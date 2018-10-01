I'm Using This Dip To Buy Back Into Illinois Tool Works

Looking at the income and balance sheets, the dividend looks very sustainable, with a payout ratio of only 54.3%.

I sold my shares in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) in February of last year, as I felt the company had become overvalued. At the time, shares were trading at 22.7 times earnings. This had pushed the forward dividend yield down to only 2.0%.

After I sold, shares in ITW continued to climb, reaching a high of $179.07 last January. However, it appears ITW's price might have finally dropped back down to the point where it might be interesting to buy.

The current trailing-twelve-month dividend yield stands at 2.37% which isn't very impressive, although it is the highest level it has been at since early 2016. However, keep in mind ITW increased the dividend by 28% last month, to $1.00 per quarter. This means the forward dividend yield for ITW stands at 2.83%, which is a multi-year high.

Furthermore, ITW's 5-year dividend growth rate of 14.1% is quite impressive. If the company can continue to pay these dividends and possibly even increase them, ITW could prove to be a decent source of income for a dividend-oriented investor such as myself. To determine the likelihood of ITW being able to continue increasing its dividend, we will need to take a look at the company's revenues, profit and balance sheet.

ITW missed analyst expectations for last quarter's revenue by $10 million, as it was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. While missing forecasts is never good, we should note that the company's revenues were $3.83 billion, which is less than 0.3% below the expected $3.84 billion. I wouldn't view missing revenue expectations by such a small margin to be too much of a problem.

On the bright side, ITW was able to meet EPS expectations, as earnings per share for the most recent quarter were $1.97. This should be more than enough to pay for the $1.00 quarterly dividend. Looking at the chart below, we can see the trailing-twelve-month-payout ratio stands at 54.3%, which isn't extremely high and should be sustainable even if the company misses forecasts for a few quarters in a row.

Another important metric to consider when judging a dividend's margin of safety is the dividend to free cash flow ratio. As we can see from the graph below, ITW's cash flow per share stands at $6.69 over the past twelve months, which means the company should be easily able to continue paying its shareholders' dividends, even if the free cash flow growth were to slow down. The graph also shows the massive impact ITW's share repurchases have had, as the declining number of shares means free cash flow per share has gone up much more than the total FCF.

ITW announced a new share buyback program last month, in which the company will buy back $3 billion worth of shares. Furthermore, the current buyback program still has around $1.4 billion left, which means the company is set to buy back a total of $4.4 billion worth of shares, which is around 31 million shares at the current price per share. This should boost EPS by around 9%, considering the company's current market cap of $48.6 billion.

Buying back shares means the free cash flow per share also increases, which is great news as it makes the dividend more sustainable. Having fewer outstanding shares means the total dividend costs go down.

So far, ITW seems like a great investment opportunity at current levels, but we should check the balance sheet before buying.

Looking at the short-term financial health of the company we can see it's quite good, indicated by a current ratio of 1.73, which means current assets far outweigh current liabilities. The quick ratio which excludes inventories and is therefore, in my opinion, a better indicator is also very decent, at 1.27.

Looking at ITW's long-term debt (see chart below), we can see it hasn't moved much in recent years, despite massive amounts of share repurchases. Considering the fact ITW has plenty of free cash flow, I wouldn't expect to see the amount of debt go up by much, if any, due to the planned stock buybacks.

As far as I can see, there's no reason ITW shouldn't be able to continue increasing its dividends by at least low double-digit numbers for years to come. With the recent price drop and the forward dividend yield now at over 2.8%, I think ITW is too good to pass on and I will be buying some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.