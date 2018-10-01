By How Much Will Kimberly-Clark Raise Its Dividend?

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a consumer products company that sells its products in more than 175 countries. As the stock is a dividend aristocrat, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its growing dividend. Therefore, the big question is what dividend hike the company will announce in January.

First of all, Kimberly-Clark is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. This consistency is a testament to the strength of the business model of the company and its resilience even under the most adverse economic conditions. As Kimberly-Clark does not need to spend hefty amounts on capital expenses, it enjoys strong free cash flows and hence most of its earnings are available for shareholder distributions. To be sure, the company has posted free cash flows above $1.2 B every single year for more than a decade.

On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark has faced some headwinds in recent years. Consumers have become markedly price-sensitive in recent years and thus private-label products have gained popularity. In addition, large retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), exert great pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. Moreover, while Kimberly-Clark sells its products in almost every country in the world, it still generates 51% of its sales and approximately 70% of its operating income in North America, where the competition is fierce. Consequently, Kimberly-Clark has failed to grow its revenues for seven consecutive years. Fortunately for the shareholders, during this period, the company has managed to grow its earnings per share at a 5% average annual rate thanks to cost savings and share repurchases.

Moreover, in the latest conference call, management reduced its earnings-per-share guidance for this year by approximately 5%, from about $7.05 to $6.70. The reason for the disappointing guidance is the markedly high inflation of the cost of raw materials.

Nevertheless, in order to tackle this issue, the company will significantly raise its selling prices in numerous products in Q4-2018 and Q1-2019. It is remarkable that management intends to subtly raise the price of bathroom tissue at a high-single-digit rate via reducing the sheet count of the product.

Due to the stagnant revenues, management has been implementing a cost-savings program called FORCE. This program aims to reduce the costs via the production optimization and cost savings in the supply chain. The program has already saved $440 M per year in 2016 and 2017 and management has raised the bar for annual savings of $450 M this year and at least $500 M in the next three years. This project has resulted in growth of the bottom line despite stagnant revenues in recent years and is expected to remain a significant growth driver in the years ahead.

As Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend at an only slightly higher pace than its earnings per share in recent years, its dividend payout ratio has remained reasonable, currently standing at 60.1%. Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $11.8 B. While this amount is not negligible, it is only about 5 times the earnings of this year and hence the company has great financial flexibility. Given its healthy payout ratio, its low amount of debt and its strong free cash flows, Kimberly-Clark has ample room to continue to raise its dividend at a meaningful pace.

It is also worth noting that the company is resilient to recessions, as its products are essential to consumers and hence the latter do not curtail their consumption even under the most adverse economic conditions. This was evident in the Great Recession. While most companies saw their earnings collapse, Kimberly-Clark saw its earnings per share decrease only 4.5%, from $4.25 in 2007 to $4.06 in 2008. Even better, its earnings per share jumped 11% to $4.52 in 2009. Thus the company hardly felt any effect from the last recession. Thanks to the nature of its products, its free cash flows are so reliable that the company can easily continue to raise its dividend at a meaningful pace for years.

In reference to the most likely magnitude of the upcoming dividend hike, it is worth noting that Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend at a 4-5% rate in each of the last five years.

Given the competitive pressures facing the company and its high cost inflation, investors should not expect a larger raise than the recent ones. On the other hand, thanks to its upcoming price hikes, its healthy payout ratio, its low debt and its reliable free cash flows, Kimberly-Clark can easily raise its dividend at its recent pace. Overall, its shareholders should be expecting a 4-5% dividend hike, from $1.00 to $1.04 or $1.05.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.