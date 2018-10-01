Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information

Over the past 5+ years, I have been posting my KISS portfolio on Seeking Alpha. During that time, I have used my PAAY system to reinvest my dividends. PAAY stands for Percentage Above Average Yield. My theory behind the system is that when a dividend growth stock is trading at a price which gives it a yield significantly higher than usual it might be a good time to buy. With this thought in mind over the lifetime of my portfolio I have been reinvesting my collected dividends in to the stocks I already own which have the highest PAAY. But although I was confident in the concept and rational for the PAAY system, I really didn’t know if it actually works. Now I believe there has been enough time for me to evaluate the system to see how effective it really is.
First let me describe how I use the system. For every stock I have in my portfolio, I keep a spreadsheet with the weekly closing price, the most recent dividend payment, and yield going back to the year 2000, and I keep a running 52-week average yield. I update the price for each stock at the end of the week, and the spreadsheet calculates the present yield and calculates the PAAY compared to the average 52-week yield. Depending on how much money I have to re-invest each quarter from accumulated dividends and from pension contributions, I will buy as many as the 10 stocks with the highest PAAY but sometimes less than 10 if I don’t have much to invest.
So here is the entire list of each and every stock I bought through the years using PAAY. I list the number of shares bought, the price paid, and the total cost. I also show the present price for each stock (or the price at which the stock was sold if the stock cut its dividend), the value of the shares bought, the dividends I’ve received per share, and the total amount of dividends collected from that reinvestment.
|
Date
|
Stock
|
Shares Bought
|
Price Paid
|
Total Cost
|
Present Price (Or Price Sold)
|
Present Value
|
Dividends Paid (per share)
|
Dividends Collected
|
4/1/2013
|
Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
|
7
|
86.73
|
$607.11
|
89.09
|
$623.63
|
19.7
|
$137.90
|
4/1/2013
|
BHP Billiton (BBL)
|
11
|
58.1
|
$639.10
|
19.68
|
$216.52
|
3.6
|
$39.60
|
4/1/2013
|
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
|
13
|
51.62
|
$671.06
|
112.89
|
$1,467.57
|
11.81
|
$153.53
|
4/1/2013
|
The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC)
|
33
|
20.1804
|
$665.95
|
22.55
|
$744.15
|
4.17
|
$137.61
|
4/1/2013
|
Harris Corp. (HRS)
|
14
|
46.25
|
$647.50
|
164.28
|
$2,299.92
|
11.015
|
$154.21
|
4/1/2013
|
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|
7
|
96.41
|
$674.87
|
337.66
|
$2,363.62
|
35.5
|
$248.50
|
4/1/2013
|
Microsoft (MSFT)
|
23
|
28.62
|
$658.26
|
114.26
|
$2,627.98
|
7.5
|
$172.50
|
4/1/2013
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
30
|
21.7
|
$651.00
|
17.77
|
$533.10
|
9.1
|
$273.00
|
4/1/2013
|
Realty Income Corp. (O)
|
14
|
45.19
|
$632.66
|
56.99
|
$797.86
|
10.841
|
$151.77
|
4/1/2013
|
Walmart (WMT)
|
9
|
75.16
|
$676.44
|
95.90
|
$863.10
|
11.41
|
$102.69
|
5/6/2013
|
Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
|
5
|
89.74
|
$448.70
|
89.09
|
$445.45
|
19.7
|
$98.50
|
5/6/2013
|
BHP Billiton (BBL)
|
7
|
58.33
|
$408.31
|
19.68
|
$137.79
|
3.6
|
$25.20
|
5/6/2013
|
Deere (DE)
|
4
|
91.43
|
$365.72
|
152.81
|
$611.24
|
13.02
|
$52.08
|
5/6/2013
|
The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC)
|
19.403
|
20
|
$388.06
|
22.55
|
$437.54
|
16.68
|
$323.64
|
5/6/2013
|
General Electric (GE)
|
36
|
22.42
|
$807.12
|
18.11
|
$651.96
|
4.06
|
$146.16
|
5/6/2013
|
Harris Corp. (HRS)
|
8
|
46.91
|
$375.28
|
164.28
|
$1,314.24
|
11.015
|
$88.12
|
5/6/2013
|
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
|
5
|
86.85
|
$434.25
|
16.27
|
$81.35
|
4.44
|
$22.20
|
5/6/2013
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
18
|
22.1
|
$397.80
|
17.77
|
$319.86
|
8.97
|
$161.46
|
5/6/2013
|
Walmart (WMT)
|
5
|
78.89
|
$394.45
|
95.90
|
$479.50
|
11.41
|
$57.05
|
5/6/2013
|
Wells Fargo (WFC)
|
21
|
37.85
|
$794.85
|
54.99
|
$1,154.79
|
7.69
|
$161.49
|
7/1/2013
|
BHP Billiton (BBL)
|
6
|
52.32
|
$313.92
|
19.68
|
$118.10
|
3.6
|
$21.60
|
7/1/2013
|
CSX Corp. (CSX)
|
14
|
23.21
|
$324.94
|
73.99
|
$1,035.86
|
3.18
|
$44.52
|
7/1/2013
|
Deere (DE)
|
4
|
81.51
|
$326.04
|
152.81
|
$611.24
|
12.51
|
$50.04
|
7/1/2013
|
ONEOK (OKE)
|
30
|
50.44
|
$1,513.20
|
69.11
|
$2,073.30
|
12.865
|
$385.95
|
7/1/2013
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
16
|
19.19
|
$307.04
|
17.77
|
$284.32
|
8.71
|
$139.36
|
7/1/2013
|
Plains All American (PAA)
|
6
|
56.25
|
$337.50
|
21.56
|
$129.36
|
10.792
|
$64.75
|
7/1/2013
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
5
|
61.38
|
$306.90
|
73.70
|
$368.50
|
9.05
|
$45.25
|
7/1/2013
|
Realty Income Corp. (O)
|
7
|
41.479
|
$290.35
|
56.99
|
$398.93
|
10.477
|
$73.34
|
7/1/2013
|
Walmart (WMT)
|
4
|
74.76
|
$299.04
|
95.90
|
$383.60
|
10.94
|
$43.76
|
7/1/2013
|
Wells Fargo (WFC)
|
35
|
41.8
|
$1,463.00
|
54.99
|
$1,924.65
|
7.69
|
$269.15
|
1/2/2014
|
Deere (DE)
|
11
|
91.02
|
$1,001.22
|
152.81
|
$1,680.91
|
11.49
|
$126.39
|
1/2/2014
|
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
|
32
|
49.96
|
$1,598.72
|
120.92
|
$3,869.44
|
16.99
|
$543.68
|
1/2/2014
|
Dynex (DX)
|
75
|
7.99
|
$599.25
|
8.98
|
$673.50
|
1
|
$75.00
|
1/2/2014
|
McDonald's (MCD)
|
30
|
96.7
|
$2,901.00
|
165.30
|
$4,959.00
|
17.19
|
$515.70
|
1/2/2014
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
34
|
17.6
|
$598.40
|
17.77
|
$604.18
|
7.93
|
$269.62
|
1/2/2014
|
Realty Income Corp. (O)
|
15
|
37.61
|
$564.15
|
56.99
|
$854.85
|
9.385
|
$140.78
|
4/1/2014
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|
50
|
39.58
|
$1,979.00
|
44.26
|
$2,213.00
|
2.81999
|
$141.00
|
4/1/2014
|
Chevron Corp. (CVX)
|
42
|
118.94
|
$4,995.48
|
121.13
|
$5,087.46
|
19.46
|
$817.32
|
4/1/2014
|
Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)
|
31
|
48.1
|
$1,491.10
|
79.03
|
$2,449.93
|
9.63
|
$298.53
|
4/1/2014
|
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
|
17
|
52.51
|
$892.67
|
120.92
|
$2,055.64
|
17.01
|
$289.17
|
4/1/2014
|
General Electric (GE)
|
231
|
25.94
|
$5,992.14
|
18.11
|
$4,183.41
|
3.48
|
$803.88
|
4/1/2014
|
Target (TGT)
|
54
|
60.61
|
$3,272.94
|
87.31
|
$4,714.74
|
10.27
|
$554.58
|
10/3/2014
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
52
|
17.1
|
$889.20
|
17.77
|
$924.04
|
6.76
|
$351.52
|
12/31/2014
|
Aflac (AFL)
|
56
|
29.705
|
$1,663.48
|
48.04
|
$2,690.24
|
3.27
|
$183.12
|
12/31/2014
|
BHP Billiton (BBL)
|
36
|
47.12
|
$1,696.32
|
19.68
|
$708.62
|
2.42
|
$87.12
|
12/31/2014
|
Boeing (BA)
|
13
|
130.74
|
$1,699.62
|
372.23
|
$4,838.99
|
18.81
|
$244.53
|
12/31/2014
|
Chevron Corp. (CVX)
|
16
|
108.94
|
$1,743.04
|
121.13
|
$1,938.08
|
16.25
|
$260.00
|
12/31/2014
|
ConocoPhillips (COP)
|
26
|
65.88
|
$1,712.88
|
38.37
|
$997.62
|
2.94
|
$76.44
|
12/31/2014
|
Deere (DE)
|
20
|
88.29
|
$1,765.80
|
152.81
|
$3,056.20
|
9.18
|
$183.60
|
12/31/2014
|
Emerson Electric (EMR)
|
27
|
63.11
|
$1,703.97
|
78.01
|
$2,106.27
|
7.17
|
$193.59
|
12/31/2014
|
ONEOK (OKE)
|
55
|
53.32
|
$2,932.60
|
69.11
|
$3,801.05
|
10
|
$550.00
|
12/31/2014
|
Plains All American (PAA)
|
33
|
50.72
|
$1,673.76
|
21.56
|
$711.48
|
7.055
|
$232.82
|
12/31/2014
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
23
|
72.69
|
$1,671.87
|
73.70
|
$1,695.10
|
7.98
|
$183.54
|
12/31/2014
|
Tupperware (TUP)
|
25
|
67.13
|
$1,678.25
|
34.55
|
$863.75
|
10.2
|
$255.00
|
12/31/2014
|
Williams Partners (WPZ)
|
37
|
46.14
|
$1,707.18
|
39.51
|
$1,461.87
|
7.65
|
$283.05
|
5/11/2015
|
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|
64
|
15.9195
|
$1,018.85
|
17.77
|
$1,137.28
|
5.07
|
$324.48
|
5/11/2015
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
50
|
68.26
|
$3,413.00
|
73.70
|
$3,685.00
|
7.08
|
$354.00
|
7/10/2015
|
Chevron Corp. (CVX)
|
22
|
94.62
|
$2,081.64
|
121.13
|
$2,664.86
|
14.11
|
$310.42
|
7/10/2015
|
ConocoPhillips (COP)
|
35
|
58.93
|
$2,062.55
|
38.37
|
$1,342.95
|
1.48
|
$51.80
|
7/10/2015
|
Emerson Electric (EMR)
|
37
|
54.32
|
$2,009.84
|
78.01
|
$2,886.37
|
6.23
|
$230.51
|
7/10/2015
|
IBM Corp. (IBM)
|
12
|
169.57
|
$2,034.84
|
151.35
|
$1,816.20
|
18.64
|
$223.68
|
7/10/2015
|
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
|
42
|
42.71
|
$1,793.82
|
84.41
|
$3,545.22
|
4.655
|
$195.51
|
7/10/2015
|
ONEOK (OKE)
|
51
|
41.17
|
$2,099.67
|
69.11
|
$3,524.61
|
8.79
|
$448.29
|
7/10/2015
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
31
|
63.62
|
$1,972.22
|
73.70
|
$2,284.70
|
6.6
|
$204.60
|
10/5/2015
|
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
|
181
|
22.33
|
$4,041.73
|
19.70
|
$3,565.70
|
6.0875
|
$1,101.84
|
10/5/2015
|
ConocoPhillips (COP)
|
38
|
52.18
|
$1,982.84
|
38.37
|
$1,458.06
|
0.74
|
$28.12
|
10/5/2015
|
Deere (DE)
|
53
|
74.74
|
$3,961.22
|
152.81
|
$8,098.93
|
7.38
|
$391.14
|
10/5/2015
|
Emerson Electric (EMR)
|
112
|
44.66
|
$5,001.92
|
78.01
|
$8,737.12
|
5.76
|
$645.12
|
10/5/2015
|
ONEOK (OKE)
|
56
|
35.58
|
$1,992.48
|
69.11
|
$3,870.16
|
8.185
|
$458.36
|
10/5/2015
|
Plains All American (PAA)
|
87
|
34.38
|
$2,991.06
|
21.56
|
$1,875.72
|
5
|
$435.00
|
12/31/2015
|
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
|
280
|
13.697
|
$3,835.16
|
19.70
|
$5,516.00
|
5.4125
|
$1,515.50
|
12/31/2015
|
Apple (AAPL)
|
10
|
102.62
|
$1,026.20
|
217.66
|
$2,176.60
|
8.81
|
$88.10
|
12/31/2015
|
CSX Corp. (CSX)
|
38
|
25.14
|
$955.32
|
73.99
|
$2,811.62
|
2.16
|
$82.08
|
12/31/2015
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
20
|
49.07
|
$981.40
|
73.70
|
$1,474.00
|
6.12
|
$122.40
|
4/4/2016
|
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
|
240
|
11.35
|
$2,724.00
|
19.70
|
$4,728.00
|
4.7375
|
$1,137.00
|
4/4/2016
|
Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
|
30
|
93.86
|
$2,815.80
|
149.99
|
$4,499.70
|
13.12
|
$393.60
|
4/4/2016
|
Boeing (BA)
|
22
|
127.81
|
$2,811.82
|
372.23
|
$8,189.06
|
12.66
|
$278.52
|
4/4/2016
|
CSX Corp. (CSX)
|
111
|
25.56
|
$2,837.16
|
73.99
|
$8,212.89
|
1.98
|
$219.78
|
4/4/2016
|
Cummins Inc. (CMI)
|
26
|
110.14
|
$2,863.64
|
151.02
|
$3,926.52
|
10.535
|
$273.91
|
4/4/2016
|
General Dynamics (GD)
|
19
|
132.85
|
$2,524.15
|
204.66
|
$3,888.54
|
9.19
|
$174.61
|
4/4/2016
|
Novartis (NVS)
|
40
|
72.75
|
$2,910.00
|
85.46
|
$3,418.40
|
4.212
|
$168.48
|
4/4/2016
|
Plains All American (PAA)
|
138
|
20.82
|
$2,873.16
|
21.56
|
$2,975.28
|
3.6
|
$496.80
|
4/4/2016
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
56
|
51.06
|
$2,859.36
|
73.70
|
$4,127.20
|
5.64
|
$315.84
|
4/4/2016
|
Williams Partners (WPZ)
|
143
|
19.86
|
$2,839.98
|
39.51
|
$5,649.93
|
3.4
|
$486.20
|
7/1/2016
|
Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
|
26
|
86.59
|
$2,251.34
|
149.99
|
$3,899.74
|
12.54
|
$326.04
|
7/1/2016
|
Apple (AAPL)
|
25
|
91.93
|
$2,298.25
|
217.66
|
$5,441.50
|
5.69
|
$142.25
|
7/1/2016
|
Boeing (BA)
|
18
|
123
|
$2,214.00
|
372.23
|
$6,700.14
|
11.57
|
$208.26
|
7/1/2016
|
Cummins Inc. (CMI)
|
21
|
106.35
|
$2,233.35
|
151.02
|
$3,171.42
|
9.56
|
$200.76
|
7/1/2016
|
General Dynamics (GD)
|
17
|
133.42
|
$2,268.14
|
204.66
|
$3,479.22
|
7.67
|
$130.39
|
7/1/2016
|
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
|
70
|
32.36
|
$2,265.20
|
32.77
|
$2,293.90
|
5.73
|
$401.10
|
7/1/2016
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
45
|
51.09
|
$2,299.05
|
73.70
|
$3,316.50
|
5.11
|
$229.95
|
7/1/2016
|
T. Rowe Price (TROW)
|
34
|
67.73
|
$2,302.82
|
111.77
|
$3,800.18
|
5.46
|
$185.64
|
7/1/2016
|
Target (TGT)
|
34
|
68.14
|
$2,316.76
|
87.31
|
$2,968.54
|
5.52
|
$187.68
|
7/1/2016
|
Wells Fargo (WFC)
|
51
|
44.71
|
$2,280.21
|
54.99
|
$2,804.49
|
3.51
|
$179.01
|
10/7/2016
|
Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
|
37
|
102.87
|
$3,806.19
|
149.99
|
$5,549.63
|
11.96
|
$442.52
|
10/7/2016
|
Boeing (BA)
|
29
|
134.22
|
$3,892.38
|
372.23
|
$10,794.67
|
10.48
|
$303.92
|
10/7/2016
|
Cracker Barrel (CBRL)
|
29
|
132.13
|
$3,831.77
|
146.45
|
$4,247.05
|
16.75
|
$485.75
|
10/7/2016
|
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
|
62
|
61.92
|
$3,839.04
|
112.89
|
$6,999.18
|
4.2
|
$260.40
|
10/7/2016
|
General Electric (GE)
|
129
|
29.585
|
$3,816.47
|
18.11
|
$2,336.19
|
0.96
|
$123.84
|
10/7/2016
|
Hasbro (HAS)
|
48
|
80.62
|
$3,869.76
|
107.46
|
$5,158.08
|
5.82
|
$279.36
|
10/7/2016
|
McDonald's (MCD)
|
33
|
114.07
|
$3,764.31
|
165.30
|
$5,454.90
|
7.8
|
$257.40
|
10/7/2016
|
T. Rowe Price (TROW)
|
57
|
67.36
|
$3,839.52
|
111.77
|
$6,370.89
|
4.92
|
$280.44
|
10/7/2016
|
Target (TGT)
|
56
|
68.42
|
$3,831.52
|
87.31
|
$4,889.36
|
4.92
|
$275.52
|
10/7/2016
|
Wells Fargo (WFC)
|
87
|
44.84
|
$3,901.08
|
54.99
|
$4,784.13
|
3.13
|
$272.31
|
3/31/2017
|
Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
|
8
|
$136.37
|
$1,090.96
|
89.09
|
$712.72
|
6
|
$48.00
|
3/31/2017
|
Amgen (AMGN)
|
6
|
$163.48
|
$980.88
|
205.10
|
$1,230.60
|
7.41
|
$44.46
|
3/31/2017
|
Avista Corp. (AVA)
|
26
|
$38.71
|
$1,006.46
|
50.46
|
$1,311.96
|
2.19
|
$56.94
|
3/31/2017
|
Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)
|
14
|
$71.62
|
$1,002.68
|
79.03
|
$1,106.42
|
3.59
|
$50.26
|
3/31/2017
|
General Electric (GE)
|
34
|
$30.33
|
$1,031.22
|
18.11
|
$615.74
|
0.48
|
$16.32
|
3/31/2017
|
National Health Investors (NHI)
|
14
|
$72.96
|
$1,021.44
|
75.46
|
$1,056.44
|
5.85
|
$81.90
|
3/31/2017
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
18
|
$57.00
|
$1,026.00
|
73.70
|
$1,326.60
|
3.52
|
$63.36
|
3/31/2017
|
Realty Income Corp. (O)
|
17
|
$59.53
|
$1,012.01
|
56.99
|
$968.83
|
4.088
|
$69.50
|
3/31/2017
|
T. Rowe Price (TROW)
|
18
|
$69.18
|
$1,245.24
|
111.77
|
$2,011.86
|
3.81
|
$68.58
|
3/31/2017
|
Target (TGT)
|
15
|
$53.50
|
$802.50
|
87.31
|
$1,309.65
|
3.72
|
$55.80
|
10/5/2017
|
Buckeye Partners (BPL)
|
27
|
$59.05
|
$1,594.35
|
36.02
|
$972.54
|
5.052
|
$136.40
|
10/5/2017
|
General Electric (GE)
|
65
|
$24.41
|
$1,586.65
|
18.11
|
$1,177.15
|
0
|
$0.00
|
10/5/2017
|
IBM Corp. (IBM)
|
11
|
$147.02
|
$1,617.22
|
151.35
|
$1,664.85
|
6.14
|
$67.54
|
10/5/2017
|
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
|
11
|
$151.16
|
$1,662.76
|
148.44
|
$1,632.84
|
3.34
|
$36.74
|
10/5/2017
|
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
|
50
|
$31.54
|
$1,577.00
|
32.77
|
$1,638.50
|
2.63
|
$131.50
|
10/5/2017
|
Pepsi (PEP)
|
15
|
$110.52
|
$1,657.80
|
114.91
|
$1,723.65
|
3.465
|
$51.98
|
10/5/2017
|
Plains All American (PAA)
|
75
|
$21.23
|
$1,592.25
|
21.56
|
$1,617.00
|
0
|
$0.00
|
10/5/2017
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
30
|
$52.06
|
$1,561.80
|
73.70
|
$2,211.00
|
2.38
|
$71.40
|
10/5/2017
|
Target (TGT)
|
27
|
$58.60
|
$1,582.20
|
87.31
|
$2,357.37
|
2.5
|
$67.50
|
10/5/2017
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
|
21
|
$76.81
|
$1,613.01
|
73.00
|
$1,533.00
|
1.64
|
$34.44
|
12/29/2017
|
Buckeye Partners (BPL)
|
200
|
$49.60
|
$9,920.00
|
36.02
|
$7,204.00
|
3.7875
|
$757.50
|
12/29/2017
|
Four Corner Properties Trust (FCPT)
|
610
|
$26.18
|
$15,969.80
|
25.69
|
$15,670.90
|
0.55
|
$335.50
|
12/29/2017
|
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
|
282
|
$28.37
|
$8,000.34
|
32.77
|
$9,241.14
|
1.98
|
$558.36
|
12/29/2017
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
|
333
|
$22.47
|
$7,482.51
|
23.07
|
$7,682.31
|
1.0425
|
$347.15
|
1/2/2018
|
Amgen (AMGN)
|
13
|
179.03
|
$2,327.39
|
205.10
|
$2,666.30
|
3.96
|
$51.48
|
1/2/2018
|
Dominion Resources (D)
|
31
|
77.75
|
$2,410.25
|
70.85
|
$2,196.35
|
2.505
|
$77.66
|
1/2/2018
|
Hasbro (HAS)
|
26
|
92.02
|
$2,392.52
|
107.46
|
$2,793.96
|
2.46
|
$63.96
|
1/2/2018
|
ONEOK (OKE)
|
43
|
56.47
|
$2,428.21
|
69.11
|
$2,971.73
|
2.39
|
$102.77
|
1/2/2018
|
UGI Corp. (UGI)
|
50
|
47.528
|
$2,376.40
|
54.43
|
$2,721.50
|
0.77
|
$38.50
|
1/2/2018
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
|
33
|
73.18
|
$2,414.94
|
73.00
|
$2,409.00
|
1.24
|
$40.92
|
4/6/2018
|
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
|
58
|
17.15
|
$994.70
|
19.70
|
$1,142.60
|
1.035
|
$60.03
|
4/6/2018
|
Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
|
96
|
10.34
|
$992.64
|
10.29
|
$987.84
|
0.6
|
$57.60
|
4/6/2018
|
Buckeye Partners (BPL)
|
26
|
37.29
|
$969.54
|
36.02
|
$936.52
|
2.526
|
$65.68
|
4/6/2018
|
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
|
10
|
102.48
|
$1,024.80
|
120.92
|
$1,209.20
|
2.02
|
$20.20
|
4/6/2018
|
Dominion Resources (D)
|
15
|
67.23
|
$1,008.45
|
70.85
|
$1,062.75
|
2.835
|
$42.53
|
4/6/2018
|
Hasbro (HAS)
|
12
|
83.75
|
$1,005.00
|
107.46
|
$1,289.52
|
1.89
|
$22.68
|
4/6/2018
|
National Health Investors (NHI)
|
15
|
66.51
|
$997.65
|
75.46
|
$1,131.90
|
2
|
$30.00
|
4/6/2018
|
Pepsi (PEP)
|
9
|
107.78
|
$970.02
|
114.91
|
$1,034.19
|
1.855
|
$16.70
|
4/6/2018
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
|
44
|
22.43
|
$986.92
|
23.07
|
$1,015.08
|
0.7
|
$30.80
|
4/6/2018
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
|
16
|
62.6
|
$1,001.60
|
73.00
|
$1,168.00
|
0.84
|
$13.44
|
7/12/2018
|
Buckeye Partners (BPL)
|
138
|
35.08
|
$4,841.04
|
36.02
|
$4,970.76
|
1.263
|
$174.29
|
7/12/2018
|
Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)
|
72
|
66.67
|
$4,800.24
|
79.03
|
$5,690.16
|
0.53
|
$38.16
|
7/12/2018
|
Dominion Resources (D)
|
70
|
67.87
|
$4,750.90
|
70.85
|
$4,959.50
|
0.835
|
$58.45
|
7/12/2018
|
The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC)
|
193
|
24.95
|
$4,815.35
|
22.55
|
$4,352.15
|
0.15
|
$28.95
|
7/12/2018
|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|
39
|
120.9
|
$4,715.10
|
142.88
|
$5,572.32
|
0.9
|
$35.10
|
7/12/2018
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
|
80
|
60.878
|
$4,870.24
|
73.00
|
$5,840.00
|
0.44
|
$35.20
The following stocks had spin-offs which are still owned in my portfolio:
Four Corner Properties Trust (FCPT) was spun off from Darden Restaurants (DRI).
|
Four Corner Properties Trust
|
4.33333
|
25.88
|
$112.15
|
2.74
|
$11.87
The following stocks had spin-offs which were later sold:
BHP Billiton (BBL) was spun off from South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).
Air Products and Chemicals was spun off from Versum Materials (VSM).
|
South32
|
60
|
6.29
|
$377.40
|
0
|
$0.00
|
Versum Materials
|
6
|
30.49
|
$182.94
|
0
|
$0.00
For the above spin-offs, the present value of the owned shares, the money collected when (if) sold, and any dividends collected while owned have been included in the returns.
The following stocks from the above list were later sold due to a dividend cut, and the money collected from the sale is shown in the full spreadsheet above. These amounts were included in the total returns.
|
BHP Billiton
|
sold 4/4/16
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|
sold 5/11/15
|
ConocoPhillips
|
sold 4/4/16
|
Dynex
|
sold 4/1/14
|
General Electric
|
sold 12/29/17
|
Kinder Morgan
|
sold 12/31/15
|
Plains All American
|
sold 12/29/17
|
Williams Partners
|
sold 6/30/2017
The following stocks had stock splits after I bought them. The number for the shares bought and the dividends collected have been appropriately adjusted in the spreadsheet above:
|
Aflac
|
split 2/1
|
The First of Long Island Corp.
|
split 3/2
These reinvestments were made on a quarterly basis, although in some quarters, only new stocks were bought and no reinvestments were made into stocks I already owned. The actual total amount reinvested in any particular quarter is shown in the following table:
|
4/1/2013
|
$6,523.95
|
5/6/2013
|
$4,814.54
|
7/1/2013
|
$5,481.93
|
1/2/2014
|
$7,262.74
|
4/1/2014
|
$18,623.33
|
10/3/2014
|
$889.20
|
12/31/2014
|
$21,648.77
|
5/11/2015
|
$4,431.85
|
7/10/2015
|
$14,054.58
|
10/5/2015
|
$19,971.25
|
12/31/2015
|
$6,798.08
|
4/4/2016
|
$28,059.07
|
7/1/2016
|
$22,729.12
|
10/7/2016
|
$38,392.04
|
3/31/2017
|
$10,219.39
|
10/5/2017
|
$16,045.04
|
12/29/2017
|
$41,372.65
|
1/2/2018
|
$14,349.71
|
4/6/2018
|
$9,951.32
|
7/12/2018
|
$28,792.87
In order to decide whether or not my reinvestments have done well and if PAAY is an effective method, I must have something to compare my results to. I always use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as my benchmark. Therefore, I did a backtest to determine what my returns would have been had I reinvested my money into SPY rather than the PAAY stocks I actually used. I ran a backtest in which I invested the same amounts above, on the dates listed, into SPY at the closing price for that day. I then calculated what the value of those shares of SPY would be today, including dividends collected, to compare to my PAAY stock reinvestments. Here are the prices for SPY and the number of shares that would have been bought.
|
Date
|
Total Reinvested
|
Price
|
Shares Bought
|
Total Shares owned
|
4/1/2013
|
$6,523.95
|
$156.05
|
41
|
41
|
5/6/2013
|
$4,814.54
|
$161.78
|
30
|
71
|
7/1/2013
|
$5,481.93
|
$161.36
|
33
|
104
|
1/2/2014
|
$7,262.74
|
$182.92
|
40
|
144
|
4/1/2014
|
$18,623.33
|
$188.25
|
98
|
242
|
10/3/2014
|
$889.20
|
$196.52
|
5
|
247
|
12/31/2014
|
$21,648.77
|
$205.54
|
104
|
351
|
5/11/2015
|
$4,431.85
|
$210.61
|
22
|
373
|
7/10/2015
|
$14,054.58
|
$207.48
|
66
|
439
|
10/5/2015
|
$19,971.25
|
$198.47
|
102
|
541
|
12/31/2015
|
$6,798.08
|
$203.87
|
32
|
573
|
4/4/2016
|
$28,059.07
|
$206.25
|
137
|
710
|
7/1/2016
|
$22,729.12
|
$209.92
|
107
|
817
|
10/7/2016
|
$38,392.04
|
$215.04
|
179
|
996
|
3/31/2017
|
$10,219.39
|
$235.74
|
42
|
1038
|
10/5/2017
|
$16,045.04
|
$254.66
|
64
|
1102
|
12/29/2017
|
$41,372.65
|
$266.86
|
154
|
1256
|
1/2/2018
|
$14,349.71
|
$268.77
|
54
|
1310
|
4/6/2018
|
$9,951.32
|
$259.72
|
37
|
1347
|
7/12/2018
|
$28,792.87
|
$279.37
|
104
|
1451
Results
The total amount which I have reinvested using PAAY during the time my portfolio has been active is $320,411.43. The present value of the shares bought with this money, including shares which were sold due to dividend cuts, spin-offs that were sold, and spin-offs that I still own is $417,955.61 (using closing prices on 9/22/18).
The same amount of money, invested in SPY on the same exact days, would have bought a total of 1445 shares and would have a present-day value of $423,750.04. But this doesn’t take into account the dividends collected from these stocks.
The shares of SPY bought over the years would have produced $14,616.53 in dividends. But the PAAY stocks in my portfolio produced $32,101.22 in dividends. This brings the total return for the PAAY stocks to $450,056.83 and the return for SPY to $438,366.57.
Using the XIRR function in Excel, this gives an annual rate of return for the PAAY stocks of 15.47% and a rate of return for the SPY benchmark of 14.27%.
Discussion
There are two reasons for a stock to have a high PAAY. Either the stock price has fallen with no change in the dividend, or the dividend has increased without a similar increase in the stock price. In either case, this could be a good buying opportunity. In case of an increase in the declared dividend, over time, as long as the company’s prospects are unchanged, you can expect that the stock price will rise to keep up with the increase in dividend. Therefore, buying while the price is still comparatively low, as highlighted by the high PAAY, could produce good capital gains, while at the same time producing increased dividend returns.
In cases where the price drops with no change in dividend, again, with no change in the company’s prospects, the price should rebound back up to where it was. Sometimes the drop in price is because the company is having some trouble and there is fear of a dividend cut. But most of the time, the cut never happens. And once the fear of the dividend cut fades, the stock price recovers. Other times the drop in price has to do with market factors and has nothing at all to do with the individual stock. In these cases, PAAY is a great way to identify good stocks that can be bought at a great price. Once the market factors which caused the prices to drop go away, the price will recover and you will have bought the stock at a good price.
However, I believe that in order for these to be true buying opportunities, the stock in question must be a dividend growth stock. It must be a stock that raises its dividend every year, year after year. In order to be confident in the buying opportunity, you must be able to depend on the company’s commitment to its dividend to know that the dividend growth will continue. Without a commitment to the dividend, it’s more likely that there will be a dividend cut.
Having said that, in order to use PAAY for reinvesting, you can’t be afraid of a dividend cut. Yes, it could happen. But it’s unlikely. Over the history of my portfolio, as shown in the stocks listed above, 56 different stocks have been purchased using PAAY. Eight of them have actually cut their dividend. That is 14%. That actually seems like a pretty high number to me, and it shows that there is some risk with this method. But in the end, the extra dividends you collect and the capitals gain you achieve more than make up for the few stocks that get sold at a loss due to the dividend cut. The key, once again, is that these must be dividend growth stocks. As long as the dividend growth continues, the stock price should recover. And buying at a low price allows you to both buy more shares and therefore collect more dividends and enjoy the capital gains when the price recovers. If the company is not committed to increasing its dividend, you can’t make purchases based on the dividend yield. It’s not worth the risk.
A quick note - I use the 1-year average yield, rather than a longer-term average, because I'm looking to take advantage of short-term price fluctuations. A stock that falls on bad news, fear of a dividend cut, or a cause related to market forces will often recover pretty quickly when the bad news or fear fades away - often within 6 months to a year. So, it's these short-term moves that I'm looking to take advantage of even as I'm looking to hold on to these stocks for many decades.
In conclusion, I believe these results demonstrate that PAAY can be an effective method for reinvesting accumulated dividends. It’s a simple and straightforward method based on a very commonsense idea. If the stock price is down while the dividend continues to increase, or if the dividend has risen but the stock price hasn’t gone up yet, it’s probably a good buying opportunity in both cases. My results for the last 5 years show that so far for my portfolio, this has been true.
Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.
