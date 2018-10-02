Select Income REIT: Management Is Why We Never Bought This 9.5% Yielder

We give our thoughts on the merger with GOV, and why we are staying on the sidelines despite the high yield.

There’s just one problem which we cannot ignore: The management does not appear aligned with shareholders.

The stock trades at about 50% discount to its peers and appears to be grossly undervalued.

Since its IPO in 2012, SIR has raised its quarterly dividend 6 times for a total increase of 25%.

Select Income REIT (SIR) is one of the rare companies paying close to double-digit dividend yield while maintaining an investment grade rated balance sheet from both Moody’s and S&P.

Appearances can be deceiving. Select Income REIT (SIR) appears to be the story of an investment-grade rated company paying out a fat 9.5% dividend yield that is fully covered by cash flow generated from office and industrial real estate investments. More commonly, investment-grade rated REITs will trade at yields in the 3-6% range – and so the fully covered 9.5% yield of Select Income is rather exceptional. It appears that the market is severely discounting the shares due to the poor track record of the management team – causing the shares to trade at a massive discount relative to peers.

Priced at just around $21.40 per share, the company is currently offered at an exceptionally low valuation multiple of just 8.7x FFO, or up to a 47.6% discount to its closest peers.

As contrarian value-seeking investors, we recognize that every investment can be very rewarding if bought at the right price. But there’s one very important factor that investors should take into account: Is the management dependable and trustworthy enough to invest in the related stock?

Recent developments suggest that the management of SIR, The RMR Group (RMR), is not a dependable one. Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), which shares the same external manager RMR, on September 16th announced that it was acquiring SIR in a mind-boggling deal which dramatically undercuts GOV shareholders. The way RMR treated GOV shareholders should serve as a clear warning to anyone wishing to invest in SIR. This deal shows that no matter how good a stock looks on paper, bad management could make any price a bad price.

Stable Cash Flow from Net Lease Properties

Select Income is named after its main objective: Income Generation. It is then no surprise that the REIT mainly invests in “net lease” properties which are famous for generating consistent and predictable cash flow over long time periods.

While some readers may have never heard of Select Income, you have probably heard of the more popular net lease companies including Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN) or STORE Capital (STOR). They all invest in what we call “net leases” which are characterized by long initial leases terms with often over 10 years remaining and no responsibilities to the landlord. The tenant pays for all property expenses, including taxes and maintenance; and the landlord receives a consistent rent check every month with little extra expenses, resulting in a high margin business. This is one of our favorite types of real estate investments because they allow for consistent income with lower volatility, even during market downturns.

Now unlike the popular Realty Income and National Retail Properties which invest in retail net lease properties such as CVS (CVS), Dollar General (DG) and Home Depot (HD)…

Select Income focuses on net leased office and industrial buildings instead:

Now, there are arguments on both sides for which is more attractive: Office/Industrial REITs or Retail Net Lease REITs?

Retail REIT investors would argue that office properties require greater capex to release the property once it becomes vacant.

Office investors point out to the growing risk that Amazon-like (AMZN) companies present to Retail REIT investors.

We believe that the reality lies somewhere in the middle and really depends on the individual leases and properties themselves.

In the case of Select Income, it has a portfolio with some noteworthy qualities:

Wide diversification with 100 directly owned properties and exposure to 267 additional assets through indirect investments. The office tenants are diversified by industry across properties in 28 states. Minimal near-term lease maturities: No significant maturities until 2022. Cash flow has upside potential through contractual rent increases, and new releasing of vacated space.

The main risk of single-tenant net lease office properties is always vacancy because releasing office space can prove to be difficult and costly. In this sense, Select Income appears to be well-positioned with minimal lease maturities:

Moreover, we note the strong focus on properties that are strategic to tenants as it reduces vacancy risk even further. By targeting corporate headquarters, built-to-suit facilities and other buildings in which tenants have invested a significant amount of their own capital, tenants are more likely to renew leases than move out. And for what it’s worth, its tenant list is nothing to sneeze at either:

A breakdown of rent from its top 25 tenants is seen below:

Therefore, it looks like Select Income will be able to maintain its current cash flow level for years to come and manage to sustain its 9.5% dividend yield.

In fact, there could be upside in cash flow given that 13% of the office space is not being leased today to any tenant and not producing any cash flow. In case of strong leasing execution, Select Income could even experience a nice pick-up in net operating income (‘NOI’).

As long as tenants keep paying their rents, Select Income should have enough cash flow to keep paying its near double-digit yield to shareholders. While tenant defaults should not be counted out, we do not expect anything major in light of today’s strong economic environment.

Investment-Grade Rated Balance Sheet

Double-digit yields typically come with significant balance sheet risk. This is not the case of Select Income which holds an investment grade rating from both Moody’s (Baa3) and the S&P (BBB-). Select Income plans to maintain – or improve upon – these ratings going forward.

Even with a highly depressed share price, the company has close to 43.6% equity component in its total market capitalization:

Looking at what we consider to be more accurate balance sheet figures, we find that the debt-to-assets ratio is just 41.7% and the debt to EBITDA multiple only 6 times - proving that Select Income follows a conservative approach to financing and should have ample access to capital to remain flexible and liquid in the future.

As we can see from its consolidated debt profile below, its average years to maturity is 4 years and weighted average interest rate 4.1%:

Because SIR does have outstanding unsecured debt, this means that it must adhere to strict financial covenants. As we can see below, SIR is in no danger of breaching any of the covenants and has actually been improving its leverage ratios significantly in the past year:

We should note that the debt to EBITDA multiple in the past quarter came in at 7.3 times, higher than the 6 times we just mentioned due to a non-cash write-off of an underperforming tenant. The balance sheet is clearly a point of strength for SIR.

Recent IPO of ILPT

The management has long been frustrated about its low market valuation; especially given that it has long owned valuable industrial properties. In a recent attempt to unlock value to shareholders (and itself), the management concluded an IPO of its industrial portfolio into a second REIT named Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT).

Select Income owns 69.2% of the common equity in ILPT and it represents approximately 35% of Select Income’s consolidated NOI.

Now interestingly, despite owning the great majority of ILPT’s equity, both companies have experienced a strong divergence in performance in the recent months.

Both companies have almost the same size, and Select Income owns almost 70% of ILPT – the outperformer. Yet, it is fair to say that the outperformance of ILPT has not yet showed in the share price of Select Income.

Valuation: SIR trades at a Deep Discount

Since coming public in 2012, a lot of dividends have been paid, but the shares have remained mainly flat due to fears over the manager and its poor track record. The REIT is being externally managed by RMR, a manager with a long history of weak execution and interest misalignment. Many REIT investors are avoiding RMR at all costs and this is exactly why Select Income is exceptionally cheap today (and why we are staying away, but more on that later).

At $21.40 per share, Select Income is trading around 8.7x expected FFO per share for 2018. In comparison, its office REIT peer group trades on average at 16.6x FFO, or almost the double of Select Income.

Is it fair to price each $1 of FFO generated by Select Income at two times less than comparable companies managed by stronger management teams?

At first glance it does not seem so, especially when you consider that:

The leases are relatively long with little maturities. The balance sheet is relatively strong. This is an investment grade company.

As long as leases hold, and some minimal releasing is executed, the cash flow should remain fairly stable in the coming years.

With $2.34 of expected FFO for the year 2018, Select Income should cover its roughly $2 annual dividend with a coverage ratio of 117%. When you add the strong balance sheet to the equation, we do not see elevated risk of a dividend reduction despite the high 9.5% dividend yield.

What Should Have Been The Bottom Line For SIR

Select Income pays a fat 9.5% dividend yield that is fully covered. It has an investment grade rating which is rare for such high-yielders in the REIT space. The portfolio has little lease maturities in the coming years – reducing cash flow risk. The 8.7x valuation multiple provides up to a 47.6% discount to peers. All in all, the shares appear to be deeply mispriced. But wait, we have not analyzed one important thing in the analysis. Where does management come to play in all of this?

But The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Deal

RMR, the external managers of SIR and GOV, has a bad track record with both stocks significantly under-performing over the longer term.

While SIR shares looked very attractive based on their portfolio and valuation, we decided to stay away given the external management team RMR's track record. Our concerns were vindicated when breaking news came out which changed everything.

GOV (of which RMR is the external manager) announced that the company and SIR agreed to merge, in a very messy transaction which significantly changed the strong buy thesis for SIR:

Note: Readers should note that GOV (a 10% yielding REIT) has not been consistently covering its dividend each quarter.

Under the terms of the deal, SIR shareholders would receive 1.04 shares of GOV (which would represent the continuing entity) and 0.502457 shares of ILPT as a special dividend (which would be a taxable event). Following the completion of the deal, GOV will change its name to Office Properties Income Trust with the ticker symbol of ‘OPI.'

RMR has stated that this would help simplify the SIR capital structure due to the current 27.8% ownership from GOV shareholders. After the transaction, both OPI and ILPT would be standalone entities:

From an arbitrage point of view, there appears to be some value for SIR. Based on the recent prices of $11.61 for GOV, $22.50 for ILPT, and $21.80 for SIR, SIR shareholders would receive approximately $23.38 in value should the transaction be approved. This suggests roughly 7.2% upside for merger arbitrageurs. The discount, however, indicates that there is great skepticism that this deal will be approved by the shareholders.

At first glance, the deal appears to have some long-term positives for SIR shareholders. The combined entity OPI would have an office real estate portfolio dwarfing all peers:

Due to GOV having a larger number of investment grade tenants, OPI would theoretically boast a stronger tenant credit profile than SIR alone:

But that’s where the benefits end, for the most part. We had mentioned that we were attracted to the minimal near-term lease expirations at SIR. GOV cannot be more different and thus OPI would have a significant amount of near-term lease expirations, with 48% of leases expiring prior to 2024:

How about that balance sheet? Whereas SIR had a debt to EBITDA multiple of around 6 times, OPI would see its leverage jump to about 7.1 times. While these two factors are probably bad enough, it’s what isn’t being said that concerns us most: Why does RMR want this merger so badly? RMR disclosed that it intends to target a 75% CAD payout ratio, or around $0.50 to $0.60 per share. GOV shareholders were previously receiving $1.72 per share in dividends, but at new midpoint of $0.55 per share, that suggests a new 4.7% yield given where GOV is currently trading. This is a huge dividend cut from the 10+% yield GOV shareholders initially were getting (as well as current SIR shareholders). Furthermore, this suggests that upon the deal closing, shares may drop to the $5-6 range for a 10% dividend yield. This presents great risks to those seeking to arbitrage the spread.

This deal just screams desperation and makes us wonder: is there something that RMR is hiding? Is the portfolio of GOV really that bad that it thinks shareholders would be willing to accept such a drastic dividend cut in order to merge with SIR? Should SIR shareholders really want to have any part in GOV? This deal just does not make any sense, as it is very one-sided and we would not be surprised if lawsuits emerge against GOV. Furthermore, as we saw above, SIR shareholders should not be too excited either as GOV is likely to drop heavily after the dividend cut. We believe shareholders of both GOV and SIR should vote against this deal - but even then, we are not optimistic that the deal will be blocked. And perhaps most important of all, this deal stains the reputation of RMR in shareholder alignment. For one, this raises the question: will the new OPI company undergo a similarly dilutive acquisition in the future? Perhaps a “reverse spin-off” of ILPT? The problem with a history of diluting shareholders is that it creates a precedent for potential future dilution.

Bottom Line

Poor management is arguably the biggest enemy to deep value investors. SIR has a well-capitalized balance sheet and an attractive lease expiration schedule - but this is all almost meaningless considering the poor history of its external manager with both entities getting a stealth dividend cut. Shareholders of SIR and GOV should vote against the merger, though this is unlikely to stop it from taking place. Despite the apparent value and high yield, neither SIR nor GOV is a buyable stock for us. No price will ever compensate for this poor management. There are much more dependable +10% yielders out there that we would rather be invested in.

