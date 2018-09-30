The Fed Hikes Rates, Implies Rising Economic Activity

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a quarter point and intimated the U.S. was experiencing strong economic activity. More interest rate hikes could follow this year or next.

Fed's Comments

Below is a synopsis of the Fed's comments and my interpretation:

Fed's Comments

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent.

My Interpretation:

The Fed removed the previous language that its policy remains "accommodative." This implies the Fed has removed the extremely low interest rate policy orchestrated amid the Financial Crisis of 2008. The Fed funds rate reflects this as well. For nearly a decade after the Financial Crisis, the Fed funds rate was below its normalized level of 2 percent. The Fed's target range is now 2 to 2-1/4 percent, implying it wants to beat back inflationary pressures.

The August jobs report showed signs of an economy on the brink of overheating. Jobs grew by 201,000 and unemployment was 3.9 percent - the same as July's and way down from the 4.4 percent reported in the year-earlier period. Unemployment is well below the 5 percent threshold considered to be full employment, implying the whites of inflation's eyes could be here.

Fed's comments

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term. Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced.

My Interpretation:

The U.S. economy has not delivered unemployment rates as low as 3.9 percent since late 2000. Unemployment this low traditionally suggests workers can demand higher wages by switching jobs or playing employers against each other. Employee wage growth in August was consistent with that of a strong economy. Average hourly wages of $27.16 were up 2.9 percent Y/Y, up from 2.7 percent a month earlier. It also matched the 2.9 percent wage growth reported in January 2018 that stoked rate hike fears and caused volatility in financial markets.

There is no reason to fear rate hikes anymore since they appear to be a foregone conclusion. The Fed signaled there would be more rate hikes ahead and investors will simply have to deal with it. The Dow Jones (DIA) is still over 26,000 and about 1 percent off its 52-week high. Yields on 10-year Treasuries remain below 3 percent - more than low enough to keep asset prices inflated. The yield curve also remains flat, which implies long-term U.S. economy growth could be stagnant. The differential between 10-year and 2-year Treasuries was around 23 basis points at the end of September and dangerously close to going inverted.

Fed's Comments

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

My Interpretation:

The metric the Fed uses to measure inflation is personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy ("PCE"). The Fed's target for PCE growth is 2 percent. PCE growth rarely reached that target when Janet Yellen was head of the Fed, despite trillions in monetary stimulus. PCE growth has been at or near 2 percent for the past few months and was right at 2 percent for August 2018.

PCE growth around 2 percent and 2.9 percent wage growth could provide cover for the Fed to engage in more rate hikes. Such hikes may not cause jitters for financial markets like they would have a few years ago. A long bond below 3 percent, single-digit GDP growth and solid corporate earnings growth will likely be conducive to more stock market gains. An inverted yield curve could signal another recession and cause investors or policymakers to panic. However, we are not there yet.

Conclusion

Financial markets are taking the rate hikes and the Fed's balance sheet unwind in stride. The bull market for stocks could continue its run through the rest of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.