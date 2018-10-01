Amazon: A Bargain Or Irrational Exuberance?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is quickly becoming the world's top valued business, and with that, a strong debate over the valuation of the company continually ensues. I stick to fairly rational guidelines when I invest in a company. Generally, I am looking for a stock that is fairly well-grounded with perceived value, and I invest in companies for long periods of time. I do, however, invest in emerging stocks such as cannabis pharmaceuticals, a.k.a., pot stocks - you have to bend a lot of rules when you get into emerging stocks. But the price of Amazon defies a lot of logic, even if you call its separate divisions an emerging category inside a larger company. Or does it?

In five years, Amazon stock price has moved from $300.00 a share to $2,000.00 a share, a move of some 700%. Is this too much, or is this a bargain when we look at the opportunity of investing in Amazon? I wanted to break down the company through its independent pillars to show where the value is, and from that, perhaps determine if the stock is underpriced or overpriced. And I wanted to remain rational in the process, something that the valuation of the company may gotten away from. From this, you will see whether the stock is priced correctly or if it is too expensive.

Amazon 1-Week (5-Year)

Misbehaving Humans

In his über-excellent book, Misbehaving, Harvard Professor and Nobel Prize winner Richard H. Thaler explains how he helped create the field of behavioral economics, and by extension wrote the book Nudge (co-written by Professor Cass Sunstein). One of the things we as humans do is anchor (a simple write-up of the thesis is on the Misbehaving (book) wiki page). Basically, if you are asked to consider something, you will start with an anchor to give yourself a measuring stick. The example given is the population of a city. If the city you are considering is bigger than the one you live in, you would start with the population of your own city and then determine, based on that "anchor", how much bigger the considered city is. If the city you are considering is smaller than yours, again you would first get yourself a measuring stick, your city's population, and then guess the population of the smaller city with your "anchor", your city's population, in mind. You would be irrational to do this, and ultimately, would guess poorly (Thaler would win his Nobel Prize for this line of thinking).

Consider the stock in company ABCXYZ, Inc., a very valuable company, that is trading at $20.00. Amazon stock is trading at ~$2,000.00. When considering the two companies, is Amazon's stock expensive? The ABCXYZ company, of course, does not exist. It serves as your anchor in determining how you view Amazon. And it is in line with all the stocks you view every day. Here is a breakdown of the number of stocks traded on American exchanges and their price ranges:

Dollar Range Number of stocks $1.00-10.00 1,518 $10.01-100.00 4,291 $100.01-200.00 330 $200.01-300.00 67 $300.01-400.00 23 $400.01-500.00 10 $500.01-1,000.00 10 $1,000.01 and up... 10

As individuals who, in whatever capacity, consider stocks, we start with an imaginary anchor. When we look at the price of a stock, we set anchors, and we do this automatically and irrationally. The price really means nothing. The only thing that matters is the value. Of the stocks measured above, 6,139 are in our "wheelhouse" of attainability because they are grouped together in prices that we can readily access. However, 122 stocks are above those levels; a mere 1.98% of all stocks. They are priced above $200.00 per share. These stocks are expensive by any measure, especially Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), unless, of course, your name actually is Warren Buffett.

When people look at Amazon and its stock price, I think the biggest hangup is the actual price of the stock: ~$2,000.00 at the time of this writing. That may be perceived by some as an expensive stock. May I add, that perception is wrong; it is just the price of the stock at this specific time. But then again, $2,000.00 for a stock really is expensive. When such a vast majority of stocks we look at are priced under $100.00, our anchors, it is easy to call Amazon expensive. Even more so, on relative terms, the stock is expensive. Stocks are traded in blocks of 100. If you were to purchase 100 shares of a stock valued at $20.00, that is the price of only 1 share of Amazon. But so what? You are using the same amount of equity to earn a future return.

Also, there is the growth rate of the stock that Amazon is experiencing. I used the earnings growth rate of 27% by analysts projections for the next 5 years. That is a stellar growth rate. But one of the pillars within Amazon's businesses has expectations of growing around 50% per year and has already seen 48.9% growth this past quarter, up from a growth rate of 48.7% the previous quarter. It is because of this pillar, i.e., the Amazon Web Services division, or AWS, that Amazon stock price has shot up as high as it has in such a period of time. If a company is going to grow at that rate and subsequently push the stock price up as high as it has, then of course investors are going to flock to the stock; this is one of the fastest-growing companies the market has at this time.

But with the price of the stock at $2,000.00, it may add to the debate of this stock being overpriced simply because it is expensive. What if the stock were $20.00? Would it be overpriced then? That might be considered a cheap stock by a lot of investors and there would likely not be a big debate as to whether or not it is overvalued, simply because it would be at $20.00.

An opportunity of a lifetime

Let us assume you have the opportunity to invest some money in Company A. It will cost you $10.00 to buy a share in this company. Over the course of five years, the EPS (earnings per share) will be: -$0.02, $0.04, $0.16, $0.15, and $0.58, for a total of $0.91. That would mean after 5 years, you will earn a grand total of $0.91, or 9.1% return on your investment. Would you buy this stock at a $10.00 per share price? It depends on your perspective. You would have to consider all factors when you consider this company, including the risk-free premium available during that same period of time. The United States 10-year Treasury yield averaged about 2.5% during that time. You could earn $1.25 over the same 5-year period with the Treasury. But the company is a growth stock, so there is potential later. What would you do in this case?

Let us look at the future of the company from this point forward. You know its earnings over the past 5 years. The expected earnings are to accelerate more over the next 5 years, with an EPS growth of 27%. If the stock is still trading at $10.00, your earnings outlay would look like this: $0.11, $0.14, $0.18, $0.22, and $0.28, for total earnings of $0.70 during the next five years, or 7.00% ROI. However, the risk-free investment over the same period has increased to 3.00%, so you could earn $1.50 - slightly more than double for this "growth" stock. What would you do?

I have just described the price of Amazon over the course of the past 5 years, and its earnings, relative to a $10.00 baseline. And I increased the earnings per share, as per individuals who cover the stock, at a rate of 27% per annum. (In 2013, Amazon was trading at $300.00, therefore I divided price and earnings by 30, whereas currently, Amazon is ~$2,000.00, so I divided price and projected earnings by 200.

Over the next 5 years, the expected return on Amazon is to increase by about 27% per year. Starting at the latest EPS figures, at $17.50 (projected 2018 earnings) and increasing at a 27% growth rate year over year, the earnings outlay is: $22.00, $28.00, $35.00, $44.00, and $55.00. The total earnings (projected) over that period of time is $184.00. That is about 9% in total. However, during that same period of time, if you were to invest $2,000.00 into the United States 10-year Treasury, the yield of slightly over 3.00% would get you $300.00 return, or 15%. This is a bit more than the Amazon opportunity.

The thing is, there is value in this stock, but to some, it might be too little value. Some may suggest that an analysis from this perspective discounts future gains in the price of the stock as well as fails to consider the rate of inflation. Ah, but I did. I used the analysis that is being put out there in the world that everyone can read on the internet. Those analysts all have the same information, including the United States rate of inflation, which at 2.70% is above the rate of return from the earnings. When you compare the two, the higher value is in Treasuries. However, perhaps this investment makes sense to you. For me, there is not enough value left in the stock simply because at this price the return is too low; there is a lower margin of safety.

Rationalization of a stock

How many times have you read an article describing Amazon and how if only you bought the stock at the very bottom of the dot com crash, very shortly after Amazon went public, you would have made a killing now that the stock is trading at a stellar $2,000.00? These articles are popping up often. This is a rationalization of Amazon having a very large stock move, and the only assumption I can make from the individuals who write these statements about Amazon is that they do so either to rationalize their stock purchases or are trying to promote buying the stock. This is irrational. The reason for this is that very, very few people at the bottom of the dot com crash had the wherewithal to actually buy and hold on to Amazon and still be holding on to the stock.

The only thing that matters is that Amazon is a growing company with a stock price of $2,000.00 and current earnings of $17.50 EPS (2018 estimated). It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 27%. Your expected return after 5 years will be $184.00 for owning 1 share of this stock (with $17.50 starting and 27% annual growth rate for earnings), or a mere 1.84% ROI. The current risk-free investment is over 3%, or slightly less than double of what you may earn from buying Amazon today, and the rate of inflation is 2.70%. This is what the market is offering an investor at this very time. None of us can turn back the clock, so looking at the past performance of the stock, especially from the very lowest price the stock ever traded at, is irrational.

There is value in this company at this price. But there is not enough value left in this stock for me to want to pull the trigger on owning this stock; there is no margin of safety, as the great value investors put it. It is not a value company but a growth company simply because Amazon has become far more than just a retail mail order giant. It has AWS inside of it, and that portion of the company is driving a great deal of the current profits, and by consequence, the share price. Despite that, I think the "growth" aspects of this company are baked in already. If you were to invest in this stock, would you believe that the stock would double any time soon, echoing fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira?

This warrants looking at the various pillars inside the company and breaking down whether or not there is something more available to the stock.

Discrepancies with the future

There are three so-called pillars of Amazon's business: retail marketplace, Amazon Prime, and AWS. All the way back in 2016, Jeff Bezos himself believed there is a potential that a 4th pillar exists in Alexa. These core businesses are what I wanted to look at individually. When you look at the actual potential of some of these "pillars" of the company, the current valuation defies rational thinking - not the first time this has happened in a market. While I am hardly one to call an absolute top - or bottom - on any stock, I am comfortable calling the market pushing up Amazon stock price as high as it is irrationally exuberant. The valuation defies reasoning; the stock will come down.

The latest figures had an increase of 27% growth rate for the cloud portion of its business. This is echoed by IBM Corp.'s (NYSE:IBM) release just this week of its own cloud growth rate increase of 22%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has seen an 85% increase in revenue for its quarter. So, there is growth in the industry. However, are we going to see the same growth rates every single year?

The MarketWatch article regarding Microsoft goes on to say this about the company's growth in cloud versus Amazon's:

Microsoft reported that Azure revenue surged 85% from the year ago period. In 2017, Azure’s share of the public cloud market grew to 13.3%, from 8.7% the previous year, while AWS’s share declined to 51.8% from the previous year’s 53.7%, according to research firm Gartner.

The industry is growing for sure. But is that growth rate linear? There is a well-researched and highly cited article on the cloud computing via Gartner Consulting that says the basic 20% growth rate for cloud computing will remain in place over the next 5 years. The problem is that there are other behemoths in the industry that are chipping away at Amazon's dominance: Microsoft, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and, as already mentioned, IBM, to name a few. I am leery of that growth rate simply because of the competition. This is a very lucrative industry, and the cloud is the direction that all industries are heading towards for cost and ease of use reasons. Because of that, I believe that all of these competitors are likely to start chipping away at margins as each business expands and competes directly with each other.

What about a recession? The economy has been growing for 9 straight years and is poised for continued growth. However, with that, interest rates are on the rise, and this may temper forward growth. I can easily see the economy expanding for some time. But is there a potential of the growth rate to decelerate from the 4.2% growth we are currently seeing? To me, this lowers the chances of success for Amazon to continue to grow in a linear fashion at these higher, accelerated growth rates. If you factor in the competition gaining ground in market share, then I can see a lowering of the growth rate, which could easily trigger a selling in Amazon stock. If you were the very fortunate few who bought Amazon at the bottom of the bursting of the dot com bubble in the early 2000s, you could care less about the minutiae of the stock's upward and downward moves. But what about the last person who just bought the stock at $2,000.00? Are they being as rational as they possibly can? I think not.

Retail gains and Whole Foods

Having Amazon on my watch list is important simply because it is a retail stock, a sector I follow diligently to keep in touch with the retail sector and the American consumer. Like so many others, I loved the idea of Whole Foods being bought up by Amazon; I think it was genius, and so does the rest of the stock market, as this article summarizes:

Kroger's (NYSE:KR) stock dropped from $31 to $22 a share when the Whole Foods deal was announced. It now trades at $24, a level that many industry sources say represents a new normal.

One year on, you can see real changes in Whole Foods. I can see the marriage of the two companies contributing to growth. The sheer data that Amazon now controls is powerful. The company's future use of this data will be able to add to growth to the business. But I think the contribution to gains in growth for Amazon via the Whole Foods acquisition and the mail order side of the company are going to be in single digits. Still, this will continue to add to the bottom line and be a positive for the company over the long term.

Prime

My former girlfriend swears by Prime. I do not - I simply don't shop enough. But I can see its benefits for those that do. Prime has added a great deal to the bottom line for Amazon and will continue to be a push. I like how this fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Sandeep Singh Ahluwalia, summarized Prime:

One of the key factors that have attributed to this growth is the firm's Prime service which has topped 100 million subscribers this year. Moreover, these subscribers are some of Amazon's best clientele as they spend on average $1,400 annually in comparison to the $600 spent by the average client.

Prime has been great for the bottom line of Amazon, and I believe it will continue to do so as the company pushes this portion of the business. But I believe there are limitations to this category as well. While my former girlfriend may very well love Prime, there are a lot of people out there just like me who do not spend anything close to the upper levels. There will be conversions of individuals who will get drawn into Prime. But the growth is not going to be linear; there is a ceiling to the growth rate.

Conclusion

I am a firm believer in Amazon. I love the company. I think it has great products. However, at the current price and with the projected earnings, this stock is simply too expensive. Even if the decimal in the price of the stock were to move 2 spaces to the left, this stock is still too expensive relative to its projected earnings. There are potential headwinds in the form of higher interest rates which may lead to slower growth for the economy and then, by consequence, for Amazon.

While I also believe it is possible to see some further gains in the stock, I think, given the current earnings rate, this stellar move has played out. I believe the stock price will move lower. I would not recommend a short - instead a long-term put option, only. The 6-month, $1,900.00 put option is offered at $98.00. I have a price target of $1,750.00 for the stock from this level in the next six months. I think this option would be a profitable way to play the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.