Altair Engineering: Switch To Calls

For those who want to be long, but at less risk, I offer a call option that would give most of any upside at much less risk.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) are up about 113%, and I think investors would do well to sell now before price and value inevitably collide. Unlike many of the technology companies I’ve reviewed lately, this company is actually profitable, and it seems that the more they sell, the greater is their free cash flow. This quality alone makes Altair strangely singular. My problem is with the valuation. At the moment, shares are priced at more than 200 times free cash flow, and no business is worth that price. In my view, the more you pay for a given stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent return, and for that reason I recommend eschewing this name until price and value intersect. All that said, I think investors get excited about names like this and they’re loathe to let a “winner” go. For those people I offer an alternative that I think is far less risky. I think people who are still long the stock can derive most of the benefits of stock ownership at far less risk with call options. I go through the specific strategy below.

Background

Altair Engineering is a company that develops engineering software that enables its customers to innovate across their entire life cycle (from concept design to in-service operation). The company has a host of high fidelity and high performance “physics solvers” that allows customers to visualize and optimize design in a host of environments (structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics etc.).

The company’s computer aided engineering (CAE) suite is one of the most innovative offerings available in the market. In addition to offering the suite of software products, the company deepens its relationships with customers by offering both training and consulting services. The company’s recent financial performance is obvious testimony to the quality of and demand for its offerings.

Financial Snapshot

In many ways, the financial performance at Altair has been good enough in my estimation. For example, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 4.3% since 2015, while gross profit has grown at a CAGR of about 5.2%, suggesting a certain level of scalability. Even more compelling is the fact that revenue has grown about 18% in the first six months of this year compared to last. Additionally, the company has turned from a loss in the first half of 2017 to a more normal profit in the first half of this year.

Unfortunately, there are some problems that I can’t ignore here. Growth should lead to increased profitability, though it doesn’t seem to be doing much to move the profit needle in this case. While revenue has grown, R&D expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses, and “G&A” have grown at CAGRs of 14%, 8.2%, and 18%, respectively. This should stir a question in the minds of the bulls, namely, what will change in the future to make revenue grow at a faster rate than expenses of various types?

Also problematic is the fact that shareholders have been diluted fairly substantially in my view, and marginal investors are buying a much smaller share of any future profitability. Specifically, share count has grown at a CAGR of 6.4% over the past 3 ½ years.

This certainly isn’t the most egregiously bad financial performance I’ve reviewed over the past few months. It may be a worthwhile investment, if investors can purchase the shares at a reasonable price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. A great company can be a terrible investment if you pay too much for future cash flows. Additionally, a slow growth business, or a turnaround, can be a great investment if you pay a good price. This determination generally comes down to some variation of a numerator of future cash flows, and the denominator that represents your capital outlay. The lower the denominator, the better, obviously. I employ a host of methods to determine whether the current price of a given share is “good” or “bad,” and I talk about two of these methods on this forum. The simplest of these to understand is the standard price to free cash flow formula, which obviously tracks the relationship between stock price and free cash that the underlying business throws off. In this regard, Altair is quite expensive in my view relative to both the overall market and to its own history.

Source: Gurufocus

This phenomenon is obviously a function of share price appreciation, given that free cash flow increases have largely been offset by dilution, making “per share” free cash flow approximately flat over the past few years. In my view, there’s no company that’s worth more than 200 times free cash flow, and on this basis alone, I’ll disqualify this company from consideration.

Calls To the Rescue

These shares aren’t my cup of tea, obviously. That said, I understand that some investors prefer buying companies based on the anticipation of some future state where things will work out well. For those people, I recommend what I think is a far safer way to play this name.

At the time of this writing (September 28), the shares are trading for $42.23 and the bid ask spread on the April calls with a strike price of $45 is $2.80 to $5.70. I’m going to assume that an investor is simply rushed for time and buys the above mentioned call at the asking price of $5.70. In that circumstance, they would have put up 13% of the capital that is used with share ownership, and enjoy most of the upside the stock might deliver over the next seven months. At the same time, they’ve reduced their risk by about 87%, having taken the lion’s share of capital “off the table.” I think this presents investors with a positive asymmetric payoff. If I’m wrong, and the shares continue to rally from here, investors enjoy most of that upside. If, as I suspect is likely, the valuation starts to weigh on the shares over the next six months, far less capital is exposed. So, I’m explicitly suggesting that investors sell their shares and, for every lot of shares they own, they replace it with the April call with a strike of $45. This strategy gives people most of the flavor of gains at far fewer calories of risk.

Conclusion

I think Altria Engineering is an intriguing business with a potentially very profitable future. The problem is that I’m not the only one who feels that way, and the shares have been bid up to reflect that reality. At more than 200 times free cash flow, it could be said that the shares are priced for perfection, and if the company delivers anything less than perfect results, it will result in a fall in price. For that reason, I recommend avoiding this stock in favor of a host of other more profitable ones. For those who don’t want to abandon this party and see further upside in this stock, I recommend taking a much more defensive position at this point. Calls give you most of any upside, and will protect your capital against the downside that I believe is just over the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.