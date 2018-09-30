Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For October 2018: An October Surprise?

"But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risks in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design, it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don't see the underlying process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan: "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but also does so in a probabilistic manner.

October 2018

The month of September gave us another record high with the S&P 500 hitting an intraday high of 2,940.91 on September 21. The month ended with the S&P 500 at 2,913.98, a gain of 0.43% from the August close. After two consecutive months of the S&P 500 gaining 3 percent or more, as noted in my September article, I had wondered if the Index would repeat a pattern not seen since early 2012. Obviously, it did not, although the gain of 0.43% for the month was not far off C-J's median simulation estimate of a gain of 0.72%. Furthermore, for the third quarter, the Index was up an impressive 7.2%. In my second half of 2018 article, published July 4, I noted that a 5% to 9.9% increase in the Index for the third quarter had the highest probability of all the ranges I report - that probability was 24.9%.

So after a great third quarter, one of the best quarters in years, I was curious what the market would look like in October. If you've been following the markets for enough years, you have memories of some very volatile Octobers. And once again, more market pundits are making the case that a correction or bear market is right around the corner. As I've noted above, C-J doesn't provide you a forecast of the market. Nor does it try to provide a reason as to what moves the market in any particular period. Rather, it provides you 2,000 simulations of the market going forward (In a few days I hope to publish the corresponding simulations for the fourth quarter). With that in mind, C-J's simulations for October are shown below:

A few points are worth noting. First, there is a decided shift in the probability distribution, with a significant increase in the likelihood of a tail event. On the positive side, the likelihood of the S&P 500 ending October up 3 percent or more now stands at 34.5%. That is up over 11 percentage points from the September estimate. On the negative side, the likelihood of the Index decreasing by 5 percent or more by the end of October is up 4.9 percentage points and now stands at 8.6%, a roughly 1 in 11 chance (More on the negative tail below). Furthermore, the likelihood that the S&P 500 increases in October is now estimated at 64.8%, marginally higher than the historical rate of occurrence. In addition, the median estimate equals 1.05%, a result that would have the S&P 500 ending the month of October at 2,944.58, a result that is higher than the new record established last month.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail estimates in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the October negative tail results can be seen as:

If you look at the fourth column, you will immediately see that the estimated likelihood of a negative tail event is up significantly from September. This result is particularly concentrated in the -5% to -7% and the -9 to -11.74% ranges. In both cases, the estimated probabilities are at or above the probabilities based on historical outcomes or traditional finance theory. In total, the likelihood of a negative tail event is up 5 percentage points for October as compared to September.

With that said, C-J suggests that October will be an interesting month to watch. While the simulations shown in the first table suggest some very positive results, C-J's results also show a significantly greater likelihood of a negative tail event for October. In fact, the estimated likelihood of a negative tail event is the highest it has been since C-J's February simulations. And we all remember what happened this past February.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.