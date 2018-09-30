MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Pass 600 As Company Awaits FTC Approval Of United Therapeutics Deal

Passionate MannKind (MNKD) longs had something to be happy about this week when Afrezza scripts passed the 600 mark. Investors that are more critical of the numbers and what they actually mean were far less excited. While getting above 600 is a step in the right direction, the pace of growth is nothing to really get excited about. This is especially true when you consider that sales are well below what the company thought it was capable of.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The irony in the growth that Afrezza is delivering is that it is just enough to keep passionate longs passionate, and slow enough to give bears ammunition for their side of the argument. The result is that we have a stock that carries a decently wide trading range that active traders can take full advantage of, and this is precisely why MannKind remains a great play for active traders.

This past week the company also announced that it has once again renegotiated terms of its debt deal with Deerfield. The result of that negotiation was essentially kicking the can down the road a bit further in hopes that some other pieces fall into place to provide a bit more breathing room.

Quarter Over Quarter

The third quarter is quickly winding down. With 12 out of 13 weeks in the books, the numbers in terms of script growth and revenue growth are not very compelling. Script sales in Q3 are pacing just 12.65% better than what was delivered in Q2. 12% on an already low number does not build confidence. Combine that with data showing refills at or above new scripts, and the concerns peaking start to show through. As things appear now, scripts for Q3 should come in at about 7,300 vs. about 6,500 in Q2.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

From a revenue net perspective, the quarter-over-quarter improvement is 19.09%. In general terms, that number is not a bad number on a mature drug that has been on the market for a while. The problem is that the net revenue of Afrezza comes nowhere close to paying the bills, so slowing 19% growth is not a good sign. Realistically speaking, Q3 is going to deliver about $4.9 million in net revenue. The slow growth in 2018 is most likely the main reason that the company speaks to the year-over-year data. That presents much better optics. There is now sugar-coating this. 2018 is going much slower than management thought. Just 8 months ago management thought net revenue could be $30 million this year. With almost 9 months in the books, net revenue stands at about $12 million.

Projections

As readers know, I offer up projections on scripts, retail sales, gross revenue, net revenue, and cash balance. In simple terms, I track far more than just scripts. In fact, I offer perhaps the most comprehensive look into this company that is available. An analyst simply tossing out a price target is not really a projection and tends to ring hollow when compared to a reader being able to see the actual work and track the accuracy of my work over time.

Pretty much throughout 2018 I have laid out overly aggressive projections. I have been trying to give management the benefit of the doubt in outlining these projections, but as each quarter passes, I find myself having to adjust downward. That should be concerning to investors when you consider that even my aggressive look at the situation is well below MannKind's guidance and well below what is needed to impress the street. In fact, I have had a much better handle on the sales and cash situation at MannKind than the company itself. The record demonstrates this clearly.

This week, I have modified my projections once again. I am calling for Afrezza net revenue for 2018 to come in at $18,900,000 +/- 3%. By my estimation, net revenue currently stands at about $12 million with just 14 weeks of data to go. Included in that time-frame will be Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of my revenue projections, I still see the company paying more in rebates and discounts than it once did. I do not see the company having the ability to change this dynamic until it can have a dramatic shift in its marketing policies.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

MannKind's guidance has been a red herring for this company. Simply stated, MannKind management has been atrocious at projecting its own sales. In fairness, it is a catch 22. If the company were to guide to what is realistic, the street would get very concerned. It is a situation of getting the street concerned sooner, or later. Management has decided to punt that issue to the later so far. As things stand now, the lower end of the lowered guidance is net Afrezza revenue of $22 million in 2018. My estimate is that the company has just passed the $12 million mark. With just 14 weeks to go, management essentially needs to deliver $10 million in net revenue in 14 weeks. That is an average of $714,000 in net revenue per week. The most recent week delivered just $421,000. In terms of scripts, it will take about 16,000 scripts to deliver the required level of net revenue. Considering that Q3 will deliver about 7,200 scripts, the likelihood of meeting guidance is negligible.

One possible source of net revenue that the company could have is if Brazil gets approved, and if Biomm places an order for product in 2018. That could help the situation, but there is not an analyst worth their salt that believes MannKind was counting on this when it offered up guidance. Why? Because if management did count on an approval without stating as much, they will have been very, very, very, very disingenuous to their shareholders. That being said, what is the likelihood that Biomm will order multiple thousands of scripts in 2018 when pricing for Afrezza in Brazil has not even been set? Biomm has its own cash concerns. It does not need to get into the business of channel stuffing to save the bacon of its supplier.

As you can see in the chart below, a near vertical script trajectory is needed to hit guidance. Simply stated, it is not at all likely.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The problem with the guidance issue is that MannKind will need to be addressing this to shareholders when it conducts its Q3 conference call in about 6 to 8 weeks. That is about the same time that MannKind hopes to see 14 million warrants exercised at a price of $2.38 per share. Lowering guidance will be a weight on the stock price rather than lifting it to the necessary levels. MannKind could strike a deal of some sort for a product, for debt, or for an offering, but none of those really help the company hit guidance.

The unfortunate truth is that management has zero credibility when it comes to its guidance. The only way for MannKind guidance to be believable is for the company to set a guidance target and actually hit it without smoke, mirrors, accounting shifts, and double-talk. This should be concerning to investors, because in 2019, the company could actually be on the cusp of delivering better growth (if the company can get fully funded) and can start to see International sales add to the mix. MannKind owes it to its shareholders to be crystal clear about what its guidance was (did it or did it not include Brazil assumptions)... AND... crystal clear about what it will be. If the company handles the guidance issue correctly on its next quarterly call, it can mitigate some of the distrust by the street. My fear is that management will try to keep over-passionate retail investors happy instead of trying to offer up the type of information that can attract new investors.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is actually quite precarious at the moment. The company has $45 million coming its way, but no definitive timeline on when it will arrive. In the meantime, the cash balance is dwindling by the day. I estimate that MannKind finished this past week with just $12 million in cash and will finish the quarter with just $10.3 million. Thankfully, Deerfield relaxed its cash-on-hand covenant for Q3. In just 4 or 5 weeks, Mannkind could be out of cash. Let me be clear. The company has $45 million pending, but that will not get delivered until the FTC approves the deal with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). I anticipate that the FTC will have no objection (and the matter will be resolved by October 5th), so the concern is simply a function of having the ability to operate if the FTC takes longer than one might expect. A longer process would come about if the FTC raises questions.

If we assume that the $45 million does enter the coffers, I project that MannKind finishes the year with about $27 million. That means some cash infusion is needed in Q1. The 14 million warrants could extend the critical path to Q2, but that is still only a short-term solution.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

This remains a speculative play that is dominated by active traders playing the range between $1.50 and $2.40. MannKind remains in need of cash in some fashion. A deal would be the most preferred source, but debt with converts, or another offering remain possible solutions that need to be considered. The company is on the cusp of having money to get through either Q1 or Q2 (depending on status of warrants), but really needs a lot of additional money if it wants to be able to change the dynamics of Afrezza sales. Possible positives are the announcement of the $45 million, an approval in Brazil, a filing in Mexico and Canada, and possible partners. Possible negatives are the serious issues relating to guidance, slow sales, having to tap the ATM, possible dilution, possible debt with toxic converts or poor terms. MannKind (once it gets the $45 million) will be in a better place than it was, but still has several hurdles ahead. Traders will dominate. Those building positions should do so at the lower end of the trading range, while those looking to profit from a trade can likely have ample opportunity to see some quick spikes to the top end. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.