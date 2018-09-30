Worthington Industries - Worth It

I like the long-term track record of the business, a modest valuation and hidden assets in terms of the joint ventures.

Worthington Industries continues to post reasonable results, but at the same time has seen some struggles as well.

In April of this year, I looked at Worthington Industries (WOR) in this premium article, named "Long-Term Compounder On Sale". I noted that the company could and should benefit from economic growth and tax reform, as I applauded the long-term growth track record of the business, in combination with the many joint ventures which the company has.

The modest valuation of the business, potential break-up value given the joint ventures, and anticipated turnaround of engineered cabs make Worthington remain worth it, certainly given its long-term track record.

Golden Rule, Golden Share?

Worthington has been a long-term holding of mine, in part driven by the "golden" rule employed by the company, that is the primary goal to earn money for shareholders by consistently growing earnings per share.

The company is comprised of three major business units, including a steel processing business, a pressure cylinder business and a range of global joint ventures. These core activities have been reinforced by continued dealmaking as the company has spent little over a billion on 21 acquisitions from 2009 onward.

This and organic growth allowed sales to rise to $4.2 billion in 2018, with reported sales totaling just $3.6 billion. The difference relates to the fact that the share of revenues from the joint ventures is not consolidated in the corporate results. The steel processing operation is by far the largest segment with $2.3 billion in sales last year on which it reported operating earnings of $153 million.

The pressure cylinders business got a boost from the 2017 Amtrol acquisition and posted $1.2 billion in sales on which it reported operating earnings of just $23 million. That is after taking into account $56 million in impairment and restructuring costs. At last is the smaller, yet troubled, engineered cabs business, with a mere $117 million in sales. This unit was "responsible" for an operating loss of $11 million last year.

The automotive industry makes up little over a third of end sales. Other key end markets which each are responsible for 10-20% of sales include the construction, industrial and consumer products sectors.

While the long-term performance has been solid, the same cannot be said for the actual progress made in the past few years. In fact, both sales and margins have been somewhat sluggish (especially if we account for acquisitions being made along the way).

The Actual Performance

In June, Worthington reported the results for its fiscal year of 2018. Reported sales (excluding fair share in joint ventures) rose by 19% to $3.58 billion.

So far the good news as the same cannot be said (entirely) for its margins. Operating earnings fell by a third to $142 million, largely because of a $53 million impairment charge taken in the fourth quarter related to the cryogenic business and certain oil & gas assets. Adjusted for that, operating earnings were still down slightly as equity income from joint ventures fell from $110 million to $103 million.

Despite the fall in earnings in the core operations and joint ventures, the decline in net earnings was fairly limited with earnings having fallen from $205 million to $195 million. Some modest share buybacks limited the fall in reported earnings, down 6 cents to $3.09 per share. It should be said that the earnings number is not sustainable in the sense that the effective tax rate was a mere 4% last year.

If I exclude the impairment charge and assume a 25% tax rate, earnings actually come in at exactly the same amount, providing a solid base for the valuation. Trading at $42, shares go for just 13-14 times earnings as leverage is modest as well. Net debt stands at $630 million, or about $100 million higher if we take pension liabilities into account.

In comparison, the company reported operating income of $195 million, depreciation charges of $103 million and equity earnings of another $103 million, for an EBITDA number of close to $400 million, according to my calculation, for a very reasonable 1.5-1.8 times leverage ratio.

The company furthermore started the fiscal year of 2019 on a solid note. Sales rose by more than 16% to levels just shy of a billion. Margins were healthy as well, with operating earnings improving from $42 million to $50 million, while equity income from joint ventures improved from $27 million to $30 million. This resulted in net earnings jumping by ten million to $55 million, or $0.91 per share. Net debt rose modesty to $653 million, not altering the leverage calculations in a big way.

Despite the solid improvement (year on year, while sequential sales were down), earnings missed expectations, as investors had higher hopes given the economic strength, while near-term volatility in steel prices always impact the results. For example, the company reported an inventory holding gain of $14 million for the core steel processing unit in the past quarter, offset by some one-time charges.

Adding To A Position

With shares trading at $40 in April, I found the valuation, the value of the hidden joint venture assets, and long-term track record of the business very appealing.

A break-up of the business by monetising the joint ventures could be a real value driver as the loss-making engineered cabs business could be stopped, sold or divested as well, although management has announced in a clear manner that it is committed to the business. In fact, it is anticipating a turnaround within the coming 12 months, as indicated on the conference call.

That is an important observation as engineered cabs was responsible for an operating loss of $11 million, which means that earnings could get another boost to the tune of about $0.15-$0.20 per share if this unit would merely post break-even results from here. Given the modest valuation and the valuation to be unleashed in a (partial) break-up scenario, I was and continue to find the valuation appealing and like the share buybacks executed upon.

Having sold a fraction of the shares in the higher forties, I am actively buying at these levels again, despite the near-term earnings miss and volatility of the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.