Base Metals Third Quarter 2018 Review And Outlook For Q4 2018

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% for the year. In Q1 2018, a corrective move from highs took the sector 0.96% lower. In Q2, the sector gained just 0.11%. Q3 base metals fell under the weight of trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and the sector lost 10.39%. The industrial commodities have shed 11.40% of value over the first nine months of this year.

All six base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange decline in Q3 compared to their prices at the end of Q2. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q3 was tin which fell by 3.45%. Aluminum moved 5.84% to the downside. COMEX copper futures fell by 4.95% while the LME three-month forward copper contract moved 7.01% lower over the three-month period. The worst performer was lead which declined by 17.25%. Zinc posted a 12.82% loss, while LME nickel slumped 15.99% over the three-month period that ended last Friday. Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved 6.18% higher in Q3, and the Baltic Dry Index rose by 14.67% over the past three months.

Base metal prices were lower with an increase in the U.S. dollar index which moved 0.41% higher in Q3 and 3.17 to the upside so far in 2018. Higher interest rates on the prices of industrial metals while the sector is ground zero when it comes to tariffs and trade disputes. During Q1, President Trump rolled out a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% tariff on foreign steel coming into the United States. In Q3, the U.S. reached trade agreements with the E.U., Mexico, and South Korea. Negotiations with Canada were ongoing as of the end of Q3. However, a deal with China remains elusive, and the trade dispute between the U.S. and Chinese escalated during Q3.

The first round of protectionist measures on China took effect on July 6, and the Asian nation retaliated proportionately with equal tariffs on U.S. goods. To up the ante, President Trump placed restrictions on technology investments in the U.S. by China and slapped another 10% tariff on $200 billion in Chinese exports to the U.S. in Q3. Those duties will rise to 25% at the end of the year if there is no progress on trade. Moreover, the President threatened China with another $257 billion in tariffs at the higher rate if they continue to retaliate. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities asset class because of their massive population and economic growth. The trade issues have weighed on both the Chinese economy and the prices of industrial commodities. While the sector is down 10% on the year going into the final three months, a trade agreement could cause a considerable relief rally as many of the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange are ground zero for trade issues facing the world.

Tariffs distort supply and demand fundamentals in all commodities, and the industrial sector of the market is a focal point. As we head into Q4, the trade issues and path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar are likely to continue to provide direction for these industrial commodities that are the building blocks for infrastructure around the globe.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25% respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. COMEX copper closed Q3 at the $2.8050 per pound level as the red metal fell by 4.95% during the third quarter of 2018. Copper on the COMEX futures market was 15.01% lower over the first nine months of 2018. LME copper three-month forwards closed the third quarter at $6,178 per ton which translated to a 7.01% decline in Q3 and a 14.08% loss so far this year.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28. In mid-August, the red metal fell to its low for the year under the weigh on a strong dollar and trade issues with China. COMEX copper traded in a range from lows of $2.5520 to highs of $3.3155 over the first nine months of 2018 with the highs coming during early June and the low in mid-August.

As the weekly chart highlights, copper experienced a significant decline during Q3. We witnessed an increase in price volatility in June as the price moved to within 0.65 cents of the December 2017 highs on the potential of a strike at the world’s leading copper mine in Chile, Escondida in early June. In 2017, a strike at the same producing property caused the loss of 156,000 tons of output and BHP, the operator of the mine, lost $1 billion in revenue as a result of the labor dispute. Copper fell on the back of the rising dollar and trade issues despite the rising odds of a strike through the summer months, but labor and management reached a deal on a new contract which averted a work stoppage during Q3. Copper had already declined through its critical level of technical support at $2.8750 per pound which has become technical resistance. The recent price action lifted the historical volatility measure to 23.99% on the weekly chart as the price action since late May came within less than one cent of the December high and then fell to the lowest price level since June 2017.

As we move into Q4, the same factors that impacted the path of the price of copper will guide it over the rest of 2018. However, the inventory data from the LME has been a supportive factor for the price of copper since it hit rock bottom in August.

A significant indicator for the short-term price direction of the base metal tends to be the level of LME stocks. At the end of Q1 I wrote, “Before the initial rally that took copper above resistance, stocks fell from 350,000 metric tons to under 250,000 tons. Over the past months, each time stocks fall copper tends to appreciate and when inventories increase the metal tends to correct lower. As of December 29, LME stocks stood at 201,725 tons. Stocks moved significantly higher during the last days of Q1 which is likely the reason for weak price action in the red metal. On March 29, LME inventories were at 383,075 tons, 181,350 metric tons higher or an increase of over 89.50% over the three-month period. The increase in LME inventories was a significant factor that weighed on the price of the red metal.” In Q3 stockpiles went the other way as they declined significantly over the period.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 25 basis points three times in 2017. In March and June, the central bank acted again and hiked the short-term rate by 25 basis points at each meeting. At the June meeting, the Fed added another hike to the agenda for 2018 meaning that U.S. rates will rise to 2.25-2.50% by the end of 2018. On September 26, the Fed followed through and increased the short-term rate by 25 basis points. The prospects for a fourth hike have increased because of a continuation of buoyant economic data despite the trade situation with China.

The central bank started reducing their swollen balance sheet, a result of QE, in October 2017 at a rate of $10 billion each month which will grow by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 per month. The Fed told markets that balance sheet normalization would be independent of market data, which means it will be a rote exercise. The reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet amounts to uncharted waters for the Fed and economy. Interest rates for further maturities have been trending higher which increases the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in commodities like copper.

The European Central Bank told markets they would end their QE program at the end of 2018, but short-term rates will remain at negative forty basis points into 2019. The ECB remains highly accommodative. The current state of interest rates and central bank policy provides a confusing picture for the path of least resistance for copper and all industrial commodities as we move into Q4. Copper is heading into the final quarter of the year after price action in Q3 negated the bull market trading pattern that had been in place since January 2016 when the red metal found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000’s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and had not looked back until Q3. The technical resistance level for the red metal is at $2.8750, and then at $3.3220 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2017 high. Critical support is now at $2.5520, the mid-August low.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation, the metal broke out to the upside and the bear of past years had turned into a raging bull in 2017. The first half of 2018 had been a year of consolidation, but during Q3 copper broke to the downside.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling by 18.35% in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher. Aluminum closed on September 28, 2018, at $2033 per ton on the LME, a decrease of 5.84% for the third quarter of 2018. Aluminum is now down 9.68% over the first nine months of 2018.

Aluminum is one of the commodities that are ground zero for tariffs. The Trump administration imposed a 10% duty on aluminum coming into the U.S. to prevent dumping and improve the economics for U.S. aluminum producers. Tariffs alter the economics of production and consumption in the commodities market and can cause price distortions and increase market volatility. Based on the price action in Q3, the aluminum market reacted favorably to the protectionist move of the U.S. administration as the price experienced a smaller decline than many of the other base metals that trade on the LME. However, it is likely that sanctions on Russia, a significant producer of aluminum, have boosted prices over recent months. Chinese production of aluminum is declining because of new rules governing emissions by smelters and refineries near cities in China. Less production in the Asian nation translates to more demand for imports from around the world for the world’s leading commodities consuming nation.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) almost doubled in value in 2017. In Q3, the lower price of aluminum and trade issues pushed the stock from its Q2 closing level at $46.88, to $40.40, down 13.82% over the past three months.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. In Q1 the buying continued, and the price of nickel rose by 7.97% making it the best performing metal on the LME for the first three months of 2018. Nickel put in a repeat performance in Q2 leading the base metals sector with a gain of 12.76% over the three-month period. However, the gravity of trade and the higher dollar caught up with the nickel market in Q3 and the metal dropped by 15.99%. Nickel has posted a 2.28% gain over the first nine months of this year as of the close of business on September 28.

Russia is a major producer of the metal, but China is the world’s leader in nickel production. The bullish market price action in nickel was the result of a widening of the supply-demand deficit which widened last summer as Chinese demand for nickel supported the market. Economic growth around the world is bullish for the price of nickel which is a critical ingredient in the production of stainless steel. Environmental production cuts in China has led to a sharp decline in global stockpiles.

When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. Russia is a major producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government are likely to continue to cause some dislocations in the nickel market in coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal over the coming three months. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q2 at $12,580 per ton. Support for nickel is at the $12,000 level on three-month forwards, the level from which the metal broke to the upside.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 % and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. In Q1, the price of lead corrected 3.60% lower, but in Q2 posted a gain of 1.04%. In Q3, lead was the worst-performer of the metals that trade on the LME as it declined by 17.25%. Lead has declined 19.40% over the first nine months of 2018. Three-month LME lead closed on September 28, 2018, at $2,015 per ton.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal. and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased when oil moved lower in 2016, but the rally in NYMEX crude oil to above the $73 per barrel level has provided support for the metal as demand for electric automobiles increases. Lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016 gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. In Q1, zinc posted a margin gain of 0.64%. However, in Q2, it declined below the $3000 per ton level and lost 12.09% of its value on a quarter-by-quarter basis. In Q3 the selling continued as the price shed another 12.82% of its value. Zinc has moved 22.87% lower over the first nine months of 2018 making it the worst performing base metal of this year. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,536 per ton on September 28, 2018. After achieving a multiyear high in February, the price of zinc plunged in Q2 and Q3 on a combination of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand. Supplies of zinc concentrates have been rising because of high prices earlier this year, and that trend is likely to continue. New production from China and Peru weighed on the price of zinc, and lower demand because of escalating trade tensions have sent prices significantly lower. The zinc market had been tight because of depleted mine supply, but higher prices brought new production to the market, and the price has slipped back to the $2500 per ton level. The fundamentals for zinc have shifted with the new production at higher prices, and we have witnessed a shift in the production and pricing cycles in the zinc market.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss last year. Tin posted a 6.31% gain in Q1 but was down 7.13% in Q2. In Q3, the price of tin slipped 3.45% making it the best performing base metal that trades on the LME. So far in 2018, tin has lost 4.67% China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should move into a slight surplus based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. However, tin is slipped below that level again at the end of Q2 with weakness in some of the other base metals. Even though the tin market has moved into a small surplus, the illiquidity of the market always has the potential to make huge price moves happen. Investors and traders stay far away from the tin market because of the wide bid/offer spreads and penchant for price gaps in the tin market. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $18,875 per ton on September 28.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions which has also weighed on prices. The dollar that has risen from the February 2018 low at 88.15 on the dollar index futures contract reflects higher U.S. rates and is not a supportive factor for the base metals sector.

Trade issues will continue to dominate price action in the industrial metals over coming weeks and months. A trade agreement between the U.S. and China would be bullish for the sector as it would spur global economic growth which is the mother’s milk of infrastructure building around the world. However, any risk-off period that comes from a trade and currency war which increases the risk of a recession could continue the selling in this sector of the commodities market. The prices of the base metals are all closer to the lows than the highs of 2018 as we head into Q4.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the base metals sector of the commodities market as we head into Q2 of 2018. However, the tone in the metals that trade on the LME had been bearish throughout Q3, and we are limping into Q4. We could see lots of volatile price action in the coming weeks and months. Keep a close eye on the price of copper as it is the leading barometer when it comes to the health and well-being of the global economy.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. Meanwhile, the prospects of infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration can ever garner support and votes in the legislature, would provide additional demand for the sector which could bolster prices. We enter Q4 the mid-term elections in the United States in November will determine if the President will be able to carry out the rest of his agenda which includes infrastructure rebuilding.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel moved 6.18% higher in the third quarter, and is 4.21% lower so far in 2018, after a 10.02% loss in 2017. Nearby iron ore futures finished Q3 at $68.73 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel. We could see lots of price volatility in the steel market in Q4 as the commodity is ground zero for protectionist policies.

The Baltic Dry Index moved 42.14% higher in 2017. However, gravity hit the index in Q1 of 2018, and it posted a decline of 22.77% over the first three months of 2018. The BDI came storming back in Q2 as it moved 25.97% higher and was up another 14.67% in Q3. Over the first nine months of the year, the BDI is 11.57% higher than it was at the end of 2017. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. China is the most influential factor when it comes to moves in the BDI as it is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials market. However, higher crude oil prices likely sent freight rates higher as fuel is one of the primary costs when it comes to shipping by ocean vessel. The BDI closed the Q3 at the 1524 level. Keep an eye on the BDI for clues about the flow of commodities from production to consumption sites around the world in 2018. The BDI tends to decline as the winter months approach as seaborne cargo shipments slow in the northern hemisphere.

There are lots of factors facing the industrial commodities sector of the raw material market that could cause lots of price volatility over the final three months of 2018. The dollar is closer to the highs than the lows of this year, interest rates are rising in the U.S., and QE will come to an end in Europe at the end of 2018. While economic growth continues to be a supportive factor, the most significant variable continues to be the trade issue over the coming weeks and months. The news cycle will have lots of influence on LME metals and other industrial commodities, along with markets across all asset classes.

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product (DBB) tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $17.59 at the end of Q2 to $16.62 at the end of Q3. The ETN fell by 5.5%, so it outperformed the price action in the base metals sector. DBB does not list lead or nickel LME forwards in its top holdings and the prospectus says, “The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A.” Therefore, DBB avoided double-digit loses I in the lead and nickel markets which were the reason for its outperformance of the overall sector results for LME forwards over the quarter than came to an end on September 28.

Expect a continuation of price volatility in the industrial commodities over the coming three-month period.

