has a history of significant investor demand.

Looking forward to Q4 in the precious metals

Three of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets added to losses from Q1 and Q2 in Q3. All four of the precious metals fell to new lows for 2018 in Q3, but only palladium has staged a significant recovery from the mid-August bottom.

Central banks continue to be a net buyer of gold with China and Russia absorbing domestic production and buying on the international market.

While the dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for the yellow metal, its value in other currencies could impact the path of least resistance for the price of gold. At the same time, growing global debt after the massive monetary stimulus programs that followed the 2008 global financial crisis continues to present a bullish case for the price of gold and all precious metals that investors purchase as stores of wealth. Moreover, the potential for rising inflation in the U.S. and around the world could cause rallies in the precious metals sector which is highly sensitive to inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the evaporation of capital in the digital currency market over the first nine months of 2018 has caused the wild speculation in the new asset class to decline.

In Q3, Bitcoin recovered 12.55% of its value, but it is still 54.26% lower since the end of 2017. Ethereum moved 46.26% lower in Q3 and is 70.51% lower over the nine-month period. Litecoin’s value fell by 16.11% in Q3 and is 74.83% lower from the end of 2017, while Ripple gained 24.57% over the past three months and has shed 74.86% of its value since the final day of trading in 2017. Bitcoin Cash lost 18.89% in Q3 and is 81.47% lower in 2018, and Bitcoin gold rose 17.20% in Q3 and is an incredible 90.37% lower on the year. The market cap of the entire digital currency market which comprises 2008 tokens, up approximately 420 from the end of Q2, dropped from $235.9 billion at the end of Q2 to $220.948 billion at the end of Q3 2018. The market cap had peaked at over $800 billion last December.

My opinion and strategy when it comes to the precious metals sector have not changed since the end of Q2 even though prices are appreciably lower in gold, silver, and platinum.

I am going into the fourth quarter with a very cautious approach of the precious metals sector that favors trading over investing. In silver, I am agnostic as the price must hold the $13.635 per ounce level on nearby futures, which is a line in the sand for the volatile precious metal that tends to attract lots of speculative activity. The bounce at the end of September was promising, but the price action over the first days of October should give us clues about the path of least resistance for the volatile precious metal.

Palladium continues to move to levels that could mount a challenge to the January all-time high at $1133 per ounce. Finally, in platinum, I will continue to buy physical metal on a scale-down basis.

I will be watching the price action and the news cycle which will give me clues about the path of least resistance for prices over the coming three months. The end of the year has been a weak period for prices in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and we are limping into the final three months in all markets but palladium and rhodium which is a reason to exercise extreme caution when it comes to risk positions.

The GLTR is an ETF that represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

A more detailed and robust quarterly recap of the precious metals sector is available to subscribers to the Hecht Commodity Report which is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.