PONAX: A Safe Bet For 2019

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Pimco's Income Fund Class A (PONAX) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund has struggled this year, it has actually out-performed its benchmark index, which tells me it is a decent option in a rising rate environment. Further, the fund recently hiked its distribution by roughly 10%, pushing its yield well above 5%, which remains a compelling income stream. Furthermore, after the Fed's recent meeting this week, investors are divided on whether we will see further hikes in the beginning of 2019, which tells me bond funds could hold up well. Finally, mortgage debt, which makes up the bulk of PONAX's portfolio, continues to perform well as home prices rise and delinquencies and foreclosures remain subdued.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation". Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading $11.90/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.05665/share, representing an annual yield of 5.71%. I last reviewed PONAX at the beginning of April, when my shares of Pimco Income Fund D (PONDX) converted to PONAX, as part of a consolidation effort by Pimco management. At that time, I believed PONAX looked like an attractive investment, but its return has been essentially flat since then, after accounting for distributions. However, recent developments have made me bullish on the fund as we look to close out 2018, and I will explain those developments in detail below.

Tough Year, But Has Beaten The Index

Clearly, 2018 has not been the best year for bond funds. We have now seen three interest rate hikes so far this year, and investors are now forecasting a fourth, to occur in December. This is a more hawkish Fed than most investors had expected when the year started, as the general consensus was we would only see three hikes this year. Furthermore, equities have continued to push higher and higher, touching multiple all-time highs over the course of the year. This has all caused some pain for bond holders, including investors in PONAX. While the fund performed strongly in 2016 and 2017, this year has been a different story, with the fund registering a negative return year-to-date, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Pimco

Despite this negative return, there is a silver lining here. Specifically, as you can see from the chart, PONAX has actually out-performed its index, continuing what is now a seven year trend. This is a positive attribute, and helps justify remaining long in PONAX. While the fund has certainly struggled, so has the bond market as a whole. The fact that it is holding up better than its benchmark, means the fund's managers are navigating the current environment well enough. My takeaway here is that investors will want to continue to have bond exposure in their portfolio, even during times when the asset class is lagging equities by a wide margin. However, investors need to be especially critical about which funds they purchase, and PONAX, which consistently beats its index, seems to fit that bill.

Recent Distribution Increase

A second reason for my current bullishness on PONAX has to do with the fund's distribution. While its yield above 5% remains attractive, what is even more attractive to me is the recent distribution growth we saw in August. PONAX hiked its distribution from $.0515/share to $.5665/share, which represents an increase of almost 10%. That is fairly strong growth and helps push the yield closer to 6% than 5%, as long as that distribution rate is maintained (or further increased).

Aside from the obvious benefit of seeing increasing income, it gives me confidence in the fund for another reason. Specifically, it shows me fund management has been able to capitalize on rising interest rates to the benefit of current income. While rising rates have expectedly pushed down the NAV, it has also allowed the fund to re-invest maturing debt at the prevailing, higher interest rates. This means at least some portion of the fund is able to help buffer against the rising rates, and allows the fund to help maintain its positive spread over risk-free treasuries and other low-yielding bonds.

My takeaway here again is largely positive. PONAX had not seen a distribution increase in years, even as rates went up. Now, that tide is finally turning. With its income stream finally rising along with interest rates, I have confidence PONAX has the right underlying holdings as we move in 2019.

Housing Market - Still Strong

Another key point to consider when evaluating PONAX as an investment is the strength of the housing market, as this makes up over half the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

Fortunately, this is an area that continues to see improvement, as the U.S. housing market looks rock solid. Across the country homes are appreciating, delinquencies and foreclosures are down, and underwriting standards remain tight. In fact, delinquencies are down in the credit space across the board. While I am paying particular attention to the dropping mortgage loan delinquency rate, the chart below illustrates the broader trend:

Source: TransUnion

If these figures look strong, it is because they are. The 1.67% reading is actually the lowest level observed since the Great Recession, pointing to how strong the housing market recovery really is. And this is a trend that continues quarter over quarter, even as the bull market matures. There are multiple reasons behind this. One, the job market is strong, with unemployment dropping and wage gains materializing, which have a strong correlation with on-time mortgage payments. Two, lending standards remain tight, and the number of outstanding subprime mortgages has fallen dramatically. This is pushing the percentage of mortgages held by prime credit holders up, which is helping improve delinquency rates.

Of course, these are past figures, but I am optimistic the housing market will continue to drive gains for PONAX next year, and beyond. A key reason, which I just alluded to, is that this is an on-going trend, not one that happened immediately after the recession and has since subsided. Furthermore, the number of mortgage loans outstanding has stayed relatively flat, proving that lending standards are indeed tight. This will likely mean delinquency levels will continue to improve. Finally, the average debt per borrower is only up modestly, which tells me these gains are sustainable, and the average mortgage-holder is not overly indebted. All of these trends are highlighted in the chart below for reference:

Source: TransUnion

My takeaway here is straightforward. The U.S. housing marked is not only strong, it is strong and improving. That bodes well for mortgage debt as an asset class and, by extension, for investors in PONAX.

Interest Rate Outlook in 2019

Given that we are currently in a rising rate environment, it could be tempting to shed fixed-income assets. In fact, this was a strategy I pursued throughout the year, as I was getting tired of seeing negative returns. However, it is important to reassess this strategy as the bull market gets more and more mature. When we inevitably see growth slow down, having a solid portfolio of both equities and bonds is one of the surest ways to ride out the storm. And we do not know when this will be, so staying long an under-performing asset class can have its merits, especially if you do not want to try to time the market.

That said, even if one was right to exit fixed-income this year, I have a more positive outlook for next year. This is predominately because the forecast for more interest rate hikes is very cloudy at this time. Even if 3-4 rates do eventually materialize, that is not the current forecast, so investors will have some time to earn stable income without seeing the underlying value of their bonds decrease much in the near-term.

To reach this conclusion I look to investor sentiment regarding interest rate movements, with data compiled by CME Group. While there is an expected near-term interest rate hike in December, the outlook beyond that is not very hawkish at this time. In fact, looking forward to May 2019, there is still a slight majority sentiment that we will see 0-1 increases from now until then, with the 1 increase likely being the December hike that I mentioned. This probability is illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

In fact, it is not until the June 2019 meeting that the odds on favorite is for another Fed rate hike. Of course, we could certainly see another increase before then, or multiple increases, but my point is that currently the forecast is relatively dovish. This means yields on treasuries and savings accounts will stay relatively stable in the near-term. Investors looking for higher yields, may very well be tempted to lock in PONAX's 5.71% yield right now.

Bottom line

Despite PONAX's negative return this year, it continues to out-perform its benchmark, which keeps the fund on my radar. While I had moved into, and recommended, some higher-yielding Pimco CEFs for most of the year, the premiums on those investments are reaching very high levels. With that backdrop, I am recommending taking some risk off the table, and moving back in to a stable, but still above-average yielding, fund focused on investment grade debt. Furthermore, PONAX has some strong characteristics right now, such as a rising distribution and underlying assets in the mortgage market which continue to perform well. With all this in mind, I believe PONAX has a bright future ahead, and would encourage investors to consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PONAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.