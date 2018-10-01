IBM: On Sale

The worst-case scenario is already priced in. Thus, I reason that IBM is undervalued.

The company's top line has stopped contracting and started to post better results than it has for a long time.

IBM shares have not made for a great investment in the past 7 years, but I believe this is about to change.

Investment Thesis

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) has been out of favor with investors for so long that its valuation is now starting to be quite attractive. Finally, there is evidence that the company's operations are starting to improve.

Background

In the past 7 years, IBM shares have provided investors with lackluster returns. In fact, throughout the bulk of 2017, I too argued that IBM was not worthwhile investing in.

However, several months ago, I reversed my opinion and started to assert that IBM's financial performance had begun stabilizing, and that investors getting in now, while its valuation was "dirt cheap", would be largely protected on the downside.

The Turnaround Starts

The big takeaway from Q2 2018 earnings call:

This is our best constant currency growth in seven years.

And true to fact, IBM did start to point toward stabilization, with 2% top line growth (constant currency). While it certainly does not point towards a strong "light at the end of the tunnel" scenario, it does point towards IBM's outlook being a shade less dark than it has been for a long time.

Furthermore, I have argued in the past about management's disingenuous references to IBM's actual performance and its determination to cherry-pick the best operating divisions and placing them at the forefront of every discussion under the banner of "strategic imperatives". I will not discuss this topic further here - those interested can look here and here.

Moving on, let's focus on the key drivers of IBM's operations:

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation; author's calculations

Above we can see above that while Global Financing is responsible for IBM carrying approximately $31 billion in debt (the company carries a further $14 billion in debt unrelated to its Financing segment), yet the segment generated a paltry $400 million of revenue in Q2 2018.

Furthermore, Global Financing carries gross margins of roughly 27%, which is meaningfully below the company's corporate gross profit average of 46%. Which makes me think, is it really worthwhile that the company carries so much Financing debt for such a meager contribution to its performance?

If you have read my articles on IBM before, you will no doubt have read about my questioning whether the company's tactic is simply empire building; whether its management is holding on to underperforming assets so that they can draw claim to shocking salaries.

Additionally, one could argue that by having significant amounts of debt, it keeps away corporate raiders. However, I believe this is less the case, as taking over IBM would be a tremendously challenging task, if for no other reason than being able to get financial backing for IBM alone would be insanely strenuous at $150 billion. However, it is certainly not all bad with IBM.

Evidence For A Turnaround

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation; growth at constant currency; author's calculations

As we have already discussed, IBM's Global Financing does not meaningfully contributor towards the company's bottom line and adds up to much noise and little else. Thus, it being down 6% can be quite easily disregarded.

Further, unlike UBS's analyst, I do not put much weight on the company's hardware business. However, where UBS's analyst and I agree is that IBM is undervalued. Overall, the company carries a relative asset-light business, with gross profit margins of 46% (as of Q2). One could highlight that a few years back IBM was able to boast of having 50% gross margins, which is true. However, I would counter that by saying that 46% gross margins are better than what IBM did in FY 2017 (45.8%) and better still than what it did over its trailing twelve months (45.5%).

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, Morningstar

I have picked companies which either compete with IBM in its back office networking environment or cloud endeavors. And as the table highlights, IBM trades not only at a discount to itself, it also trades at a meaningful discount to its peers.

Further, the company used Q2 earnings to reaffirm that it expects FY 2018 to deliver roughly $12 billion of free cash flow. This implies that IBM trades for less than 12X free cash flow. This is not all that bad. Particularly, as we have touched on when the company's top line is now stable.

Remember, investors are simply not going to get a great outlook, a fast-growing company and cheap valuation - that's not how this works.

Takeaway

The road to riches will not be easy for IBM shareholders. Which is great, because there is no free lunch on Wall Street ever. At least with IBM, shareholders are not expecting any free lunch, and its valuation already reflects much doom and gloom. However, as I have attempted to argue, the company is robustly free cash flow generative, and its top line is no longer contracting.

As we all know well, the best time to profit is to buy when others won't and to later sell when others want.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

