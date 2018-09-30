Escape From InfraCap MLP Fund

We tell you where we deployed our capital and why.

When we last wrote on the InfraCap MLP Fund (AMZA), we left with the conclusion:

What we would like investors to get most out of this article is to have a skeptical mind when something looks too good to be true. That in this case would be the 16.7% yield on AMZA while almost the entire sector will soon be under 8%. Perhaps for the true believers, she helps with the coverage?

Our base case was that if the sector had a strong rally, the distribution could be maintained a bit longer than our February time frame for a cut. If it did not, there was no hope.

Why we exited and where we deployed our cash

AMZA was an exciting venture for us. Since we do our own due diligence, we use ETFs and CEFs rather sparingly. However, for Canadian investors, MLPs present a rather unique problem. Our total return is hindered by the fact that there is a rather stunning 40% tax withholding on MLP distributions. This is not avoided even in the Canadian tax sheltered accounts where dividends and distributions from other stocks and ETFs are untouched. To make matters more fun, to even get a credit for those on our tax returns, we need to file the companies' (yes, the MLPs') tax return as it would apply in Canada. That is not a seemingly impossible task, it is an impossible task. AMZA was our method of bypassing this.

We were very acutely aware from the beginning that AMZA did not come close to covering the distribution it generated. Our first article showed that AMZA was covering about 60-70% of what it distributed. Back then it distributed a rather massive $2.08 annually. We were ok with this limitation. However, the multiple missteps had us concerned.

We were first surprised that the ETF still lagged most closed-end funds since its inception. We were further peeved that the fund had pressed in multiple bets against oil, which were a significant drain to NAV.

We estimated at the time that AMZA lost more in one quarter on wrong-way oil bets than it generated in net option premium. Being particularly bullish on oil that is not where we wanted our investment dollars to be going.

Where we went

At the time we wrote our last AMZA article, we exited the stock. As we did, we noticed that the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) was trading at a rather nice discount to NAV.

This is a fund that we have liked for its simple and clear strategy in the MLP space. However, on many occasions we looked to deploy cash here, we found it trading at a big premium to NAV. Paying a high premium can be hazardous to your returns as holders of this CEF found out over the last 5 years. But here, with the fund at an almost 9% discount, we started liking the appeal.

JMF has done better than AMZA since AMZA's inception while not selling one single option (well, other than the option to purchase it at a discount).

Over the past year, the total return has been muted relative to AMZA.

However, the one-year time frame has been heavily influenced by the 12% drop in the premium (from a 4% premium to 7.64% discount).

Holdings

JMF holds some unique names in its top 10, including DCP Midstream (DCP), a firm with perhaps the maximum potential to grow its distribution over the next few years.

There is some overlap with AMZA's top 10 holdings and that is only natural when there are so few total stocks in this sector.

JMF has cut its distribution a couple of times recently as the fund is grappling with underlying distribution cuts and rising interest costs.

The same items plague AMZA and will likely result in a rather massive second distribution cut soon. For our part, we are rather indifferent to what the fund distributes within a range. That is, our total return is not impacted by what is distributed. As can be seen, JMF's yield has averaged about half that of AMZA's over the last 3 years and yet JMF's total return has been higher. That is all that matters.

Conclusion

In general, when purchased at NAV, JMF has outperformed AMZA by a decent margin without attempting any creative tricks. At the current discount to NAV, the fund gives investors a good exposure to the sector without the risks that upside oil (and natural gas) price spikes can have. As can be seen below, AMZA has been betting rather heavily against oil and natural gas prices.

MLPs however are showing a rather low correlation to both these assets over the last 3 years, and while the bet may work out, it is not one we are comfortable taking. The risk is rather lopsided as we see low downside on both assets but rather serious upside and so does Citi (C) which thinks natural gas prices could quadruple in a severe winter.

We leave readers to figure out whether they want the hedge or not. For those bearish on both commodities in the near term or highly bullish on the manager's trading prowess, AMZA may be a better bet. We are sticking with JMF.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are heavily long multiple energy investments.