Paychex Earnings Preview: Sentiment Has Grown More Bearish As The Stock Has Been Rising

The stock has rallied over the last five months, and that has put the stock at the upper rail of a trend channel.

The sentiment toward the stock is rather pessimistic and has grown more pessimistic since the last earnings report.

Payroll service provider Paychex (PAYX) has been trending higher for the last three years on the back of solid fundamental performance. The company will release earnings Tuesday morning, and the sentiment toward the stock is rather pessimistic, especially considering how well the stock and the company have performed in recent years.

Paychex has averaged earnings growth of 10% per year over the last three years and reported earnings growth of 13% in its most recent quarterly report. The earnings were aided by 9% sales growth last quarter and average annual sales growth of 7% over the past three years.

Analysts expect the company to report overall earnings growth of 17% this year with sales growth of 6.5%.

The profitability measurements for Paychex are really strong with a return on equity of 44.4% and return on assets of 11.26%. The company’s profit margin is at 38.3% and the operating margin is 38.1%. One other thing that jumped out about Paychex is that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

The Sentiment is Far More Bearish than it Should Be

The sentiment toward Paychex’ stock really jumped out at me as I couldn’t believe how pessimistic the indicators were and how they have grown more pessimistic in the last three months since the last earnings report.

The short interest ratio is currently at 6.75, and that is high, especially for a stock that has performed as well as Paychex. The ratio is up from 3.73 at the end of June mainly because the average daily trading volume fell. The number of shares sold short is actually down slightly from 10.3 million shares to 9.9 million shares, but the average daily volume has dropped from 2.75 million shares to 1.47 million shares. With the stock rising approximately 10% since the last earnings report, I am surprised that the number of shares sold short hasn't dropped more. The following table is from Nasdaq.com.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 9/14/2018 9,892,628 1,466,566 6.745437 8/31/2018 8,996,721 1,448,195 6.212369 8/15/2018 8,394,975 1,451,546 5.783472 7/31/2018 8,538,155 2,028,873 4.208324 7/13/2018 9,073,504 2,121,888 4.276147 6/29/2018 10,256,269 2,750,334 3.729099

Analysts are also rather pessimistic toward Paychex. There are 19 analysts covering the stock and only two rate the stock as a “buy”. There are 14 “hold” ratings and three “sell” ratings on the stock. In June the numbers were 1/14/4, so there is one more “buy” rating and one less “sell” rating. Either way, the analysts aren’t very confident in the stock moving higher and as a contrarian that is something I like to see. It leaves plenty of room for analyst upgrades.

The put call ratio for Paychex stands at 0.714 currently and that is in the neutral range. There are currently 19,233 puts open and 26,920 calls open. While the overall reading is neutral, I took note that the ratio is higher than the 0.56 is was at when the company announced earnings back in June.

Both the short interest ratio and the put/call ratio are reflective of more pessimism while the slight change in analysts’ ratings isn’t a big deal in my opinion. Even with the slight change, there still isn’t as much optimism toward Paychex as there should be based on the fundamental performance and the price gains.

The Stock has Gained 29% From Its April Low

Looking at the weekly chart for Paychex, we see that the stock has been trending higher for the last three years and the cyclical moves have been confined within a well formed trend channel. The rally that has taken place after the last earnings report has moved the stock up to the upper rail of the channel.

The stock has rallied over 29% since the low in April and that was the last time the stock hit the lower rail of the channel. It was also the last time the stock was in oversold territory based on the weekly stochastic readings.

We see that the stock is currently in overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI, but it has been in overbought territory for several months now without pulling back. The RSI has just moved out of overbought territory this week.

How I Would Suggest Playing the Earnings Report

Overall I am bullish on Paychex for the long term. The strong fundamentals and the bearish sentiment are the primary drivers behind the bullish stance. However, I would not be looking to buy the stock ahead of the earnings report, but rather I would suggest waiting.

There are two main reasons for suggesting investors wait to buy. First, the overbought levels on the RSI and the stochastic readings. Secondly, the stock moved lower on the day of the last three earnings reports. The company beat estimates the last time it reported, but the stock still dropped that day. In the two previous earnings reports the company fell short of earnings estimates and the stock also fell on those occasions.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.65 per share. The estimate has been ratcheted down from $0.67 per share two months ago. Analysts expect revenue to come in at $850.4 million.

If you own the stock already, you might consider taking profits on part of your position ahead of the report. I don’t expect a big down move after the report based on the slight declines on previous earnings reports. I am more concerned about a possible slide back down to the lower rail of the channel than I am the earnings report itself.

If you are looking to add Paychex to your portfolio, I would suggest exercising some patience and waiting for the stock to move out of overbought territory. We could see a slow, steady drop of 10% or so, like we saw from March ’17 to August ’17. That would likely be enough to get the stock down to that lower rail and present a better buying opportunity.

If you want to get paid while you wait, you could sell out of the money puts and collect the premiums. I would suggest going out four to six months at the very least and I would suggest going down to the $67.50 strikes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.