Commodities: Third Quarter 2018 Overview And The Outlook For Q4 2018

A Review of Best bets for Q3 and some thoughts for Q4 2018 and beyond in commodities.

The raw material markets posted a loss in the third quarter of 2018 as the prices of many commodities moved lower throughout the quarter. A stronger U.S. dollar and concerns over international trade impacted the overall performance. The commodity asset class consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S and U.K. exchanges moved 4.81% lower for the third quarter of 2018 that ended on September 28. Through the first none months of the year, the composite of commodities futures price fell by 3.90%.

Commodities were up 7.95% in 2017 following on the heels of 13.41% appreciation in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was the Baltic Dry Index that posted a gain of 14.67% for the three-month period with palladium in second place with a 12.82% gain. The most significant move to the downside came in lumber futures which fell 39.5% and lean hogs which moved from peak to off-peak season and dropped by 24.98%.

There were no other double-digit gainers over the three-month period, but there were plenty of double-digit losers in Q3 including lead, nickel, zinc, rice, ethanol, sugar, cocoa, cotton, and lumber.

The U.S. dollar is a significant factor when it comes to commodity prices as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. The dollar index turned higher and posted a 0.41% gain over the quarter and was 3.17% higher for the first nine months of this year after falling by 10.23% in 2017. The dollar found support from a widening interest rate gap with the euro and other currencies as a more hawkish Fed is picking up the pace of rate hikes while the ECB and BOJ leave short-term rates in negative territory.

The Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points at their September meeting telling markets to expect at least one more increase before the end of this year which will bring the Fed Funds rate to 2.25-2.50% by the end of 2018. The Fed has continued their program of quantitative tightening as the legacy of QE rolls off the central bank’s balance sheet which is putting upward pressure on interest rates in the medium and long end of the yield curve in the United States. Economic data continues to favor higher yields on government debt securities

Stocks continue to motor higher despite rate hikes on the back of corporate tax reform and fewer regulations. The DJIA rose 9.01% for the three-month period that ended last Friday. The S&P 500 moved 7.20% higher for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ posted a 7.14 % gain in Q3. The NASDAQ is the leader of the pack so far in 2018 with a 16.56% gain since the end of 2017. The DJIA and S&P 500 are up 7.04% and 8.99% respectively for the first nine months of 2018. As we head into Q4, the danger of a high period of volatility continues to grip markets as rates are rising and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has escalated. Commodities are on the front lines when it comes to tariffs and retaliatory measures as duties and subsidies distort raw materials prices.

Energy prices were the most bullish sector in Q3 with gains in Brent crude oil, oil products, and natural gas. Precious and base metals prices fell over the past three months with a gain in only the palladium market. Grains were stable in Q3, but soft commodities price moved appreciably lower with sugar and coffee falling to more than decade lows during the past three months.

The fourth quarter of 2018 is a time of the year when we move from the injection to the withdrawal season in the natural gas market. Natural gas inventories are going into the peak season for demand with the lowest level of stocks in many years. At the same time, heating oil demand will rise over the coming weeks and months, but grains, animal proteins, and other agricultural markets are now in the offseason in the northern hemisphere. Agricultural markets will shift their focus to the planting and growing seasons in the southern hemisphere over the weeks ahead.

The dollar was up marginally and commodities prices, as an asset class, fell in Q3. A myriad of complex factors will contribute to the price direction for the commodities market over the coming three months as we head into the final quarter of 2018.

Only a few winners in Q3

During the period from July through September 2018, we saw a lot fewer gains than losses. None of the six primary sectors of the commodities asset class posted a gain over the three-month period. However, some individual raw materials moved higher from their closing prices at the end of Q2.

The Baltic Dry Index posted a 14.67% gain, and palladium moved 12.82% higher in Q2. The freight index and precious metal that rose to a new all-time high in January 2018 were the only two markets that moved over 10% higher over the period. Commodities that moved between 5% and 10% to the upside include MGE wheat which appreciated by 9.78%, KCBT wheat with an 8.60% gain, and heating oil which was 6.28% higher. Live cattle futures moved 6.03% to the upside, iron ore was up 6.18%, and oats rallied by 5.69%. The commodities that were 3% to 5% higher were feeder cattle which moved 4.53% above the Q2 close, and Brent crude oil which posted a 4.35% gain.

Marginal increases of 1-3% occurred in natural gas which was up 2.87%, CBOT with a 2.31% gain, and corn which rebounded by 1.71%. There were no other winners in Q3.

Lots of losers in Q3 as all sectors fall

The biggest loser in Q2 was the soft commodities sector that declined by 11.51% over the three-month period led by double-digit percentage losses in cocoa, sugar, and cotton. Base metals were a close second with a 10.39% loss for the period with lead, nickel, and zinc all falling by over 10%. Animal proteins fell by 4.81% with a huge loss in lean hogs which offset gains in the cattle futures market. Grains fell by 1.51% as rice posted an over 15% loss. Precious metals declined by 1.20%, but palladium saved the sector from a more substantial loss over the period. Energy was the big winner with a loss of 0.15% in Q3. Energy would have posted a gain if it were not for an over 10% loss in the price of ethanol.

The biggest loser during Q3 was lumber futures which fell by 39.50% over the three-month period. Second place amongst the losers went to lean hogs which dropped 24.98%. The commodities that fell by 15-20% included LME lead with declined by 17.25%, cocoa with a 16.92% loss, LME nickel that dropped 15.99%, and rise which fell by 15.76%. Raw materials that shed between 10-15% of their value were sugar with a 14.94% loss, LME zinc that declined 12.82%, and cotton with a loss of 10.10%.

Those commodities that lost 5% to 10% were silver which declined 8.64%, soybean meal which moved 8.23% to the downside, coffee futures that fell 8.12%, and FCOF which lost 7.49%. LME copper suffered a 7.01% loss. LME aluminum fell 5.84%, and gold was down 5.02% in Q3. Smaller losses of 0-5% were seen in COMEX copper which lost 4.95%; platinum dropped 3.95%, LME tin posted a 3.45% loss, while gasoline fell 3.04%. Soybeans and soybean oil both fell 1.51% and NYMEX crude oil bucked the trend in the energy sector with a 1.21% decline in Q3.

Gasoline and heating oil processing spreads reflected seasonal factors as we moved from the peak driving season into the fall in Q3. Gasoline cracks moved 9.33% lower which heating or cracks which are a proxy for distillate products posted a 38.39% gain at the end of the third quarter compared to their closing prices at the end of June.

The CFTC has defined digital currencies as commodities. The cryptocurrency asset class that was all the rage in 2017 continued lower over the past three months, but Bitcoin posted a 12.55% gain. However, many of the other of the digital currencies posted losses over in Q3. The market cap of the asset class as a whole moved from $235.9 billion to $220.9 billion, down 6.35% for the three-month period. While Ethereum which posted a 9.41% gain in Q2, it was over 46% lower in Q3 and has lost over 70% of its value since the end of 2017. Bitcoin was over 54% lower over the first nine months of 2018 as of September 28.

China is the world’s leading commodities consumer which is weighing on prices

The two most significant factors that drive commodities prices are fundamental and technical factors. Fundamentals reflect the supply and demand characteristics of each raw material market. While supply shocks tend to cause the highest volatility in the short-term, demand from demographic factors has been a consistent force causing many commodities to make higher lows even during periods of oversupply over past decades. In the world of raw materials herd behavior of buying or selling often drives or exacerbates price movement.

Supply and demand fundamentals in commodities tend to cause prices to rise to levels where production increases, demand decreases, inventories begin to build, and prices find highs and turn lower. Conversely, raw materials drop to price levels where demand increases as output declines, and stockpiles start to fall at which point they find bottoms and reverse to the upside. However, the cyclical price behavior does not occur in a vacuum, as exogenous events can alter the typical flow of price cycles from higher to lows.

China is the world’s leading commodities consumer as 1.4 billion people in the nation with the world’s most populous and second largest economy has been the demand side of the fundamental equation for raw materials for decades. In 2018, the wave of protectionist policies by the Trump Administration has changed the supply and demand fundamentals, and herd behavior in many commodities markets as tariffs and retaliatory measures tend to distort the fundamental supply and demand balance in many commodities markets.

So far, the trade dispute has not impacted the U.S. stock market as tax and regulatory reforms have been highly bullish for U.S. equities. However, the Chinese equity market has suffered under the weight of the trade dispute in a sign that the Chinese economy is feeling the pain protectionism much more than the U.S.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) has declined from $64.60 at the end of Q2 to $59.89 at the end of Q3 after trading as low as $55.75 in mid-September. The decline of 7.3% in the quarter is a sign of the weight of the trade dispute on the Chinese economy. The fund summary for MCHI states:

“The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the top 85% in market capitalization of the Chinese equity securities markets, as represented by the H-Shares and B-Shares markets. The fund is non-diversified.”

MCHI’s recent top holdings included:

The Chinese stock market could serve as a proxy for commodities prices in Q4 and into 2019.

History- Results from my best bets for Q3

The results of my best bets for Q3 from my Q2-2018 report are as follows:

Precious metals are at a very critical level. Support for gold is at the $1236.50 level, and silver will need to remain above $16 per ounce. These metals tend to offer the best upside opportunity when they look ugliest which is the case as we move into Q3. However, very tight stops are required when approaching both gold and silver from the long side. Tight stops were an imperative in Q3 as the prices of gold and silver broke through support levels at $1236.50 and $16. Gold fell to just over the $1160 level and silver to $13.91 on their nearby futures contracts and reversing from long to short on the technical breaks resulted in a profitable approach to the market. At the least, a stop at those levels saved lots of capital during Q3.

Platinum remains the cheapest metal, but the dog of the sector. Platinum offers the best value for physical purchases for the long-term. Platinum is the most frustrating trade out there, but every dog has its day, and I will continue to add to long physical positions on a scale-down basis for the long-term. Platinum fell to the lowest level since 2003 in Q3 as the price traded to a low of $755.70 per ounce in August. With platinum at just over the $818 per ounce level at the end of Q3, long platinum continues to be a losing trade.

Copper needs to hold $2.875 per pound to keep the pattern of higher lows in place since early 2016. If labor negotiations break down at Escondida, we could see a sharp rally. Moreover, a settlement in the trade dispute could foster a higher price and new high in the red metal, but more movement towards a trade war would be bearish. Copper broke down in Q3 and fell to a low of $2.552 on the back of an escalation of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Switching from long to short under the $2.8750 level was a profitable trade that resulted in catching the downward movement in the market that fell more than 30 cents below the support level in Q3.

Grains got hit the hardest over the trade issues, and any settlement would likely take the prices higher. Soybeans are suffering from fears that China will not purchase one-quarter of the U.S. crop in 2018 which could take the price to new lows. Corn is a unique situation as tariffs are bearish, but energy prices are highly supportive. The price of wheat did well in Q2 but could follow the corn and beans over coming weeks. The low level of the KCBT-CBOT spread is a worrying sign for the wheat market as we head into Q3. However, it reflects lower output from Russia this year compared to last. For the coming weeks, the weather will be the primary driver of prices, but trade issues remain a center-stage issue. Wheat was the best performing grain when compared with soybeans and corn in Q3. The 2018 crop is enough to feed the world for the coming year, but demand which is a function of demographics continues to rise. A long position in corn, soybeans, and wheat at the end of Q2 yielded a marginally profitable trade at the end of Q3, but it was a bumpy ride.

Crude oil ran to higher highs at the end of Q2. However, on Saturday, June 30 President Trump asked king Salman of Saudi Arabia to boost production by two million barrels per day to lower the price of the energy commodity. It is likely he will ask Russian President Putin to do the same when they meet in Helsinki later this month. Crude oil could experience another correction if output climbs. The energy commodity could also fall during a risk-off period triggered by recessionary fears because of trade issues. However, tight stops on any short positions are necessary because the path of least resistance remains higher, and any issues in the Middle East could trigger an upside spike in the nearby futures contracts. Crude oil on NYMEX posted a marginal loss in Q3, but Brent moved to the upside as the Middle East remained the most bullish factor in the energy commodity for the quarter that ended on September 28.

Gasoline and distillate processing spread declined dramatically over the final weeks of Q2 which will weigh on refining stocks. Given their high levels, taking profits or using protective stops could free capital for investments and trades with more upside potential. If cracks begin to stabilize I will dip a toe in the water on the long side on both the gasoline and heating oil crack spread with tight stops. Refining stocks hit new highs in Q2 and then moved a bit lower by the end of the quarter. Crack spreads reflected seasonal factors with a gain in the distillate crack of over 38% and a loss in the gasoline refining spread of over 9% in Q3.

Natural gas was flirting with the $3 per MMBtu level over the past month with stocks still well below last year’s level and the five-year average for this time of the year. Natural gas has been making higher lows and is trading in a tight range between just under $2.90 and just over $3.00 per MMBtu. I have been using UGAZ and DGAZ to trade the range and will continue to do so with tight stops above and below. Buying dips and selling rallies in the natural gas futures market or via the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products in Q3 was a highly profitable strategy.

Sugar continued to offer value at below the 12 cents per pound level as risk-reward favors the sweet commodity that is at the low end of its pricing cycle. Since 1985, sugar has made higher lows, and to keep that pattern intact it needs to hold 10.13 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. Sugar is one of my favorite candidates for a long position going into Q3. Sugar had a rough time in Q3 falling to lows of 9.83 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2008. There was a brief rally to the 11.80 cents per pound level on the continuous contract which provided an opportunity to take some profits or lighten long positions in September, but a long position in sugar was a loser over Q3. The falling Brazilian real weighed on the price of the sweet commodity in Q3.

I am a buyer of coffee on price weakness and a seller on rallies, leaving a core long positions as lower technical resistance could give way to a significant recovery rally eventually. Like sugar, coffee is at the bottom of its price cycle and close to critical technical support levels on the longer-term charts. The price of coffee fell to a low of 92 cents on the continuous contract in Q3 which was the lowest level since 2005. While coffee recovered to over the $1 per pound level at the end of September, the soft commodity continues to make lower highs and lower lows. So far, no significant recovery rally has developed in the coffee futures market.

After a highly volatile quarter, I would not be surprised to see cocoa trade in a range from $2300-$2600 per ton in Q3. In Q2 cocoa made it to highs of over $2900 and lows over just over $2250 per ton. A period of price consolidation would be healthy for the cocoa market. If trading the range, I would set stops above $2650 and below $2250. The chance for a supply problem is always a possibility in West Africa, so I suggest caution on the short side of the market on rallies. Cocoa was under pressure in Q3, as the price fell to a low of $2035 per ton on the continuous contract. Cocoa traded in a range from $2035 to $2491 per ton in Q3 on the continuous contract. Selling on a scale-up basis and buying dips was a profitable strategy. However, cocoa traded below the bottom end of the trading range and is now in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton as we enter the final quarter of 2018.

I would dip a toe back in the cotton market at between 80-82 cents per pound where there is considerable price congestion. However, cotton reached my target for the year, and I am happy to stand on the sidelines for now. A settlement of trade issues or a poor crop could take the price to $1 per pound. I would buy on weakness down to 80 cents, with a stop below. A tight stop in cotton led to a small loss in Q3 as the price broke below the 80-cents per pound level after the September WASDE report on September 12. Cotton settled Q3 at 76.76 cents per pound as the USDA told the market that production and inventories rose in the September report.

I am neutral on the dollar going into Q3. While the dollar index is not running away on the upside above the 95 level, interest rate differentials favor the dollar given that the euro makes up 57% of the dollar index. With U.S. rates moving to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year and short-term euro yields at negative forty basis points, it is hard to be short the greenback. Additionally, any risk-off periods could attract dollar buying, while the trade saga may backfire on the dollar. Therefore, I am neutral after getting stopped at the 92 level in Q2. The dollar posted a marginal gain of only 0.41% in Q3 as selling volatility in the dollar index offered optimal results on a quarter-to-quarter basis. However, the dollar index rose to a new and higher high at 96.865 in mid-August on the continuous futures contract as interest rate differential supported the greenback.

Meats are center stage in the tariffs issue as China and Mexico are significant importers of U.S. pork, and to a lesser extent, beef. I expect lots of volatility in these markets over coming weeks and months. As we move towards the end of Q3, the market will focus on the offseason which will likely put pressure on the prices of pork and beef in late September. Lean hogs were down over 20% on a quarter-to-quarter basis, but cattle prices moved a bit higher in Q3.

Digital currencies have been falling knives in 2018. If the current trend continues, we could continue to see shocking losses in the market that had shocking gains in 2017. The market cap of the digital currency asset class fell by 6.35% in Q3. While Bitcoin was 12.55% higher in Q3, some other cryptos experienced significant losses. Ethereum lost over 46% of its value in Q3, but Ripple appreciated by 24.57% over the period. Volatility continues to dominate price action in the asset class.

Best bets for Q4 2018- Commodities

As we move into Q4, there are lots of events that will move markets across all asset classes.

The Chinese stock market could act as a proxy for commodities prices, and ETF products like the MSCI should move higher and lower with the news cycle when it comes to trade.

The dollar and interest rates in the U.S. will also continue to guide raw material prices over the rest of 2018.

Many opportunities lie ahead in the commodities markets in Q4. Commodities are volatile assets and trading rather than investing is likely to yield optimal results. Keep your stops tight and take profits when they are on the table. Never worry about missing a trade or investment because there is always another opportunity just around the corner. Discipline, a logical risk-reward approach using stops, and flexibility are critical elements for success in the world of commodities.

