Technically Speaking For The Week Of September 24-28

The jobs market has been doing well for the last four years; there are several explanations for weak wage gains.

Between the, shall we say, commotion in Washington and my traveling schedule, it's been a jam-packed week. But with all that, let's start with this characterization of the economy from Fed Chairman Powell:

Our economy is strong. Growth is running at a healthy clip. Unemployment is low, the number of people working is rising steadily, and wages are up. Inflation is low and stable. All of these developments are very good signs.

Despite all of the distractions, it's easy to forget this fact: the economy is in the best shape it's been in for a long time. From the Fed's perspective, it really doesn't get any better than this: we're below "full employment" and inflation is right around 2%. I'm reminded of a comment from Chicago Fed President Evans who said something to the effect of "the economy is, first and foremost, all the individual participants buying and selling goods." In spite of all the "other things" going on, business is doing well. This is the foundation for the markets, and the foundation is pretty damn good right now.

There's been a fair amount of debate about who deserves credit for the current pace of economic growth. First off, giving a president any credit for an economy is a really bad idea. To further the quote about from Chicago Fed President Evans, after all the individual participants making individual decisions, the next biggest economic player is the federal government - which can increase or decrease its spending - followed by the Fed - which can raise or lower the rate of borrowing. Nowhere is there any mention of the president, who is largely a victim (or beneficiary) of circumstance. However, just for the sake of argument, consider this chart of the 3-, 6-, and 12-month moving average of establishment job growth (data from the St. Louis Fed, and author's calculations):

This is a really noisy data series, which is why I like to smooth the numbers. From 2011 to 2014, the data was positive but weak. Current strength started in 2Q14, with all three moving averages going over 200,000/month. What this really shows, more than anything, is the depth and breadth of the recession and how difficult it is to overcome the impacts of a financially-based recession.

But what about wages, where we're still seeing weak overall growth, relative to past expansions? Is there any kind of consensus emerging about what's happening there? I think one of the better explanations remains the underemployment arguments, starting with the low labor force participation rates of 25-54-year-olds:

This is "the" age group that drives up wages. Its participation in the labor pool is still about a percentage point below the low levels seen during the preceding expansion. While the FRED system doesn't have data on it, I also think the job market's composition is having an impact; as older, higher-paying jobs are leaving the job market, they're being replaced by lower-paid new entrants. And there is also the impact of the gig-economy, which, according to a new study from JPMorgan Chase, has helped to collapse wages. The combined impact of all these factors explains a great deal I think.

Let's turn to the markets, shall we?

The QQQ was the best performer, rising 1.31%. But that was it; all the other indexes were lower on the week. So - what's the deal with this? The advance/decline line has answers:

The Nasdaq advance/decline line is still moving higher. But notice that it stalled, moving sideways over the summer. It advanced during August but fell back during September. This tells us that the balance between rising and falling issues is approaching 50/50 over the last few months.

The NY advance-decline line is clearer: it's been moving sideways most of the time since the beginning of July.

The above data tells a very compelling story; the number of issues that are rising relative to those that are falling is evening out. Statistically, that's a very important development; it means there is less upward momentum in the market, which ultimately leads to weaker price movements. That's exactly where we are as we enter the fourth quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.