H&R Block: A Predictable Business With Minimal Growth Prospects

Introduction

Every year millions of Americans and Canadians dread the inevitable time when they are required to submit a tax return to their governments respective revenue collecting agency. For many it can be a very complicated and time-consuming task that is too much for them to personally take on, which is why H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) continues to see returning customers year after year. For decades HRB has been one of the most recognizable brands for people who want hands on assistance in tax preparation. You could always find one of their office locations nearby, which mostly look like a quiet cemetery for most of the year until the mad dash for refunds begins. As of today, HRB has a market capitalization of $5.1 billion, an enterprise value of $5.6 billion and is trading at a PE of 9 and an EV to EBITDA multiple of just under 6. With these types of metrics, HRB tends to show up on a lot of value investors' screens. This low valuation has been driven by a few things. First, investors fear that that a simplified tax code in the U.S. will drive significantly more people to perform their own tax returns and thus drive people away from HRB’s traditional "Assisted" business model. The second concern for investors is that HRB is losing (if it has not already lost) the battle for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) customers who prefer to use the online tax preparation programs. I believe the low valuation mostly reflects an over exaggerated threat from the simplified U.S. tax code. HRB does have a strong brand and service where there will always be a certain proportion of the population that find value in having a walk-in, assisted tax preparation service model even though it will likely decline gradually overtime as DIY technology increasingly becomes better. With HRB being a very healthy cash generative business they are unlikely to go out of business anytime soon, and I believe that with the efficient allocation of access capital, the company’s management can still add a lot of value for its shareholders in the next 10 years through buybacks and dividends.

H&R Block and the Tax Preparation Industry

For many years HRB has been a crutch for a proportion of the population who do not feel confident or have the time to spend doing their own taxes via pen and paper, online or desktop (Source: 2018 HRB Presentation). Of the 78 million tax filers who choose the “Assisted” route for doing their taxes, HRB owns 15% of the market, which is a sizable chunk for any one individual company when you put them up against the thousands of independent CPA’s who are working out of their home or a small office located in a strip mall.

(Source: 2018 HRB Presentation)

To many people’s surprise the percentage of filers who go the assisted route has not moved nearly as much as one would have thought with the introduction of DIY online and desktop programs. For the past 16 years approximately 40% of filers in the United States continue to decide to go with the Assisted option when doing their own taxes. Most of the market that these online and desktop DIY products have displaced, are the “Pen and Paper” crowd who generally feel competent enough to do their own taxes, but have now found a much simpler way (relative to the cost) with the assistance of these programs.

(Source: 2018 HRB Presentation)

I think most people would have assumed that the online DIY options would be eating HRB’s lunch and that in order for HRB to survive they would have to completely transition away from the brick and motor locations and move everyone to their online business as fast as possible. I think HRB can survive in the existing environment as long as they manage to maintain their market share in the Assisted category of tax preparation. The pricing for Assisted returns seems fairly predictable and cost increases for inflation do not seem to get resistance from consumers when they are passed on. HRB should not be overly concerned with a strategy of competing with companies like Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) or others for DIY customers.

(Source HRB SEC Filings - Compiled by Author)

Competitors like INTU have already developed a very sticky business which have a tremendous lead over HRB’s equivalent product. With decades of experience of INTU building a foundation of trust with its customers, it will be very difficult for HRB to regain a lot of ground on them. HRB has a moat for their main Assisted business model, and they should put most of their efforts into maximizing that part of their business and ensuring profits are returned to shareholders in the most optimal way.

(Source HRB SEC Filings - Compiled by Author)

The best-case scenario for HRB is if they lose an Assisted customer to DIY, then the hope is that that customer at least stays committed to the HRB brand and uses their product. That being said, the amount of revenue generated from a DIY customer for HRB is just over $30 per return while the revenue generated by an Assisted return on average is closer to $240 (Source: HRB SEC Filings).

Valuation

The best possible strategy for HRB in my opinion is for them to focus on maintaining their market share in the Assisted return market. I don’t think there is much room for growth, but it is a business that can continually produce good cash flow and return it to shareholders via opportune buybacks or dividends. In reality there is not going to be a major transition for HRB to grab a significant portion of the US online DIY business with INTU already generating over $2.5 billion of revenue from their Consumer division. HRB has a long hill to climb to reach these same numbers given they are sitting at less than $250 million revenue for the same group of business. HRB would have to dedicate a lot of resources to even making a very marginal dent in their business over the span of many years if not decades given the foreseeable technology advances. The most optimistic growth you could expect with HRB’s existing business is a combination of incremental growth in the number of filers driven by population increases as well as inflationary growth in the revenue earned per filing. This would equate to an optimist top line growth from anywhere between 3-4% per year.

(Source: IRS Statistics - Compiled by Author)

What is the probability of this growth happening? I think it's fairly high because tax preparation is fairly recession resistant. People will still file tax returns if they become unemployed during a recession though there is some risk that they may not be willing to pay $240 for the help. Another threat may be that a simpler tax code will eventually convince a lot of people to go the DIY route, which is also very credible but I don’t think is likely to happen so drastically that you see your investment go to zero. HRB will still produce good cash flow off the filers that they do get year over year even if there is gradually less and less filers over time that choose their Assisted service. Unfortunately, it is fairly late in the online DIY game for HRB to offset any potential losses in this area given how established INTU is in this market segment now.

(Source HRB SEC Filings - Compiled by Author)

Based on the prospective of 3-4% growth, one could justify paying up to an earnings multiple of 12 for the stock. This is approximately what HRB is trading for today so if you bought HRB it may be a good bet over the next 10 years if you think the S&P is significantly overvalued at today’s prices. I would prefer to wait to look at HRB at today's price less 10-15% discount so that I am working with some margin of safety. I would not consider starting a position until the share price were to fall to at least somewhere between $22-$23.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.