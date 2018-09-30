BlackRock: ETF And Data Businesses To Drive Growth

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) gave a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. In this presentation, BlackRock discussed its current business and its investment proposition to current and potential shareholders. The company also briefly discussed the future of the industry in which it operates, but admittedly most of its focus was on itself. This is somewhat reasonable as a company such as BlackRock is mostly dependent on the quantity of assets that it attracts. Therefore, it is perhaps not as dependent on overall conditions in its industry as a commodity business, for example, might be.

BlackRock is one of the largest asset management companies in the world, boasting a tremendous $6.3 trillion in assets under management. These assets are spread across a variety of active- and passively-managed funds that are using a variety of styles:

Source: BlackRock

The fact that the company's funds come from a variety of different strategic sectors gives BlackRock a competitive advantage over its smaller peers. This is because the company is likely to have a fund available to meet the needs of any client. This should aid it in continuing to attract further capital since it should be able to give a potential client a way to invest their money in whatever way they want.

The company's wide variety of funds has indeed enabled it to attract new assets in recent years. As we can see here, BlackRock has produced an organic asset growth rate of 4% over the past five years. This has allowed it to grow its base management fee revenue at a 5% rate over the period:

Source: BlackRock

The reason why the growth in assets is good for BlackRock is because the management fees that it collects from its funds are a percentage of the assets in the fund. Therefore, the higher the company's assets under management, the greater its revenues. As profits typically grow with revenues, it should be immediately obvious why the growth in assets is beneficial for the company's shareholders.

BlackRock has been a major beneficiary of the growth in the popularity of exchange-traded funds over the past few years. This is largely due to the firm's incredibly popular iShares line of products. As we can see, the total value of the assets held by exchange-traded funds has grown by an average of 13% annually over the past five years to approximately $5 trillion today:

Source: BlackRock

This growth is expected to continue going forward. According to data sourced from Markit and Bloomberg, BlackRock has projected three different scenarios for the ETF industry going forward:

Source: BlackRock

As we can see here, exchange-traded funds are expected to contain somewhere between $7 trillion and $12 trillion in aggregate by 2023, up from $5 trillion today. While this figure is the total for all ETFs and not just those managed by BlackRock, it does seem reasonable to assume that at least some portion of the new assets will end up in BlackRock's funds due to the dominance of the iShares products in the marketplace. This should naturally boost BlackRock's fee-based revenue.

During its presentation, BlackRock was making a big deal out of its new Aladdin platform. The company is marketing this application as an operating system for investment managers that connect the systems and information necessary to manage money in real time. The platform operates in a SaaS environment that currently boasts more than 30,000 users that pay a regular fee to the company for the use of the data that the system connects to.

Source: BlackRock

The company's growth strategy therefore appears to be two-fold. It is seeking to increase its assets under management, which is certainly a plausible scenario, although a recession in the near future could certainly slow it down. The company is also looking to expand the number of investment professionals that are using the Aladdin platform, which will require strong marketing on BlackRock's part. It does seem likely that the company will be able to produce at least some growth going forward, however.

Valuation

As BlackRock is likely to grow its earnings going forward, we want to determine if the current price is an acceptable one to pay for this growth. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns. One metric that we can use to value the company relative to its forward growth is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is essentially a way to adjust the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward growth. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 may indicate a stock that is undervalued and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, BlackRock is expected to deliver EPS growth of 11.62% annually over the next three to five years, which gives the company a PEG ratio of 1.46 at its current price. Thus, the stock may be somewhat overvalued currently.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackRock is a giant and diversified asset management company. The conditions are quite good for it to continue to expand its AUM, which will allow the company to grow its fee revenue. In addition, its Aladdin product is growing its presence in the investment management world. Unfortunately, the stock may have gotten somewhat ahead of itself so it may not make sense to buy it today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.