Dipping My Toes In Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments (TXN) has been a steady performer in the past few years, offering shareholders strong returns alongside great results. As the company has grown its presence in consumer based products, its 100,000 customers continue to include the equipment manufactured by Texas Instruments in more and more products. With new products being introduced everyday to be connected to mobile devices and offer easier remote accessibility, Texas Instruments will continue to capture market share and have a steady growing revenue stream for years to come. Investors who look for a long-term steady performer should consider an investment in Texas Instruments.

Strong Performance

Texas Instruments had reported earnings back in July that showed the company is operating fundamentally well.

The company saw a 9% increase in revenues and 33% growth in earnings. This is extremely important. At a time when many companies are facing margin pressure due to inflationary reasons, Texas Instruments proved it was able to increase earnings at a faster clip than revenue. Also, once the company has made a certain number of pieces of equipment, it has reached its point of breakeven; after that, everything becomes additional profit at little cost. The cost of revenue is largely fixed. So as the company begins to move more product due to larger demand, it should continue to generate larger earnings growth than revenue growth.

Nonetheless earnings were further helped by the decrease in shares outstanding. The company repurchased 17 million shares from the year ago comparable period. This is obviously beneficial for shareholders and continues to be part of the long-term investment thesis behind Texas Instruments.

Additionally, the company just announced an increase to the share repurchase program of $12 billion. This was part of the reason I decided to purchase shares. When added to the remaining $7.4 billion authorized for share repurchases, the company has the ability to repurchase $19.4 billion in shares. At today's market cap of $105 billion, this would reduce the shares outstanding by an additional 18%. While it may take some time to see these many shares repurchased, it is nice knowing the company is consistently keeping shareholders in mind. It is also a great way to add cushion to any downdraft in share price. Knowing there is a large buyer of shares behind you at any time provides peace of mind.

As the company has shown below, it can afford these types of returns to shareholders due to the strength in its largest segments.

The company saw double-digit growth in its largest segment, analog, which are the chips that help power the devices. Then in embedded processing, it recognized strong growth as well. The smaller division recognized as "Other" decreased; this can be due to custom product lines being built for one-time use. It is important to note that operating profit increased greatly in the two largest segments. This really shows the company has pricing power and is not facing pressure from its customers to help reduce costs.

Investors should also be pleased that the company is in a financially strong state. In the second quarter of 2018, the company issued $1.5 billion of fixed-rate, long-term debt due in 2048. The company took advantage of interest rates while still low and ahead of future raises to enhance its capital position and ready it for any moves it may make in the future.

The company has total debt now of $5.1 billion. This compares to a cash position of $5.13 billion. The company should continue to be able to grow its cash position and cover its obligations because of its remarkable cash flow generation. Free cash flow for the TTM was $5.7 billion, or about 37% percent of revenue. This was also a 44% increase from the year prior and was helped by the tax reform alongside increased margins and revenue.

As the company keeps generating increase cash flow, it can continue to strengthen its balance sheet while increasing returns to shareholders. Alongside the new share repurchase program, the company announced a strong dividend hike.

If investors can purchase shares around $100 a share, they will lock in a 3.08% yield. This is not the highest of yields in the sector, but it certainly helps the company in increasing its dividend at such a fast pace. Surely, an investor buying shares today will be able to lock in a 3%+ yield on cost by the next dividend increase.

With a history of increases leading to an average pace of 24% for the last 5 years, strong growth should be expected in the future.

This is one more reason I decided to purchase shares. Next we take a look at the valuation to ensure a fair price was paid.

Valuation

The stock has performed well, but this year it has done not much of anything.

While shares have risen to above $122, they have since come back down and offer investors the chance to acquire them in the company as it was left out of the market rally. With the stock market at new highs, it has become harder to find investments worth making or offering a fair price. Many investors like myself are not keen on investing hear highs.

While the shares trade at the highest forward P/E compared to competitors, the company offers a stronger yield. While the chart above shows trailing yield, as we have noted, shares now yield 2.9%. It also, as we have seen, offers a strong buyback, creating support for shares compared to competitors.

Looking at DCF, we see what the company's shares may be worth.

If the company can continue to grow earnings 10% for the next 3 years to a total of $6.75 in earnings and then follow it with a 7% growth thereafter, then shares are worth $146.93. This is about 38% higher than the stock price today. Investors should take note that this is a fairly painted picture as this doesn't account for increased earnings due to share repurchases either. The company should be worth considerably more when accounting for that.

Conclusion

As noted above, the reasons we have reviewed are just some of the reasons I decided to invest in Texas Instruments. The company continues to perform well and offers strong shareholder capital returns. Alongside this, the company has a full list of plans to increase profitability including increased profitability through lower cost production. The company has already shown it is successful in its plans through increased margins. At a time when many companies are facing pressures on the bottom line, TI is not. The company continues to be prudent in capital management with a whole plan of how to do so for the coming years. As its products become more in demand due to connected devices, it has identified where to put its money to work. Investors should consider investing in shares as they are trading off their 52-week high while the overall market continues to steam higher. Shares offer a discount to DCF value, and with the yield should entice investors to hold on for a higher share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All investors should do their own due diligence before making any investment decision.