Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information

Over the past 5+ years, I have been posting my KISS portfolio on Seeking Alpha. During that time, I have used my PAAY system to reinvest my dividends. PAAY stands for Percentage Above Average Yield. My theory behind the system is that when a dividend growth stock is trading at a price which gives it a yield significantly higher than usual it might be a good time to buy. With this thought in mind over the lifetime of my portfolio I have been reinvesting my collected dividends in to the stocks I already own which have the highest PAAY. But although I was confident in the concept and rational for the PAAY system, I really didn’t know if it actually works. Now I believe there has been enough time for me to evaluate the system to see how effective it really is.

First let me describe how I use the system. For every stock I have in my portfolio, I keep a spreadsheet with the weekly closing price, the most recent dividend payment, and yield going back to the year 2000, and I keep a running 52-week average yield. I update the price for each stock at the end of the week, and the spreadsheet calculates the present yield and calculates the PAAY compared to the average 52-week yield. Depending on how much money I have to re-invest each quarter from accumulated dividends and from pension contributions, I will buy as many as the 10 stocks with the highest PAAY but sometimes less than 10 if I don’t have much to invest.

So here is the entire list of each and every stock I bought through the years using PAAY. I list the number of shares bought, the price paid, and the total cost. I also show the present price for each stock (or the price at which the stock was sold if the stock cut its dividend), the value of the shares bought, the dividends I’ve received per share, and the total amount of dividends collected from that reinvestment.

Date Stock Shares Bought Price Paid Total Cost Present Price (Or Price Sold) Present Value Dividends Paid (per share) Dividends Collected 4/1/2013 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 7 86.73 $607.11 89.09 $623.63 19.7 $137.90 4/1/2013 BHP Billiton (BBL) 11 58.1 $639.10 19.68 $216.52 3.6 $39.60 4/1/2013 Darden Restaurants (DRI) 13 51.62 $671.06 112.89 $1,467.57 11.81 $153.53 4/1/2013 The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 33 20.1804 $665.95 22.55 $744.15 4.17 $137.61 4/1/2013 Harris Corp. (HRS) 14 46.25 $647.50 164.28 $2,299.92 11.015 $154.21 4/1/2013 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 7 96.41 $674.87 337.66 $2,363.62 35.5 $248.50 4/1/2013 Microsoft (MSFT) 23 28.62 $658.26 114.26 $2,627.98 7.5 $172.50 4/1/2013 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 30 21.7 $651.00 17.77 $533.10 9.1 $273.00 4/1/2013 Realty Income Corp. (O) 14 45.19 $632.66 56.99 $797.86 10.841 $151.77 4/1/2013 Walmart (WMT) 9 75.16 $676.44 95.90 $863.10 11.41 $102.69 5/6/2013 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 5 89.74 $448.70 89.09 $445.45 19.7 $98.50 5/6/2013 BHP Billiton (BBL) 7 58.33 $408.31 19.68 $137.79 3.6 $25.20 5/6/2013 Deere (DE) 4 91.43 $365.72 152.81 $611.24 13.02 $52.08 5/6/2013 The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 19.403 20 $388.06 22.55 $437.54 16.68 $323.64 5/6/2013 General Electric (GE) 36 22.42 $807.12 18.11 $651.96 4.06 $146.16 5/6/2013 Harris Corp. (HRS) 8 46.91 $375.28 164.28 $1,314.24 11.015 $88.12 5/6/2013 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 5 86.85 $434.25 16.27 $81.35 4.44 $22.20 5/6/2013 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 18 22.1 $397.80 17.77 $319.86 8.97 $161.46 5/6/2013 Walmart (WMT) 5 78.89 $394.45 95.90 $479.50 11.41 $57.05 5/6/2013 Wells Fargo (WFC) 21 37.85 $794.85 54.99 $1,154.79 7.69 $161.49 7/1/2013 BHP Billiton (BBL) 6 52.32 $313.92 19.68 $118.10 3.6 $21.60 7/1/2013 CSX Corp. (CSX) 14 23.21 $324.94 73.99 $1,035.86 3.18 $44.52 7/1/2013 Deere (DE) 4 81.51 $326.04 152.81 $611.24 12.51 $50.04 7/1/2013 ONEOK (OKE) 30 50.44 $1,513.20 69.11 $2,073.30 12.865 $385.95 7/1/2013 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 16 19.19 $307.04 17.77 $284.32 8.71 $139.36 7/1/2013 Plains All American (PAA) 6 56.25 $337.50 21.56 $129.36 10.792 $64.75 7/1/2013 Qualcomm (QCOM) 5 61.38 $306.90 73.70 $368.50 9.05 $45.25 7/1/2013 Realty Income Corp. (O) 7 41.479 $290.35 56.99 $398.93 10.477 $73.34 7/1/2013 Walmart (WMT) 4 74.76 $299.04 95.90 $383.60 10.94 $43.76 7/1/2013 Wells Fargo (WFC) 35 41.8 $1,463.00 54.99 $1,924.65 7.69 $269.15 1/2/2014 Deere (DE) 11 91.02 $1,001.22 152.81 $1,680.91 11.49 $126.39 1/2/2014 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 32 49.96 $1,598.72 120.92 $3,869.44 16.99 $543.68 1/2/2014 Dynex (DX) 75 7.99 $599.25 8.98 $673.50 1 $75.00 1/2/2014 McDonald's (MCD) 30 96.7 $2,901.00 165.30 $4,959.00 17.19 $515.70 1/2/2014 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 34 17.6 $598.40 17.77 $604.18 7.93 $269.62 1/2/2014 Realty Income Corp. (O) 15 37.61 $564.15 56.99 $854.85 9.385 $140.78 4/1/2014 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) 50 39.58 $1,979.00 44.26 $2,213.00 2.81999 $141.00 4/1/2014 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 42 118.94 $4,995.48 121.13 $5,087.46 19.46 $817.32 4/1/2014 Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) 31 48.1 $1,491.10 79.03 $2,449.93 9.63 $298.53 4/1/2014 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 17 52.51 $892.67 120.92 $2,055.64 17.01 $289.17 4/1/2014 General Electric (GE) 231 25.94 $5,992.14 18.11 $4,183.41 3.48 $803.88 4/1/2014 Target (TGT) 54 60.61 $3,272.94 87.31 $4,714.74 10.27 $554.58 10/3/2014 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 52 17.1 $889.20 17.77 $924.04 6.76 $351.52 12/31/2014 Aflac (AFL) 56 29.705 $1,663.48 48.04 $2,690.24 3.27 $183.12 12/31/2014 BHP Billiton (BBL) 36 47.12 $1,696.32 19.68 $708.62 2.42 $87.12 12/31/2014 Boeing (BA) 13 130.74 $1,699.62 372.23 $4,838.99 18.81 $244.53 12/31/2014 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 16 108.94 $1,743.04 121.13 $1,938.08 16.25 $260.00 12/31/2014 ConocoPhillips (COP) 26 65.88 $1,712.88 38.37 $997.62 2.94 $76.44 12/31/2014 Deere (DE) 20 88.29 $1,765.80 152.81 $3,056.20 9.18 $183.60 12/31/2014 Emerson Electric (EMR) 27 63.11 $1,703.97 78.01 $2,106.27 7.17 $193.59 12/31/2014 ONEOK (OKE) 55 53.32 $2,932.60 69.11 $3,801.05 10 $550.00 12/31/2014 Plains All American (PAA) 33 50.72 $1,673.76 21.56 $711.48 7.055 $232.82 12/31/2014 Qualcomm (QCOM) 23 72.69 $1,671.87 73.70 $1,695.10 7.98 $183.54 12/31/2014 Tupperware (TUP) 25 67.13 $1,678.25 34.55 $863.75 10.2 $255.00 12/31/2014 Williams Partners (WPZ) 37 46.14 $1,707.18 39.51 $1,461.87 7.65 $283.05 5/11/2015 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 64 15.9195 $1,018.85 17.77 $1,137.28 5.07 $324.48 5/11/2015 Qualcomm (QCOM) 50 68.26 $3,413.00 73.70 $3,685.00 7.08 $354.00 7/10/2015 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 22 94.62 $2,081.64 121.13 $2,664.86 14.11 $310.42 7/10/2015 ConocoPhillips (COP) 35 58.93 $2,062.55 38.37 $1,342.95 1.48 $51.80 7/10/2015 Emerson Electric (EMR) 37 54.32 $2,009.84 78.01 $2,886.37 6.23 $230.51 7/10/2015 IBM Corp. (IBM) 12 169.57 $2,034.84 151.35 $1,816.20 18.64 $223.68 7/10/2015 Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) 42 42.71 $1,793.82 84.41 $3,545.22 4.655 $195.51 7/10/2015 ONEOK (OKE) 51 41.17 $2,099.67 69.11 $3,524.61 8.79 $448.29 7/10/2015 Qualcomm (QCOM) 31 63.62 $1,972.22 73.70 $2,284.70 6.6 $204.60 10/5/2015 Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) 181 22.33 $4,041.73 19.70 $3,565.70 6.0875 $1,101.84 10/5/2015 ConocoPhillips (COP) 38 52.18 $1,982.84 38.37 $1,458.06 0.74 $28.12 10/5/2015 Deere (DE) 53 74.74 $3,961.22 152.81 $8,098.93 7.38 $391.14 10/5/2015 Emerson Electric (EMR) 112 44.66 $5,001.92 78.01 $8,737.12 5.76 $645.12 10/5/2015 ONEOK (OKE) 56 35.58 $1,992.48 69.11 $3,870.16 8.185 $458.36 10/5/2015 Plains All American (PAA) 87 34.38 $2,991.06 21.56 $1,875.72 5 $435.00 12/31/2015 Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) 280 13.697 $3,835.16 19.70 $5,516.00 5.4125 $1,515.50 12/31/2015 Apple (AAPL) 10 102.62 $1,026.20 217.66 $2,176.60 8.81 $88.10 12/31/2015 CSX Corp. (CSX) 38 25.14 $955.32 73.99 $2,811.62 2.16 $82.08 12/31/2015 Qualcomm (QCOM) 20 49.07 $981.40 73.70 $1,474.00 6.12 $122.40 4/4/2016 Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) 240 11.35 $2,724.00 19.70 $4,728.00 4.7375 $1,137.00 4/4/2016 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 30 93.86 $2,815.80 149.99 $4,499.70 13.12 $393.60 4/4/2016 Boeing (BA) 22 127.81 $2,811.82 372.23 $8,189.06 12.66 $278.52 4/4/2016 CSX Corp. (CSX) 111 25.56 $2,837.16 73.99 $8,212.89 1.98 $219.78 4/4/2016 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 26 110.14 $2,863.64 151.02 $3,926.52 10.535 $273.91 4/4/2016 General Dynamics (GD) 19 132.85 $2,524.15 204.66 $3,888.54 9.19 $174.61 4/4/2016 Novartis (NVS) 40 72.75 $2,910.00 85.46 $3,418.40 4.212 $168.48 4/4/2016 Plains All American (PAA) 138 20.82 $2,873.16 21.56 $2,975.28 3.6 $496.80 4/4/2016 Qualcomm (QCOM) 56 51.06 $2,859.36 73.70 $4,127.20 5.64 $315.84 4/4/2016 Williams Partners (WPZ) 143 19.86 $2,839.98 39.51 $5,649.93 3.4 $486.20 7/1/2016 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 26 86.59 $2,251.34 149.99 $3,899.74 12.54 $326.04 7/1/2016 Apple (AAPL) 25 91.93 $2,298.25 217.66 $5,441.50 5.69 $142.25 7/1/2016 Boeing (BA) 18 123 $2,214.00 372.23 $6,700.14 11.57 $208.26 7/1/2016 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 21 106.35 $2,233.35 151.02 $3,171.42 9.56 $200.76 7/1/2016 General Dynamics (GD) 17 133.42 $2,268.14 204.66 $3,479.22 7.67 $130.39 7/1/2016 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 70 32.36 $2,265.20 32.77 $2,293.90 5.73 $401.10 7/1/2016 Qualcomm (QCOM) 45 51.09 $2,299.05 73.70 $3,316.50 5.11 $229.95 7/1/2016 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 34 67.73 $2,302.82 111.77 $3,800.18 5.46 $185.64 7/1/2016 Target (TGT) 34 68.14 $2,316.76 87.31 $2,968.54 5.52 $187.68 7/1/2016 Wells Fargo (WFC) 51 44.71 $2,280.21 54.99 $2,804.49 3.51 $179.01 10/7/2016 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 37 102.87 $3,806.19 149.99 $5,549.63 11.96 $442.52 10/7/2016 Boeing (BA) 29 134.22 $3,892.38 372.23 $10,794.67 10.48 $303.92 10/7/2016 Cracker Barrel (CBRL) 29 132.13 $3,831.77 146.45 $4,247.05 16.75 $485.75 10/7/2016 Darden Restaurants (DRI) 62 61.92 $3,839.04 112.89 $6,999.18 4.2 $260.40 10/7/2016 General Electric (GE) 129 29.585 $3,816.47 18.11 $2,336.19 0.96 $123.84 10/7/2016 Hasbro (HAS) 48 80.62 $3,869.76 107.46 $5,158.08 5.82 $279.36 10/7/2016 McDonald's (MCD) 33 114.07 $3,764.31 165.30 $5,454.90 7.8 $257.40 10/7/2016 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 57 67.36 $3,839.52 111.77 $6,370.89 4.92 $280.44 10/7/2016 Target (TGT) 56 68.42 $3,831.52 87.31 $4,889.36 4.92 $275.52 10/7/2016 Wells Fargo (WFC) 87 44.84 $3,901.08 54.99 $4,784.13 3.13 $272.31 3/31/2017 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 8 $136.37 $1,090.96 89.09 $712.72 6 $48.00 3/31/2017 Amgen (AMGN) 6 $163.48 $980.88 205.10 $1,230.60 7.41 $44.46 3/31/2017 Avista Corp. (AVA) 26 $38.71 $1,006.46 50.46 $1,311.96 2.19 $56.94 3/31/2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) 14 $71.62 $1,002.68 79.03 $1,106.42 3.59 $50.26 3/31/2017 General Electric (GE) 34 $30.33 $1,031.22 18.11 $615.74 0.48 $16.32 3/31/2017 National Health Investors (NHI) 14 $72.96 $1,021.44 75.46 $1,056.44 5.85 $81.90 3/31/2017 Qualcomm (QCOM) 18 $57.00 $1,026.00 73.70 $1,326.60 3.52 $63.36 3/31/2017 Realty Income Corp. (O) 17 $59.53 $1,012.01 56.99 $968.83 4.088 $69.50 3/31/2017 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 18 $69.18 $1,245.24 111.77 $2,011.86 3.81 $68.58 3/31/2017 Target (TGT) 15 $53.50 $802.50 87.31 $1,309.65 3.72 $55.80 10/5/2017 Buckeye Partners (BPL) 27 $59.05 $1,594.35 36.02 $972.54 5.052 $136.40 10/5/2017 General Electric (GE) 65 $24.41 $1,586.65 18.11 $1,177.15 0 $0.00 10/5/2017 IBM Corp. (IBM) 11 $147.02 $1,617.22 151.35 $1,664.85 6.14 $67.54 10/5/2017 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 11 $151.16 $1,662.76 148.44 $1,632.84 3.34 $36.74 10/5/2017 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 50 $31.54 $1,577.00 32.77 $1,638.50 2.63 $131.50 10/5/2017 Pepsi (PEP) 15 $110.52 $1,657.80 114.91 $1,723.65 3.465 $51.98 10/5/2017 Plains All American (PAA) 75 $21.23 $1,592.25 21.56 $1,617.00 0 $0.00 10/5/2017 Qualcomm (QCOM) 30 $52.06 $1,561.80 73.70 $2,211.00 2.38 $71.40 10/5/2017 Target (TGT) 27 $58.60 $1,582.20 87.31 $2,357.37 2.5 $67.50 10/5/2017 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 21 $76.81 $1,613.01 73.00 $1,533.00 1.64 $34.44 12/29/2017 Buckeye Partners (BPL) 200 $49.60 $9,920.00 36.02 $7,204.00 3.7875 $757.50 12/29/2017 Four Corner Properties Trust (FCPT) 610 $26.18 $15,969.80 25.69 $15,670.90 0.55 $335.50 12/29/2017 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 282 $28.37 $8,000.34 32.77 $9,241.14 1.98 $558.36 12/29/2017 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 333 $22.47 $7,482.51 23.07 $7,682.31 1.0425 $347.15 1/2/2018 Amgen (AMGN) 13 179.03 $2,327.39 205.10 $2,666.30 3.96 $51.48 1/2/2018 Dominion Resources (D) 31 77.75 $2,410.25 70.85 $2,196.35 2.505 $77.66 1/2/2018 Hasbro (HAS) 26 92.02 $2,392.52 107.46 $2,793.96 2.46 $63.96 1/2/2018 ONEOK (OKE) 43 56.47 $2,428.21 69.11 $2,971.73 2.39 $102.77 1/2/2018 UGI Corp. (UGI) 50 47.528 $2,376.40 54.43 $2,721.50 0.77 $38.50 1/2/2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 33 73.18 $2,414.94 73.00 $2,409.00 1.24 $40.92 4/6/2018 Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) 58 17.15 $994.70 19.70 $1,142.60 1.035 $60.03 4/6/2018 Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 96 10.34 $992.64 10.29 $987.84 0.6 $57.60 4/6/2018 Buckeye Partners (BPL) 26 37.29 $969.54 36.02 $936.52 2.526 $65.68 4/6/2018 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 10 102.48 $1,024.80 120.92 $1,209.20 2.02 $20.20 4/6/2018 Dominion Resources (D) 15 67.23 $1,008.45 70.85 $1,062.75 2.835 $42.53 4/6/2018 Hasbro (HAS) 12 83.75 $1,005.00 107.46 $1,289.52 1.89 $22.68 4/6/2018 National Health Investors (NHI) 15 66.51 $997.65 75.46 $1,131.90 2 $30.00 4/6/2018 Pepsi (PEP) 9 107.78 $970.02 114.91 $1,034.19 1.855 $16.70 4/6/2018 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 44 22.43 $986.92 23.07 $1,015.08 0.7 $30.80 4/6/2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 16 62.6 $1,001.60 73.00 $1,168.00 0.84 $13.44 7/12/2018 Buckeye Partners (BPL) 138 35.08 $4,841.04 36.02 $4,970.76 1.263 $174.29 7/12/2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) 72 66.67 $4,800.24 79.03 $5,690.16 0.53 $38.16 7/12/2018 Dominion Resources (D) 70 67.87 $4,750.90 70.85 $4,959.50 0.835 $58.45 7/12/2018 The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 193 24.95 $4,815.35 22.55 $4,352.15 0.15 $28.95 7/12/2018 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 39 120.9 $4,715.10 142.88 $5,572.32 0.9 $35.10 7/12/2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 80 60.878 $4,870.24 73.00 $5,840.00 0.44 $35.20

The following stocks had spin-offs which are still owned in my portfolio:

Four Corner Properties Trust (FCPT) was spun off from Darden Restaurants (DRI).

Four Corner Properties Trust 4.33333 25.88 $112.15 2.74 $11.87

The following stocks had spin-offs which were later sold:

BHP Billiton (BBL) was spun off from South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

Air Products and Chemicals was spun off from Versum Materials (VSM).

South32 60 6.29 $377.40 0 $0.00 Versum Materials 6 30.49 $182.94 0 $0.00

For the above spin-offs, the present value of the owned shares, the money collected when (if) sold, and any dividends collected while owned have been included in the returns.

The following stocks from the above list were later sold due to a dividend cut, and the money collected from the sale is shown in the full spreadsheet above. These amounts were included in the total returns.

BHP Billiton sold 4/4/16 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners sold 5/11/15 ConocoPhillips sold 4/4/16 Dynex sold 4/1/14 General Electric sold 12/29/17 Kinder Morgan sold 12/31/15 Plains All American sold 12/29/17 Williams Partners sold 6/30/2017

The following stocks had stock splits after I bought them. The number for the shares bought and the dividends collected have been appropriately adjusted in the spreadsheet above:

Aflac split 2/1 The First of Long Island Corp. split 3/2

These reinvestments were made on a quarterly basis, although in some quarters, only new stocks were bought and no reinvestments were made into stocks I already owned. The actual total amount reinvested in any particular quarter is shown in the following table:

4/1/2013 $6,523.95 5/6/2013 $4,814.54 7/1/2013 $5,481.93 1/2/2014 $7,262.74 4/1/2014 $18,623.33 10/3/2014 $889.20 12/31/2014 $21,648.77 5/11/2015 $4,431.85 7/10/2015 $14,054.58 10/5/2015 $19,971.25 12/31/2015 $6,798.08 4/4/2016 $28,059.07 7/1/2016 $22,729.12 10/7/2016 $38,392.04 3/31/2017 $10,219.39 10/5/2017 $16,045.04 12/29/2017 $41,372.65 1/2/2018 $14,349.71 4/6/2018 $9,951.32 7/12/2018 $28,792.87

In order to decide whether or not my reinvestments have done well and if PAAY is an effective method, I must have something to compare my results to. I always use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as my benchmark. Therefore, I did a backtest to determine what my returns would have been had I reinvested my money into SPY rather than the PAAY stocks I actually used. I ran a backtest in which I invested the same amounts above, on the dates listed, into SPY at the closing price for that day. I then calculated what the value of those shares of SPY would be today, including dividends collected, to compare to my PAAY stock reinvestments. Here are the prices for SPY and the number of shares that would have been bought.

Date Total Reinvested Price Shares Bought Total Shares owned 4/1/2013 $6,523.95 $156.05 41 41 5/6/2013 $4,814.54 $161.78 30 71 7/1/2013 $5,481.93 $161.36 33 104 1/2/2014 $7,262.74 $182.92 40 144 4/1/2014 $18,623.33 $188.25 98 242 10/3/2014 $889.20 $196.52 5 247 12/31/2014 $21,648.77 $205.54 104 351 5/11/2015 $4,431.85 $210.61 22 373 7/10/2015 $14,054.58 $207.48 66 439 10/5/2015 $19,971.25 $198.47 102 541 12/31/2015 $6,798.08 $203.87 32 573 4/4/2016 $28,059.07 $206.25 137 710 7/1/2016 $22,729.12 $209.92 107 817 10/7/2016 $38,392.04 $215.04 179 996 3/31/2017 $10,219.39 $235.74 42 1038 10/5/2017 $16,045.04 $254.66 64 1102 12/29/2017 $41,372.65 $266.86 154 1256 1/2/2018 $14,349.71 $268.77 54 1310 4/6/2018 $9,951.32 $259.72 37 1347 7/12/2018 $28,792.87 $279.37 104 1451

Results

The total amount which I have reinvested using PAAY during the time my portfolio has been active is $320,411.43. The present value of the shares bought with this money, including shares which were sold due to dividend cuts, spin-offs that were sold, and spin-offs that I still own is $417,955.61 (using closing prices on 9/22/18).

The same amount of money, invested in SPY on the same exact days, would have bought a total of 1445 shares and would have a present-day value of $423,750.04. But this doesn’t take into account the dividends collected from these stocks.

The shares of SPY bought over the years would have produced $14,616.53 in dividends. But the PAAY stocks in my portfolio produced $32,101.22 in dividends. This brings the total return for the PAAY stocks to $450,056.83 and the return for SPY to $438,366.57.

Using the XIRR function in Excel, this gives an annual rate of return for the PAAY stocks of 15.47% and a rate of return for the SPY benchmark of 14.27%.

Discussion

There are two reasons for a stock to have a high PAAY. Either the stock price has fallen with no change in the dividend, or the dividend has increased without a similar increase in the stock price. In either case, this could be a good buying opportunity. In case of an increase in the declared dividend, over time, as long as the company’s prospects are unchanged, you can expect that the stock price will rise to keep up with the increase in dividend. Therefore, buying while the price is still comparatively low, as highlighted by the high PAAY, could produce good capital gains, while at the same time producing increased dividend returns.

In cases where the price drops with no change in dividend, again, with no change in the company’s prospects, the price should rebound back up to where it was. Sometimes the drop in price is because the company is having some trouble and there is fear of a dividend cut. But most of the time, the cut never happens. And once the fear of the dividend cut fades, the stock price recovers. Other times the drop in price has to do with market factors and has nothing at all to do with the individual stock. In these cases, PAAY is a great way to identify good stocks that can be bought at a great price. Once the market factors which caused the prices to drop go away, the price will recover and you will have bought the stock at a good price.

However, I believe that in order for these to be true buying opportunities, the stock in question must be a dividend growth stock. It must be a stock that raises its dividend every year, year after year. In order to be confident in the buying opportunity, you must be able to depend on the company’s commitment to its dividend to know that the dividend growth will continue. Without a commitment to the dividend, it’s more likely that there will be a dividend cut.

Having said that, in order to use PAAY for reinvesting, you can’t be afraid of a dividend cut. Yes, it could happen. But it’s unlikely. Over the history of my portfolio, as shown in the stocks listed above, 56 different stocks have been purchased using PAAY. Eight of them have actually cut their dividend. That is 14%. That actually seems like a pretty high number to me, and it shows that there is some risk with this method. But in the end, the extra dividends you collect and the capitals gain you achieve more than make up for the few stocks that get sold at a loss due to the dividend cut. The key, once again, is that these must be dividend growth stocks. As long as the dividend growth continues, the stock price should recover. And buying at a low price allows you to both buy more shares and therefore collect more dividends and enjoy the capital gains when the price recovers. If the company is not committed to increasing its dividend, you can’t make purchases based on the dividend yield. It’s not worth the risk.

A quick note - I use the 1-year average yield, rather than a longer-term average, because I'm looking to take advantage of short-term price fluctuations. A stock that falls on bad news, fear of a dividend cut, or a cause related to market forces will often recover pretty quickly when the bad news or fear fades away - often within 6 months to a year. So, it's these short-term moves that I'm looking to take advantage of even as I'm looking to hold on to these stocks for many decades.

In conclusion, I believe these results demonstrate that PAAY can be an effective method for reinvesting accumulated dividends. It’s a simple and straightforward method based on a very commonsense idea. If the stock price is down while the dividend continues to increase, or if the dividend has risen but the stock price hasn’t gone up yet, it’s probably a good buying opportunity in both cases. My results for the last 5 years show that so far for my portfolio, this has been true.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, BA, LMT, MCD, AAPL, WMT, WBA, QCOM, HAS, HRS, EMR, ITW, O, PTY, ARLP, NLY, AMGN, AMP, APD, BDX, CSX, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.