Randstad's Cash Machine Is Operating At Full Capacity

The robust financial figures over the first half of this year underlined Ranstad's cash flows are operating at full capacity, which made it possible to pay out a record dividend.

The economy is doing well these days which positively influences the labor market and wage growth. To benefit from the good economic momentum, many investors considered it appropriate to select some cyclical stocks like, for instance, temporary employment agencies. There's nothing wrong with that, at least these investors should be aware of the risks given the fact that an economic turmoil may lurk around the corner.

I'd like to pick out Randstad (OTCPK:RANJY, OTCPK:RANJF) as the Dutch outsourcing company offers investors an appealing investment case worthy to be investigated. While Randstad will be certainly hit the next economic downcycle, there's no need to panic as its cash flows remain rock-solid in the long term given the light CapEx features and additional synergies derived from acquisitions. Moreover, I see Randstad as a pure buy and hold investment in which I'll build up during the next recession to benefit from the extremely low valuation. Hence, I've recently bought some shares as they are already attractively priced even when taking into account a potential growth slowdown. Since the beginning of September, the share price has significantly come off from its higher levels, and just to be honest, I'm meticulously following up and enjoying the dip to jack up my long position.

Besides painting a picture of Randstad, I'd like to check up on the company's latest financial figures that passed analyst estimates. Worth to notice: Randstad's most liquid trading market is in Amsterdam, whilst its ADR variant makes trading a lot more difficult and on top of that the Dutch withholding tax will vanish by no later than 2020.

Randstad's Business Profile: High Revenues, Low Margins But Solid Cash Flows

Admittedly, there are some risks when considering buying Randstad shares. Of course, an economic collapse will hurt Randstad; however, that's not the only issue. Just like in the case of, for example, supermarkets, Randstad doesn't achieve high margins, so unexpectedly rising costs will nibble at the bottom line. You don't have to be a genius to understand that every economic downcycle will be associated with restructuring plans that lead to higher unemployment rates and a lower demand for Randstad's services.

Though, over the past few years, margins have been increasing substantially given disciplined cost-cutting whether or not corresponding to economies of scale as a result of acquisitions. Randstad met its financial goals despite facing slowing European economic growth at times. Note that the decline in the EBIT margin for this year is entirely due to higher depreciation and amortization charges which will be reversed in the cash flow statement.

Financial year EBITDA margin EBIT margin 2012 3.8% 3.3% 2013 3.9% 3.5% 2014 4.5% 4.1% 2015 4.8% 4.5% 2016 4.7% 4.4% 2017 4.9% 4.6% 2018 (forecasted) 5.0% 4.3%

(Source: Author's processing based on the company reports)

Randstad can surely absorb a potential shock as it is a wide-spread company, primarily active in developed regions/economies. Randstad has top-three positions in Argentina, Belgium & Luxembourg, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, and major positions in Australia and Japan. Below you can find an inserted graph of the performance split by geography:

(Source: Company Q2 results)

To give you more color on Randstad's segments, I've looked up this overview, which is broken up into the business fragments:

(Source: Company Q2 results)

Staffing, which is the process of hiring suitable candidates according to their knowledge and skills in an organization, currently accounts for more than a half of Randstad's revenues, making it the most interesting division to look at. In fact, Randstad is a cluster of separate segments that are specialized in HR Solutions (including Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Services Programs, and outplacement). For this purpose, Randstad relies on only one specific trend, namely the demand for employees that is supported by a strong economic development. Let's move on to the detailed first-half figures to see how Randstad performed and if the group continued to make progress.

First-Half Results Reflected Stronger Cash Conversion

It would be needless to say Randstad performed really well during the first half of the year as the organic top line growth stood at 5.0%, reflecting the robust performance of both Randstad and Monster. In Europe, revenue rose 5%, whilst the group was experiencing a tough market environment in North America. However, with the strongest growth being reported in Latin America, namely 35%, the group predominantly demonstrated its qualities in emerging markets.

Randstad kept its costs under control which led to a small EBITA margin improvement YoY of 20 basis points to 4.7%. This figure included the impact of temporarily lower EBITA margin in North America as well as the growth slowdown in France. The detrimental effects in these regions were offset by stronger margin evolutions in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and more specifically in Italy where the group focused on improving the profitability. Besides the solid performance of Randstad's core countries, the EBITA margins nearly doubled in the regions that Randstad calls 'the Rest of the World', namely Japan, New Zealand, and Latin America.

With a net debt ratio of 1.3 times EBITDA, there's little doubt the group has still enough credit facilities to support further growth.

Overall, the first impression of Randstad's results provides us a positive development when noticing the margin and cash conversion improvements. Regardless of the generally good performances, we have to dig deeper into Randstad's financial figures, starting with the income statement.

Income Statement: Strong Top Line Resulted In A Robust Final Result

Randstad booked higher revenues, though the gross margin experienced tough headwinds like a lower temporary staffing and the negative currency and HRS/Monster translations. However, cost-saving optimization programs more than offset these effects as the integration of Monster is on course to reach the targeted synergies. Operating expenses were impacted by higher costs related to currency headwinds (36M EUR during the second quarter). Looking at the bottom line, there was a lower reported tax rate of 23.3% compared to 27.0% last year, and moreover, management declared it has reduced its effective tax rate guidance to 23%-25%, coming from 24%-26%. Hence, this event hugely influenced the net profit result which stood at 314M EUR being attributable to holders of ordinary shares.

(Source: Company results)

Balance Sheet Allows More Accretive Acquisitions

One of Randstad features I like the most is its conservative debt policy. As a result of a net debt ratio of maximum 1.5 times EBITDA, the company can pay attention to investigating a possible takeover. At the end of June 2018, Randstad recorded a net debt position of 1.507B EUR, reflecting a ratio of 1.2 to 1.3 times EBITDA based on management and analyst projections. Above all, Randstad's revenues are not equally distributed throughout the year as the group earns more money in the first half due to higher working capital days. So, in general, I'd like to see a continued debt improvement by the end of this year in the absence of notable potential acquisitions.

During the first half, Randstad's cash position continued to soar despite paying out a higher dividend amount. On top of that, working capital requirements increased due to seasonal effects which are expected to fade during the rest of the year.

And last but not least, Randstad has no significant pension shortfall, considering this figure only accounts for less than 25% of total FCFs.

(Source: Company results)

Cash Flow Statement: Mind The Tax Discrepancy

As earlier mentioned, Randstad reported a lower tax rate; however, at cash flow level, the opposite occurred as the company paid too many taxes. It's obvious that this discrepancy is a nuisance, and when not adjusting this impact, our comparable basis would have been drastically incorrect. Hence, I'll push you through these kinds of obstacles so that we get an accurate FCF at the end of the calculations.

First of all, besides the FX and Monster translations which I am not going to adjust for, there aren't striking weird elements noticeable that could have impacted the cash flows. As such, let's move on to the taxes paid vs. taxes due as there was a major difference of 117M EUR corresponding to tax payments in advance, which primarily damaged the second quarter (132M EUR whereas only 54M EUR was due).

After deducting the CapEx, dividends from associates, and finance costs, you'll get - as shown in the table below - an adjusted FCF of 385M EUR. However, to be fully correct, you'd still have to deduct the marginal dividend outflow on preference shares of 13M as this cash flow isn't attributable to shareholders owning ordinary shares.

That being said, a FCF result of 372M EUR for the first-half appears to be robust, considering the yearly FCF of 740M EUR over 2017. That result reflected a cash conversion rate of approximately 64%, whilst that figure will undoubtedly improve due to a lower effective tax rate. Just to be moderate, I would be pleased if the cash conversion rate could be lifted to 67-68%, resulting in a total free cash flow figure of almost 815-830M EUR, based on the EBITDA consensus of 1.215B EUR. With a market cap of 8.2B EUR, that works out 10.1% FCF yield, which appears to be fantastic and certainly reasonable when minding the cyclical and non-recession-proof features Randstad currently has.

There's one thing we all should agree on and that's the solid-rock sustainability of Randstad's normalized dividend payout ratio which currently stands at only 42.6%. As I've mentioned the word 'normalized', we may not forget the special dividend Randstad paid out last week. With a light capital need and a certainly manageable debt position, Randstad felt comfortable to introduce the concept of a 'floor dividend' which refers to a yearly minimum dividend of 1.62 EUR per ordinary share; nevertheless, the disclaimer clearly indicated that this figure is subject to unforeseen events. Randstad doesn't repurchase lots of shares, only when there is a need for mitigating dilution effects. Besides the dividend payouts, the group intends to acquire accretive companies only in cash to guarantee there won't be any dilution for shareholders.

(Source: Company results)

Fair Value: Correlated With Economic Situation

As earlier stated, one shouldn't ignore Randstad's exposure to the economic situation. As such, I am not a fortuneteller who reveals when the next downturn will occur. But I can tell you this, namely, over the past few years, Randstad has been trading at multiples of 16 times FCF, indicating it wouldn't be strange to assume there may take place some multiple expansion (lower required FCF yield). Below you can find my DCF model based on a constant FCF of 830M EUR as I can't make judgments of future economic growth which remains a key element for Randstad. My model consists of the following elements:

FCF: starting and ending point of 830M EUR

Outstanding share count of 183.6M shares

Net debt position of 1.507B EUR which is expected to decrease during the second half

WACC 7.0%

No terminal growth rate

(Source: Author's calculations)

Given Randstad's current share price, there is a juicy upside potential of nearly 23 to 24%. Moreover, the sensitivity analysis of the WACC implies today's stock price is set at the bottom of that range, so I wouldn't be surprised if Randstad may again hit the 60+ EUR once again.

Conclusion

To conclude my thesis, I'd like to emphasize that Randstad remains a non-recession-proof company subject to changes in the labor market. Hence, in the short term, I really have no idea in what way Randstad shares will evolve as it depends on the economic conditions worldwide. Nevertheless, in the long run, I'm confident that the group will obtain solid cash flows, providing investors with juicy (record) dividends and accretive acquisitions. Furthermore, the group has already proven they can combine acquisitions and dividends with debt reduction. As earlier stated, the 'floor dividend' is fully backed by free cash flow, making Randstad a durable dividend cow, whilst its cyclical character is not linked to high debt portions. At today's price level, I carefully consider to jack up my long position that I've bought in August.

