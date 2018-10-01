Samsung Electronics: Q1 2019 DRAM Contract Prices Are The Key

Investment highlights

We reiterate BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW63,000 on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). We now estimate Samsung’s 3Q18 consolidated revenue and operating profit at KRW65.3tn and KRW17.1tn, close to our previous forecasts. By division, semiconductor is expected to report KRW13.5tn in operating profit, IM KRW2.1tn, DP KRW0.9tn, and CE KRW0.6tn. IM operating profit is likely to miss our previous estimate by 13.5% due to a rise in BOM cost and marketing cost. Smartphone shipments likely edged up 1.4% QoQ to 72mn units. While we believe mobile DRAM and graphic DRAM contract prices will begin to fall in earnest from 4Q18, contract prices for server DRAM, which still enjoys robust demand, should hold up well vs. 3Q. Data center investments by companies like Microsoft (MSFT) are declining but China’s three big telcos dubbed BAT (Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) are filling the gap, helping to offset the falling demand from cloud companies in North America. These Chinese telcos plan to scale up their investments in data centers in key sites ahead of the launch of 5G services. Due to an increasing number of companies that build data centers, server DRAM demand will probably enjoy relatively stronger demand vs. others, and this should have the effect of slowing down the pace of decline in overall DRAM prices.

Major issues and earnings outlook

In 4Q, operating profit is expected to come in at KRW16.5tn as the further decline of NAND prices should lead to the first QoQ fall of memory semiconductor operating profit in 10 quarters. In 1Q19, memory semiconductor operating profit should decline further QoQ amid weak seasonality and the scale of the QoQ decline will likely determine the direction of shares going forward. At this point, we estimate DRAM bit growth at 21.6% and DRAM ASP to decline 10.1% in 2019 while expecting semiconductor operating profit to grow YoY in 2019. In our view, the degree to which DRAM contract prices fall QoQ in 1Q19 will be the key factor to gauge the direction of Samsung’s overall operating profit in 2019. We advise investors to “buy low,” betting on an attractive valuation and earnings growth prospects in 2019.

