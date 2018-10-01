Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Where Do We Go From Here?

For investors in Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), the wait is finally over. On Thursday, Adamis obtained approval for its low-dose Epinephrine medication, Symjepi. The company previously had approval for the 0.30mg version of Symjepi, and the FDA approval of Symjepi for a 0.15mg dose for pediatric use will help to expand the market. As investors look forward to the marketing of the drug by commercialization partner Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), there are many events to which Adamis investors should pay close attention over the next several months.

Marketing Plan for Symjepi

As investors know, Adamis’ agreement with Novartis provides for a 50/50 net profit split between the companies, which means that Adamis investors stand to reap substantial rewards should the marketing of Symjepi be successful. It should also be mentioned that as a result of the agreement, Sandoz has the first right of negotiation for all territories outside of the United States.

The first key event of this partnership which investors should be watching is for Sandoz to release its marketing plan for Symjepi. This should give investors a better idea of the plan for how Symjepi will gain market share and for the potential for the drug. Steps taken towards launching the drug will be a major step for Adamis shareholders, and they will be watching to see how quickly Adamis and Sandoz can move to capitalize on the latest FDA approval. They will want for the drug to hit the market as soon as possible with a large sales force. Adamis and Sandoz will need to gain market share rather rapidly if they want to have a chance to steal meaningful business away from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). Symjepi, especially with its recent approval for use in pediatric patients, has the chance to be able to gain significant market share, but it will have to move quickly and be launched with a sales and marketing effort that is large enough in order to make sure that doctors and consumers are aware of the product. Sandoz’s significant size and backing should help greatly in terms of providing sales resources and in terms of helping to secure beneficial formulary statuses from prescription benefits managers. Investors will be looking very closely at any information regarding the projected launch of Symjepi and the amount of resources being devoted towards the launch.

It is important to note that Adamis shares in the net profits (and presumably any net losses) associated with the launch. Investors will need clarity in terms of the plan for the launch in order to be able to have confidence as to when the revenue will start to flow towards Adamis as a result of Symjepi’s release onto the market. I would expect an announcement within the next few months, as Adamis management will not want to wait very long before hitting the market with Symjepi and has had quite a bit of time to be able to work on the marketing plan with Sandoz, considering that the .30mg version of Symjepi was already approved, and management indicated that the launch would proceed with or without the approval of the .15mg version.

Investors could also have another catalytic event for the stock if Adamis is able to find a partner outside of the United States in order to help support a launch in other countries. While Sandoz will have the right of first negotiation, any sort of agreement for rights outside of the United States will likely come with an upfront milestone payment and could also come with milestones as Symjepi goes through the approval process, and possible royalty payments on any sales. Thus, investors could be in for a surprise should Adamis announce a partner for the drug outside of the US. Given that Adamis has shown the ability to get Symjepi through the approval process and has shown the potential for the drug, I would expect that Adamis would be drawing some interest with regard to the ex-US rights to Symjepi.

Pipeline

While the drug approvals are obviously important, a substantial part of the value in Adamis lies within its pipeline of drugs. Company management has now demonstrated that it can get a drug through the approval process, which should help to give investors confidence moving forward in the ability of management to effectively move Adamis’ drug pipeline through its development process. The approval should help to provide much needed for the company to develop the rest of its pipeline.

APC-8000

The next product that investors should watch in Adamis’ pipeline is its sublingual tadalafil product as of right now named APC-8000. Adamis’ version of tadalafil is designed to be a fast-dissolving tablet, which would be an improvement over currently available versions of the drug on the market. There are two main goals of development in APC-8000. The first is that Adamis will have to show comparability to Cialis (the current name brand version of the drug), and secondly, it will likely need to demonstrate the benefits of a rapidly acting sublingual formulation. If the company shows just bioequivalence but is unable to really show any benefit to a fast-acting formulation, it is unlikely that the product will ultimately be worth developing and commercializing. Investors will not have to wait long for information from Adamis, as the company plans on filing an IND for the drug and a subsequent NDA with the FDA before the end of the year. This would put it potentially on track to obtain approval sometime in the second half of 2019, should all of the studies be successful.

The key for APC-8000 will be Adamis’ ability to bring in a large pharmaceutical company to help sell the drug. This binary event will help to keep investors interested in Adamis, and importantly, could help to provide revenue for the company, should it be able to bring in a partner with an upfront payment. Investors will need to continue to watch for progress on APC-8000, as it could be a potentially very beneficial product for the company. A fast-acting formulation of Cialis has the potential to steal market share not only from the current owner of Cialis, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), but also potentially from other ED treatments if Adamis is able to show that APC-8000 is faster acting than other treatments currently available on the market. APC-8000 is a hidden benefit for investors and has the potential to deliver value for investors, should Adamis be able to sign a partnership agreement.

APC-6000

APC-6000 is another product for which Adamis is hoping to be able to file an NDA before the end of the year. It filed an IND for APC-6000 in 2017, and is on track to file an NDA with the FDA before the end of this year. APC-6000 is Adamis’ formulation for an easy-to-use injection of the opioid reversal drug, Naloxone. The benefit of APC-6000 is that it is using the already approved injector associated with Symjepi, which is called Symject. Symject could potentially provide an easier-to-use method of injection when compared to currently available drugs. The idea is that the easier a Naloxone injector is to use, the better the potential outcomes for bystanders who are trying to use Naloxone on someone. While the market for Naloxone is rather limited, the continued growth of the Opioid crisis still makes it a potentially viable market for Adamis.

The ability to attract a partner for APC-6000 will be very important. While Adamis might be able to market the drug by building out a sales force on its own, it will have a much easier lift with a partner. Furthermore, bringing in a partner would help to give investors confidence in the ability of APC-6000 to be able to grab market share. There are concerns, however, in terms of how the product would find a niche within the market. Not only would APC-6000 be competing with the widely available and known product in this category, Narcan, but it would also be competing with a Naloxone nasal spray. In a recent study, subjects had a higher success rate with administering single-step nasal spray versus an injection. That being said, having an easier to use injector could help to change the narrative. User preference being towards a nasal spray is understandable, however, and it will be important to hear from management as to how it intends to capture market share from competitors and find a niche in the market. Bringing in a successful partner for this product would help to increase investor confidence in the viability of this product, while also potentially bringing in some non-dilutive cash for Adamis investors.

APC-1000

While there are other products in Adamis’ pipeline, the final one that I believe is worth mentioning is APC-1000, which is projected to head into phase 3 tests later this year. APC-1000 is a beclomethasone metered dose inhaler for the treatment of asthma. APC-1000 is trying to show that it has similar bioavailability to the bioavailability of QVAR, which is a widely used drug to treat asthma, created by Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

With APC-1000 going into phase 3 clinical trials in the fourth quarter of this year, investors should expect a data readout at some point in 2019, which should put the drug on the path to have an NDA filing sometime in 2019. The key here, as with other pipeline products, will be the Adamis' ability to distinguish itself in the marketplace. Qvar is already a widely used and accepted product, so in order for the company to be able to carve a niche in the market, it will have to show that APC-1000 is either a far superior option for patients than Qvar or have a marketing partner with the marketing knowledge to be able to convince doctors to prescribe APC-1000 over other available products. Either way that is a heavy lift, and I would expect for Adamis to have to bring in a partner in order to be able to successfully market this product.

Financial Position

The last element to which investors will need to pay attention is Adamis’ financial position. As a company that is not currently generating sufficient revenue in order to be able to support itself, Adamis is very much reliant upon the commercial launch of Symjepi and its ability to bring in money through partnerships and other non-dilutive activities. At the end of last quarter, Adamis had $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. However, on August 6, 2018, the company completed a public offering, with net proceeds of about $37.6 million. Last quarter, it reported a net loss of $9.7 million.

The cash on hand after the public offering should be sufficient to take the company well into next year, but the real key will be on how quickly Adamis will be able to bring in profits from Symjepi in order to help bolster its bottom line. If there is a delay in the commercial launch of Symjepi, or if there is a substantial ramping up period before sales are able to begin in earnest, investors should be concerned about dilution moving forward. However, as I mentioned, the potential for up-front payments for licensing ex-US Symjepi rights as well as partnering other products in Adamis’ pipeline could help to extend the company’s cash runway.

Conclusion

FDA approval of the .15 mg version of Symjepi was a positive development for the company. However, now attention will turn towards the harder part of the equation - actually selling the drug. Adamis is well-positioned with its partner Sandoz to be able to grab significant market share, but investors will need to continue to watch for more information regarding the marketing plans and the timing for Symjepi. In the meantime, the other pipeline events that Adamis has should help to provide value to investors while Symjepi sales start to ramp up. It is an interesting time to be an investor in Adamis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.