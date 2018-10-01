When To Buy Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors (LAD) has been a major disappointment this year. The stock is down 28% YTD while the Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up more than 13%. What was once a massive outperformer has turned into a stock that is trading at 2014 levels. The company's financials are actually doing quite well. The problem is that high ticket consumer products are peaking. Second hand car dealerships are gaining ground while dealerships with a focus on new cars are losing ground. I expect Lithia Motors to remain in a very difficult situation until wages start outperforming inflation again. In this article, I will tell you when I am going to start buying Lithia Motors.

Normally, I start articles by looking at historical EPS and sales performances. However, in order to get a better picture of what is currently going on at Lithia Motors, we have to start by looking at the bigger economic picture.

The first graph shows the outright stock price of Lithia, the retail ETF (XRT) and the ratio spread between Lithia and CarMax (KMX), one of the biggest second hand dealerships in the US. What we see is that Lithia is showing one of the most significant divergences compared to XRT since the start of the XRT ETF. We also see that Lithia's relative performance compared to CarMax has reached a multi-year low. This is very uncommon given that Lithia has been a steady outperformer since the recession. And it was not even close between 2010 and 2016.

The "sudden" underperformance is nothing that happened overnight. And it is not unjustified. Before I go any further, let me show you the graph below. Below you see year-on-year growth of average hourly earnings minus the all-items inflation rate. In other words, we are looking at real earnings growth. What we see is that wages growth is extremely weak this year. We even went below 0% in July.

Note that this also happened in 2011 and the first months of 2012. However, the difference is that we are in a very mature stage of the current business cycle. University of Michigan consumer confidence is currently at a multi-year high. Only the '90s saw higher sentiment.

The comparison between the year-on-year growth rates of both Lithia's stock price and University of Michigan confidence can be seen below. At this point, it is fair to say that Lithia is already pricing in a massive confidence slump. The stock is down 30% over the past 12 months while consumer confidence is still in the process of peaking.

The reason behind this slump is the company's product portfolio.

Don't Blame Sales Growth, Blame The Product

Lithia's second quarter was not bad at all. The company's EPS came in at $2.52 (adjusted) which was well below expectations of $2.98. Nonetheless, EPS was up 11% compared to Q2 of 2017. Total sales improved to $3.1 billion which is up 25.5%. Operating income was up 4% while net income accelerated 14% thanks to a lower tax rate. The company's sales trend continues to be rock solid. The problem is that comps growth is slowing. Same store sales are trending down since 2013. It is obviously not possible to compete with comps right after a recession, but the most recent trend has pushed comps growth to the 2-3% range.

It's not the company's fault but the simple result of a mature business cycle. Moreover, and this is where it gets even more interesting, new vehicle comps were flat while used car sales were up 7%. Now we have to take into account that Lithia's used car sales are only 26% of total sales. This is in my opinion the reason why CarMax is outperforming Lithia. Used car sales are performing much, much better and Lithia's exposure in that segment is just not high enough.

Adding to that, it seems that the used car outperformance is going to continue. Pressure on wages as inflation rises has finally caused used car prices to improve. We might be in for the first significant recovery since 2010/2011. This would not only improve selling prices of used cars, but also make it less risky to keep high(er) inventories.

Lithia Motors is a wonderful company. This car dealership has exploited the economic recovery after 2009 like (almost) no other. However, the tide has turned and companies that used to underperform are now on top.

Personally, I would love to buy this company at a huge discount. The problem is that the timing is very tricky. At this point, the company is trading at only 7 times earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.45. However, the valuation is so low because investors distrust the company given the unfavorable environment. The short float is currently at 13% according to FINVIZ.

My advice is to stay away from Lithia at this point. I am closely going to watch used car prices and real wages. If we see that real wages are going up again while used car prices growth goes below 0% again, I think we might be in for a steep short squeeze. In other words, those are the indicators that we need to focus on. This includes general economic growth which is the main driver behind wages and general demand of (high ticket) consumer goods.

Until that point, I think Lithia is a dangerous place to be. Sitting back and monitoring the situation might be the most profitable thing to do at this point.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

