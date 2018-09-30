Wells Fargo: Buy Or Sell?

Given the headlines, it's not surprising that the stock has significantly underperformed both the S&P 500 index and its peers.

Investment Thesis

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been under heavy regulatory pressure and investor sentiment has lagged. The recent 11 percent pullback in the stock presents investors with a unique opportunity.

Let's dig in.

Rooted in History and Diversified

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Wells Fargo serves clients through approximately 8,300 locations and 13,000 ATMs, online and mobile banking, and offices in 42 countries.

The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The following table presents operating segment results for the last three fiscal years:

The above table shows that although the relatively stable revenue from the Community Banking segment is the largest among the three segments, its profitability has declined in the last three fiscal years.

On the other hand, the Wholesale Banking and Wealth and Investment Management segments have achieved significant revenue and net income growth in the same period. This is positive.

As a result, the company's consolidated revenue and net income have remained relatively stable throughout the turbulent three-year period, illustrating the benefits of operational diversity.

Healthy Profitability

Despite the recent slight decline, the company's net income margin remains near the high end of its historical range:

WFC Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The above graph represents an interesting observation, as the persistently negative news headlines around the company curtailing its contentious sales practices could lead one to believe that profitability may be suffering, but it has not deteriorated dramatically, while even its revenue has grown.

Although the profit margin has declined slightly from record highs in 2014, it remains healthy and in line with those of the company's primary competitors:

WFC Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

One key reason why the stock price has not performed well in recent years is likely the slight declining trend in the profit margin, but the tide may be turning, which I discuss in the following section.

Earnings And Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to grow by 20 percent next year, but the range of estimates is relatively wide at 17 percent around the average, pointing to potential volatility in analyst estimates:

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for the upcoming quarter and year have slightly increased in recent months, pointing to improving sentiment beyond current periods:

This is an important observation: Although the stock price has declined to multi-year lows and substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, the sentiment in the analyst community may be turning positive.

I expect 2019 to remain challenging for the company, as it continues to wrestle regulatory pressure while cleaning up its controversial business practices.

Furthermore, if oil prices surge as expected in the coming months, coupled with the inevitable rise in gasoline prices, it could limit consumer spending and global growth, in which scenario both consumer and commercial banking might significantly suffer.

These two risks, I believe, explain the depressed valuation multiples across the banking sector, which I discuss in the next section.

Valuation Is Depressed

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of only 13.3x, which is nearly half of 25.2x for the S&P 500 index.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio compares favorably to two of its primary competitors, but is not the lowest in its peer group:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 15.1x

Bank of America (BAC): 15.5x

Citigroup (C): N/A

PNC Financial Services (PNC): 11.9x

Furthermore, the company's price-to-book ratio of 1.40x compares favorably to that of JPMorgan at 1.64x and PNC's 1.48x, but it's higher than Bank of America's 1.22x and Citigroup's 1.00x.

Even though valuation multiples are uniformly depressed across the banking sector, Wells Fargo's stock price has diverged significantly from its peers, as I illustrate in the next section.

Stock Price Performance

In the last three years, Wells Fargo has underperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 50 percent and also significantly underperformed its peer group:

WFC data by YCharts

The pressure on the company's stock, while some of its competitors have nearly doubled, is explained by its two-year regulatory nightmare.

At the same time, the company's fundamental picture has not improved, as has been the case for its peers, but management has aptly taken advantage of the shorter-term regulatory turbulence for the benefit of the company's longer-term investors, as I present in the next section.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Wells Fargo offers investors with a 3 percent dividend yield, or the higher end of its range in the most recent twelve-month period:

WFC data by YCharts

In addition, the company has significantly increased its stock buybacks in recent years to now more than $10 billion in the trailing twelve-month period:

WFC data by YCharts

The combination of the historically high dividend yield and increasing stock buybacks is attractive to longer-term investors, and I believe this is a key reason why Warren Buffett remains the top shareholder of the company with 452 million shares or nearly $24 billion. This is significant.

Bottom Line

Wells Fargo is an industry leader with ongoing regulatory pressures, and I do not expect the company's share price to increase significantly until investors are convinced it has cleaned up its mess. The recent Department of Justice probe surely does not help either.

Further, I expect 2019 to remain challenging for the banking sector overall, as energy prices are expected to increase, which will likely cap discretionary consumer spending as well as global growth. The uncertainty around trade negotiations is also harmful to investor sentiment.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo's management continues to buy back the company's shares at favorable valuation multiples, and I believe the downside is already priced in the stock at $55 per share.

Primarily because of the low valuation multiples and ongoing healthy capital returns to shareholders, I rate the company HOLD for existing shareholders with a low cost basis and BUY for longer-term investors with at least a three-year horizon. Patience is required, and it will be awarded.

