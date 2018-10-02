Preferred Stock Buy Alert: 11% Yield With Over 800% Coverage

The extreme pessimism in the financials of CBL has led the preferred stock to sell off, resulting in a 11% yield.

Preferred stock is higher in the capital structure than common stock and thus has an inherently safer dividend.

CBL Properties (CBL) is a real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) consisting of lower quality “B” malls. Its financials have struggled in the wake of the e-commerce assault on brick-and-mortar businesses. While the long-term future remains cloudy, even shares of companies with such deteriorating fundamentals can become a buy at the right price. In particular, its preferred stock, which is well covered by cash flows, are now yielding 11%. I believe that the market has greatly overestimated the risk to the preferred shares and rate them as a strong buy with a 25% total return upside.

I love pessimism

What if the market just kept going up without any volatility? In that case, we might find ourselves simply owning an index fund such as the S&P 500 and partying every day. While this sounds good in theory, it is not ever likely to occur in our lifetime because there will always be unforeseen circumstances which lead to unforeseen volatility.

To some, volatility is a nightmare and a quick way to a heart attack. To an active investor, however, volatility could potentially be a best friend. Why is that?

If there was never any volatility, then we would never be presented with disproportionately attractive buying opportunities such as that seen in the preferred shares of CBL. The yield on the preferred shares has absolutely skyrocketed in the past few months:

In comparison with peers, this is a sky-high yield. In a list of the highest yielding preferred stocks, these shares rank as the 5th and 6th highest around right now:



I will explain why the perceived risk is misplaced due to three reasons: the capital structure, cash flow coverage, and balance sheet lifelines. First, I give a quick overview of preferred stocks and the underlying business of CBL.

Preferred Stocks

The two issues that I am writing about are CBL-D (CBL.PD) and CBL-E (CBL.PE). Both shares are currently callable, but the chances of them being called are unlikely. Their recent prices and yields are seen below:

A quick note on how to choose which of the two to invest in:

The first important factor is the yield - in general the higher the better, especially since both are trading under par ($25).

The next important factor is share price - in general the lower the better. This is because in the event that CBL is acquired by another company, the lower priced series would have potentially greater capital appreciation upside.

There isn’t a correct answer if you should prioritize yield or share price, though in general I usually choose the higher yield unless the lower share price has a very similar yield. In the case above, I think the D shares would be a better buy due to the higher yield - readers should, however, check prices and yield at time of purchase and conduct the above analysis again at that time.

Preferred stocks are higher in the capital structure than common stocks, which means that preferred dividends must be paid out in full before any common dividend. This means theoretically that the entire $167 million common distribution at CBL must be cut before the preferred dividends are even touched.

Furthermore, because CBL’s preferreds are “cumulative,” this means that in the event that preferred distributions are suspended, they would need to be paid in arrears prior to the resumption of the common distribution. One way to look at it is that absent a bankruptcy, preferred distributions must eventually be paid out in full.

Business Overview

CBL owns 117 properties primarily in the Eastern part of the U.S.:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

CBL has seen consistently low tenant sales psf, which is the typical indicator of tenant’s ability to pay rent, but has in general maintained high occupancy rates:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

CBL has historically tried to make up for the lower quality properties with a more conservative balance sheet:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

For reference, high quality A mall peer Taubman (TCO) recently reported leverage in between 8 and 9 times EBITDA, which is two times higher than CBL.

Now, let me make it clear - investors do have reason to have significant pessimism about their future. Management has guided for same-store net operating income to fall almost 7% this year. That’s very drastic and it is clear that management must find a way to stop the bleeding. The common stock appears to be already discounting a lot of the fears, recently trading close to 20% in dividend yield - but in this article we will focus solely on the preferred shares.

Cash Flow Coverage

The first step of analysis would be to determine coverage of the preferred dividend by cash flows. Using the midpoint of 2018 guidance of $350 million in funds from operations (‘FFO’), the $45 million preferred payout is handily covered 8.8 times. Taking it one step further, management has indicated its projected levels of maintenance expenses, redevelopment expenses, and debt principal repayments. Even accounting for these numbers, coverage is still strong near 300%:

(Chart by Author, data from Investor Presentation)

Now let’s try to be even more conservative. If we assume that the -10% leasing spreads worsen to -20% leasing spreads and this persists for their entire portfolio (two very pessimistic assumptions), then this would lead to a $185-million drop in revenues and around 50% drop in FFO to around $165 million. Even under this rather apocalyptic scenario, the $45 million preferred dividend would still be covered almost 5 times. It is clear that cash flow is not the problem here.

Unsecured Debt Covenants

The biggest danger to the preferreds is actually not from cash flow, as we have just seen that even apocalyptic scenarios would still leave the preferreds well covered. Instead, the biggest risk is in bankruptcy, as it is unlikely preferred shareholders would have much protection in a liquidation. While CBL can simply turn over the keys of underperforming malls financed with non-recourse debt, the company, however, cannot do the same with its credit facility and unsecured debt. These come with strict debt covenants which are meant to protect the bondholder by forcing management to retain a conservative credit profile. The debt covenants are seen below:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Historically CBL management has done a great job in managing its credit profile in relation to the covenants. Fellow author Michael Boyd has suggested that creditors may demand stricter covenant requirements moving forward, given the deteriorating financials since these covenants were first instituted. This is definitely a possibility, and I do not foresee management being careless enough not having any motivation to allow a breach of these covenants. As we can see below, insiders own a tremendous amount of the common equity:

(2017 Proxy)

This means that management finds itself in the position where it is motivated to ensure that its common stock is not completely wiped out, while the covenants make sure that at the same time it does not try to extract all the value out of the company in favor of the common shareholder. In my opinion, this puts the preferred stock in a conservative light as management is thus likely to keep the wheels spinning.

Balance Sheet Lifelines

Fellow author Colorado Wealth Management has suggested a drastic but logical measure which he believes would save CBL critical cash flow. Instead of paying out the common dividend in cash, he believes management should instead issue a stock dividend. This is a very smart move which I am disappointed that the most management had to say was that there is a lot of “complexity” to it.

While in the near term it may lead to some volatility in the common share price, let’s take stock of what would happen. It would not be the end of the world for common shareholders as they would still retain the same percentage ownership of the company before and after the stock dividend.

By temporarily retaining cash which otherwise would have been paid out as a dividend (up to $167 million), CBL would have increased flexibility in allocating capital towards deleveraging the balance sheet and funding redevelopments.

Deleveraging balance sheet may be an underestimated lever to create long-term value because it may help to ensure CBL’s access to low cost of capital.

The earlier the company can complete redevelopments, the sooner its underperforming properties can reap the benefits of new and diversified tenants. The increased cash flow from the redevelopments helps to deleverage the balance sheet even further while also significantly increasing the credit quality of its mall properties due to increased foot traffic and tenant sales.

While management appears to be very optimistic that it can inspire a turnaround without a stock dividend, recent financial results suggest that its confidence may be misplaced.

Should management eventually institute such a measure, I predict that the preferred stock would rally because every dollar not paid to common shareholders is a dollar spent to strengthen the preferred stock's credit quality.

Risks

If the credit markets were to suddenly shut down or undergo a “risk-off” phase, then CBL may be forced to more aggressively reduce leverage. In the process the company may be forced to sell off properties at undesirable prices and cause a more rapid deterioration of its financial profile. While I view the odds of a 2008-like situation for REITs to be very slim, investors should not underestimate increased demands being placed on CBL if management cannot deliver. However, as discussed above, management has many ways to deal with such a situation, including a stock dividend and at worst, a secondary offering.

CBL may be in an irreversible death spiral. A key assumption I am making is that its tenants can operate profitably in its properties, based on the level of rents, and also that its properties can be stabilized through redevelopments. If, however, its tenants prove to be unprofitable even with rent concessions, then we may see a result far worse than the “apocalyptic” scenario I outlined above. I, however, do not believe this to be very likely as otherwise CBL occupancy would not be remaining relatively stable around 90%. If financial deterioration accelerates significantly, however, then I will need to re-evaluate my thesis.

Conclusion

While CBL indeed appears to be hitting significant road bumps financially, the pessimism has gone too far and this has sent even its preferred shares to yields in the double-digit levels. Due to the high level of coverage from cash flows, plus significant levers to pull before they get in danger of being impaired, I feel that they are just too cheap. My price target for the preferred shares is a 9.5% yield, reflecting over 25% total return upside in the next 12 months.

