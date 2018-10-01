Amicus Therapeutics Is Speculative - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/28/18)

Let Paycom Software come down before buying it.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 28.

Bullish Calls

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): Cramer had recommended a buy at $4, and it has come down since. He is still behind the stock, as the company has a strong balance sheet and is doing well.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX): "I've been a backer of Wix. Use the product myself. Think it is excellent. Let's not forget that Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) also helps in the same way, but a little bit more in-depth."

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC): It's a good stock but is high. Let it come down before buying it.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX): This is a well-run company, and Cramer is not worried about trade war affecting it.

Bearish Calls

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): The short-term game is over for the stock due to the trade war with China.

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA): Cramer does not want to recommend Bojangles' on a takeover basis.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD): It is in a house of pain and is speculative.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA): It has run up a lot. Cramer likes Disney (NYSE:DIS) instead.

