This Fast-Growing Oil Producer Has Been Flying Under The Radar

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) is a Permian Basin-focused oil producer that has been flying under the radar. The company has been increasing its oil and gas production at an incredible triple digit rate. Although its growth rate will decline in the future, it will still likely remain one of the fastest-growing oil producers.

Jagged Peak Energy is an independent oil producer that operates exclusively in the Delaware Basin, which lies within the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company, which completed its IPO in January 2017, owns 79,300 net contiguous acres at the heart of the Delaware Basin. It owns a massive inventory of high-margin drilling locations that can power the company’s production for more than four decades at the current drilling pace. There are, however, a number of Permian basin-focused oil producers that own an extensive inventory of high-margin drilling locations, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). But what sets Jagged Peak apart from its rivals is its production growth profile. Jagged Peak is a rare mid-cap Permian Basin producer that has clocked more than 100% growth in its oil and gas production in the recent past.

Image: Author

In the first quarter of this year, Jagged Peak produced around 27,600 barrels of oil equivalents per day, which depicted a gain of 182% from the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2018, the company pumped 34,562 boepd, which shows an increase of 135% from the prior year. Jagged Peak expects to produce around 34,000 boepd in the third quarter and around 35,800 boepd in the final quarter, which will translate into annual production of around 33,000 boepd. The guidance implies year-over-year growth levels of 77%, 49%, and 94% for the third quarter, fourth quarter, and full year respectively.

The strong growth numbers can be attributed to the fact that Jagged Peak is still a young company which got listed around 18 months ago and it is in the early stages of large-scale development. The company has posted triple-digit growth, though it is coming from a low base. Moving forward, as the company matures, its growth rate will decline, which is already evident from the above-mentioned numbers. The 49% increase in production expected in the final quarter of 2018 is substantially smaller than the 182% growth seen in the first quarter. That being said, it is important to remember that Jagged Peak has plenty of firepower, which will allow it to continue posting double-digit increases in production beyond 2018. I believe the company will remain one of the fastest-growing shale oil producers from the Permian Basin.

Jagged Peak has been bringing around a dozen new wells online, on an average, in every quarter, which has fueled its production growth. For the full year, the company has said that it will start 45 to 47 new wells and I believe it will continue going this way in the future. The company has tapped into just a fraction of its inventory of more than 2,000 drilling locations and I believe the size of this inventory will significantly increase in the future as the company continues with its exploration and appraisal work. Remember that the Permian Basin is a stacked oil play with multiple target zones, or layers of rock, each with oil and gas reserves. The company has identified eight zones, most of which haven’t been fully explored yet, but once they are, it will add to the company’s drilling inventory.

Jagged Peak’s inventory. Image: Company Presentation, September 2018

At the same time, Jagged Peak is working on improving its technical understanding of its acreage and reservoir by carrying out a 3D seismic program. The company will use the data to upgrade its drilling program which will lead to better well performance and productivity. This may allow the company to pump more oil than before without making a commensurate increase in drilling activity or capital expenditure. The company has already received the seismic data related to one project (Cochise), which has been successfully integrated into the drilling program. The company will expand this to the two remaining drilling projects (Whiskey River and Big Tex) in the second half of this year. So far in 2018, the company has increased its production guidance by 12% citing increased lateral footage and improvement in well performance. The company may announce further upward revisions to its guidance as it ramps up its drilling program in light of the 3D seismic data.

Jagged Peak is also slowly transitioning to multi-well pad drilling which should push drilling efficiency and productivity higher. Currently, the company is focusing on just one to two well pads, but as its drilling program expands and its production grows, it will likely switch to a bigger multi-well pad program, possibly from 2020, in which each pad can host four, six, or even greater number of wells. This will also have a positive impact on production growth.

Jagged Peak will also have access to sufficient funds to fuel its production growth. For this year, the company has budgeted capital expenditure of $560 million to $615 million, of which it has spent $391.6 million. A little more than half of this expenditure was financed by operating cash flows which were almost $200 million for the first half of this year. The company used additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap of around $192 million ($391.6Mn-$199.8Mn). I believe the cash flow deficit will likely shrink substantially in the second half as the company’s operating cash flows will climb owing to production growth while the capital expenditure will drop to $196 million.

Jagged Peak has a solid liquidity of $675 million which includes cash reserves of $135 million and $540 million available under the revolving credit facility. The company can access these funds to meet any cash flow shortfall. Besides, Jagged Peak can also fund the deficit by borrowing additional debt. It has an under-levered balance sheet. The company carries a net debt of $365 million which translates into a net debt ratio of 32%. That's one of the lowest among all mid-cap oil producers. Companies such as Newfield Exploration (NFX), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), and a number of other operators have a net debt ratio of 40% or higher.

Jagged Peak, however, like a number of Permian Basin operators, has some exposure to the ongoing weakness in the region’s oil prices which are trading $12 a barrel below the benchmark WTI, thanks to the pipeline bottleneck. The good thing is that the company has some downside protection. Jagged Peak has entered into Midland-Cushing Basis Swaps (derivative contracts) for 61% of its oil production for the second half of 2018. The company will continue to receive a price of $2.27 per barrel below the benchmark for its oil in this period, even as the actual price remains considerably weaker. Jagged Peak will, therefore, continue to receive high prices for most of its oil production.

For next year, the company has basis swaps that cover 8.8 million barrels of oil production at an average price of $5.92 per barrel below WTI. But in 2019, the supply bottleneck in the Permian Basin will also likely ease as new pipelines are installed. A number of MLPs, such as Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Plains All American (PAA), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), are all working on major pipeline projects, which will begin coming online from next year. That’s going to ease the region’s takeaway bottlenecks and push the prices higher.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy have underperformed in the last six months. The company’s stock has risen by 12% in this period as opposed to its rivals, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), whose shares have climbed by 27%. The company’s shares are priced 16-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate, which isn’t expensive for a company that has significant future growth prospects and a decent balance sheet. I believe the stock will move higher as the company grows production, which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth. The earnings growth may accelerate from late-2019 if oil prices in the Permian Basin also begin to recover. For long-term oriented investors, I think this can be a buying opportunity.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.