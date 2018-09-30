VMware: The Numbers Look Good

Considering quantitative return drivers such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum and relative strength, VMware looks well positioned for market-beating returns going forward.

WMware (NYSE:VMW) is the market leader in machine virtualization. According to data from Gartner, the company owns a dominant market share of 91% in the virtualization infrastructure software sector.

The company is one of the main beneficiaries from the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions all over the world. Strategic alliances with powerful players in the cloud infrastructure business such as Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services and IBM (IBM) mean that VMWare is in the right place to profit from the cloud computing boom in the years ahead.

The industry is characterized by high-switching costs; VWware is deeply entrenched into its customers' ecosystems, and those customers are reluctant to change suppliers in mission-critical enterprise data center servers. This provides a key source of competitive strength for the business, allowing it to sustain growth over time if management plays its cards well.

The company has delivered solid financial performance over the long term, with key financial metrics such as revenue, free cash flow and earnings per share moving in the right direction over time.

Back in the year 2008, VMware was producing $1.88 billion in revenue and $0.72 in annual earnings per share. Fast forward ten years, and the company is generating $8.41 billion in sales and $3.66 in earnings per share on a trailing twelve-month basis.

VMW Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The business model is also remarkably profitable. GAAP operating margin amounted to 23.4% of revenue last quarter, while non-GAAP operating margin - which mostly excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and intangible amortizations - reached 33.8% of sales during the period.

Financial performance for the second quarter of 2018 shows that the business remains clearly solid as of the most recent earnings report. Total revenue during the quarter reached $2.17 billion, increasing by 13% year over year. Licensing revenue was $900 million during the quarter, a 15% increase versus the same quarter in the prior year. Unearned revenue grew 13% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Over 150 competency partners joined the VMware Cloud and AWS partner program, and more than 50 of those partners are now transacting business directly with customers. VMware's networking portfolio is experiencing healthy license bookings growth, with 82 companies of the Fortune 100 having now adopted NSX.

Attractive Valuation Levels

The table below shows key valuation metrics such as price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, and price to free cash flow for VMware in comparison to other industry players like Microsoft (MSFT), Citrix Systems (CTXS), and Red Hat (RHT).

Valuation levels for VMware are more than reasonable by industry standards. In fact, the company is the cheapest one in the group based on price to earnings and price to earnings growth ratios.

Ticker P/E Fwd P/E PEG P/S P/FCF VMW 25.1 23.63 2.23 7.58 18.22 MSFT 29.36 23.22 2.36 7.9 44.58 CTXS 31.53 18.66 2.81 5.19 15.75 RHT 61.22 34.22 3.61 7.65 29.42

Strong Fundamental Momentum

Financial performance analyzed in isolation doesn't tell the whole story behind a stock. The numbers in comparison to expectations can have a much stronger impact on the stock price. If the company is doing better than expected, chances are that this will push the stock price higher over time.

VMware has reported better than expected earnings numbers over the past four consecutive quarters. The chart shows the expected earnings number, the actual reported figure, and the difference between earnings and expectations both in absolute and percentage terms.

Earnings expectations for the company in both the current fiscal year and next fiscal year have substantially increased over time. Like it usually happens, the stock price and earnings expectations are moving in the same direction.

VMW data by YCharts

If this trend remains in place, better than expected earnings and rising earnings expectations could provide more upside fuel for VMware over the middle term.

Solid Relative Strength

Relative strength tends to be sustained over time. In other words, stocks that are outperforming the market in general and the sector in particular tend to continue doing so more often than not.

WMware is substantially outperforming both the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) in the past year. In terms of relative strength, the stock looks like a clear winner.

VMW data by YCharts

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for VMware: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid performance over the long term. The chart below shows the annualized returns for companies in different PowerFactors ranking buckets since January of 1999 in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500.

There's clearly a direct relationship between the PowerFactors ranking and annualized returns, meaning that companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns and vice versa. In addition, stocks with relatively high quantitative rankings tend to materially outperform the market over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

VMware is among the best 10% of stocks in the market based on the quantitative algorithm. The company has a PowerFactors ranking of 98.6, and it enjoys strong metrics across the four factors considered: Financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Historical performance does not guarantee future returns, and performance numbers for quantitative systems should always be interpreted with caution, since the future is always a matter of possibilities and probabilities as opposed to certainties.

A quantitative system can tell you that a specific group of companies with certain quantitative attributes has a good chance of delivering market-beating returns over long periods of time, but it does not tell you much about a particular stock.

In the case of VMware, the company operates in a much dynamic sector prone to technological disruption, so it's important to keep a close eye on VMware's ability to continue leading the market on the back of its technological strength and strategic alliances with key industry players. In order for the company to continue delivering solid numbers, the business needs to keep providing the best alternative in the market to its customers.

The quantitative system alone does not tell you the whole story - it's important to understand the business behind the numbers in order to truly understand the main risks and return drivers in VMware's stock.

That being acknowledged, making investment decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying entirely on emotions and subjectivity when picking stocks. If the quantitative evidence is any valid guide, VMware is well positioned for attractive performance going forward.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.