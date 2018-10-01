Hercules Baby Bonds: 6.45% Current Yield And 3.12% Upside

Investing for Income

With a 6.45% current yield, over 3% upside potential, and 5 years of call protection, Hercules Capital's (HTGC) baby bond (HCXY) can be a great pick for income investors seeking to lock in fixed yield over the next several years. As we will see in the forthcoming analysis, this BDC’s baby bond is a reasonable bet for a sustainable yield, but there are tradeoffs. The notes have a rather long duration and are set to mature in 2033. Aside from normal fixed income ramifications such as increased volatility due to changing interest rates and perceived default risk, it would be a bold move to lock up your money this late in the business cycle in high yield fixed income. As such, these notes are not for everyone, and suitability really depends your risk tolerance and whether you are bullish on the U.S. economy for the foreseeable future.

The BDC Business Model

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

As with most other BDCs, Hercules Capital has somewhat diversified revenue sources but earnings are primarily generated from the loan portfolio. However, this internally managed BDC sets itself apart from the rest of the pack with their unique niche market. They underwrite loans to high growth sectors such as Technology and Life Sciences. Despite the high growth potential and the stellar track record over the past few years, these aforementioned industries are particularly risky because of their typically volatile earnings and boom/bust potential. To their credit, however, HTGC has hedges in place to mitigate default risk as much as possible:

Loans are very short duration (36-42 months);

Have floating rates and interest floors;

And they have secured, first lien claims on most of the loan portfolio.

Truly a High Yield Play

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Looking at the above asset allocation, HTGC does have good sector and geographical diversification but there is a skew towards their aforementioned target sectors. As most investors know, these high growth sectors have done very well in years past albeit with more volatility. However, the question begs to be asked whether the bull market is on its last legs?

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Performance of Loan Portfolio

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Notwithstanding the rather aggressive investment strategy, the results have been very promising. Looking at top-line portfolio yield, there has been ups and downs over the various quarters but the yield has been great and they have maintained credit quality. Perhaps boosted by the strong economy and disciplined underwriting standards, defaults have remained low. Furthermore, their loans have been very profitable in terms of Net Interest Margin ((NIM)). With mostly fixed rate financing and a low hurdle rate, they have set themselves up for success if short-term rates continue to rise and the U.S. economy avoids falling into a recession. In other words, lenders with this business model are not adversely affected by a flat yield curve as banks but they are much more exposed to default risk. For reference, see the below chart of the company’s common stock performance during the Great Recession: from peak to trough, it lost about 75% of its value.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Sustainability of interest payments

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest 10-K and 10-Q)

An analysis of the company’s financial statements also yields positive and improving results. EBIT has grown YoY without taking on undue risk and their financing costs have only modestly risen. Furthermore, they have had an increasing amount of cushion to service their debt and 4X EBIT is a comfortable margin of interest safety. Granted they utilize an aggressive investment strategy, it is impressive that they have been able to spin off such yields with a modest amount of leverage. Keep in mind, however, that we are looking data in hindsight and that they have certainly benefited from a strong economy. As a high yield lender, this investment is subject to material declines in the event of a deterioration in borrower credit quality

The Bottom Line

All things considered, this BDC baby bond should appeal to aggressive income investors willing to lock up their money to secure a fixed yield. With a comfortable margin of interest safety, great loan performance, and operational efficiency with internal management, HTGC offers a great value proposition. However, this is a highly cyclical investment and we could very well be at the tail of the business cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.