How The New GPU Gives Nvidia A Huge Lead Amongst Competitors

Investment Thesis:

Nvidia (NVDA) has proven time and time again that their GPUs are superior than competing GPUs. The new GPU with the Turing architecture proves to be no different. Their new RTX series is the first and only GPU with real-time ray tracing ability, giving real-life lighting, shadows and reflection. This will give a huge boost in graphics compared to any other GPU on the market. As if their Pascal wasn’t already the best GPU, this new Turing architecture GPU is set to be 6 times faster. Although not all games have implemented ray tracing, they will use them in the near future. To add to this, the new GPU is stationed with Tensor Cores that deliver AI computing horsepower, allowing the GPUs to run powerful AI algorithms in real-time to create crisp, life-like images and special effects like never seen before. This gives Nvidia an extreme lead over all other GPU companies and will help their market share. Although I can go on and on about how well this GPU will do, the technology will be explained in a lower section. All in all, this will give Nvidia a huge lead amongst competitors, proving that they are the best GPU company to invest in. Through this article, I will explain the technology of the new GPUs and the reason this helps their company as a whole.

Gaming and technology:

When a new GPU comes out, all gamers want to know if it is worth a purchase and why. Nvidia has proven in the past that their GPUs have increased performance and the new RTX series will be no different. With claims of being up to 6 times faster than their previous Pascal system, RTX has a lot to live up to. These claims of insane increase in speed seem virtually impossible, but gamers can definitely expect a big bump in speed and performance. Again, I don’t want to bore you with tech talk, but this is because of deep learning and AI that trains the GPU to render crisp images, while running up to 2x faster than previous generation GPUs using conventional anti-aliasing techniques.

Image source: Nvidia stat

This was based off of a few games comparing the FPS (frames per second) of the new RTX GPUs vs. the FPS of the old GTX GPUs. This table shows a huge bump in FPS in both 4K and 2K for the RTX compared to the GTX. To go along with these numbers, Tom Petersen, Nvidia’s director of technical marketing, stated this

Gamers should expect roughly between 35-45% better performance going from Pascal to the same tier Turing graphics card. ---------------- With this in mind, these RTX cards are set to be the best cards on the market. From knowledge that the previous line of GPUs was already the top selling GPU, I imagine this will be no different. The fact that speed and performance will be boosted by this much is a very comforting fact. If ray tracing starts to become implemented in a majority of games, these cards will have yet another reason for purchase amongst avid gamers.

On another note aside from the speed, the new GPUs will give an increase in graphics in comparison to anything else on the market. As I’ve mentioned time and time again, the new RTX cards come with real-time ray tracing which will create life-like lighting, shadows and reflection in game. It is armed with Tensor Cores that deliver AI computing horsepower, allowing it to run powerful AI algorithms in real-time allowing for life-like images.

The downsides of the GPU lie in the price. Although the chances are gamers will be willing to pay for it, there is a hefty price. The price range is $600-1200. For the $1200 model, this could buy a PC by itself. Compared to the old series, the most expensive one was $700, only $100 more than the cheapest RTX. Another downside would be the lack of current games using ray tracing. Although this may seem frightening, within the next year, a lot of games will start using ray tracing technology.

Beating Competitors:

The final point that I will bring up is the GPU's lack of competitors. With this RTX series being the first GPU to have real-time ray tracing, Nvidia has a clear lead. Their closest competitor would obviously be AMD (AMD). AMD’s top GPU, the RX Vega 64LC, prices in at around $1700 which is roughly 70% more than the new RTX 2080 ti. With prices being so different, you would imagine AMD’s would be way better, right?

Image Source: UserBenchmark

From data obtained from Userbenchmark.com, they would differ. First, let us focus on the most important part, speed. Nvidia’s 2080 ti GPU is 56% faster than AMD’s. That is a lot. As for the pictures above, they explain themselves. For peak overclocked bench, Nvidia destroys in every column. For lighting and reflection - the RTX’s specialty - Nvidia wins out. Although some may say Nvidia’s has been created recently and AMD’s has not, that is shut down when there is such a big price gap.

Why This Matters?

Of course, with any new product, investors will think how it will benefit them. As of right now, Nvidia's market share of gaming GPUs is 76.4% as of July 2018. This is a huge dominance over the market. With Nvidia already having market dominance, people can only imagine it will grow with a revolutionary GPU. As shown in the "Beating Competitors" section, the new GPU beats out AMD's top card in every section. This is the case with a majority of the other GPUs; yet, that’s beside the point as it has shown through Nvidia's market share growth. Although these are rather on the expensive side, they should still sell well. Image Source: Statista

As time moves on, these cards should continue to grow and boost revenue. Imagining in a year's time more games will use ray tracing, RTX sales should skyrocket as gamers will want to get the best graphics possible. Although my previous two sections were filled with the tech side of these GPUs, it was to prove the significance in the new GPUs. Before the new RTX series came out, there was a viable argument to buy Nvidia’s GPUs, and an argument to buy AMD’s GPUs yet now with the new RTX series, a majority of the gaming market will switch to Nvidia.

With all of the information provided above, I am able to reach a conclusion.

Overall, Nvidia making these new RTX series GPUs will prove to be an amazing move. Not only will it open a bigger gap between them and their competitors, it will give them the best GPUs on the market. This should help boost an increase in sales, revenue and market share. As game companies start to implement ray tracing technology in their games, these GPUs will grow in popularity. Although they come with a hefty price, the increase in speed, quality and graphics should prove to be worth it amongst gamers. Through this article, I hope I demonstrated why this GPU will be groundbreaking and help Nvidia boost market share and increase revenue which will pay off investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.