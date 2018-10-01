A Textbook Example Of A Margin Of Safety In A Rapidly Changing World

Given the growth in the data center and adjacent businesses, Iron Mountain’s growth portfolio is already approaching 25% of the revenue mix.

While Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, the company is achieving meaningful scale with its faster growing adjacent businesses.

“A margin of safety is achieved when securities are purchased at prices sufficiently below underlying value to allow for human error, bad luck, or extreme volatility in a complex, unpredictable and rapidly changing world.” - Seth Klarman

As I pondered this quote by Seth Klarman, I begin to think about the last three words – rapidly changing world – and what it means in the REIT sector. More specifically, I think of the technology that drives real estate today, and the fact that my new “mega millions” lottery portfolio has 33% allocated to data center, infrastructure, and industrial REITs – all categories linked to e-commerce.

As Tren Griffin points out, “making successful predictions about complex systems is a process in which errors are inevitable. Having a margin of safety means that even if you make mistakes, you can still win. As if you do not make mistakes, your wins will even bigger.”

Seth Klarman has an 80/20 rule to investing: “the first 20% of your time will garner 80% of the information. After that, spending the other 80% of your time to get all the information – the last 20% – will see diminishing marginal returns.”

In other words, by the time you learn everything, the market figures it out, perceptions change, prices adjust, and you miss the biggest gains. The height of uncertainty is the hardest time to buy, which is why it’s often the best time to buy.

As I began to build positions for the Mega Millions Portfolio, I was reminded that the best way for investors to benefit from my stock picking skills is to conduct due diligence on every prospective company and then build a thoughtful strategy around various property sectors and sub-sectors – always being cognizant of these words: “rapidly changing world”.

Today, I am providing readers with a textbook example of a REIT that is experiencing evolution within a “rapidly changing world”, and is also priced sufficiently below underlying value. As Klarman explains, “It is adherence to the concept of a margin of safety that best distinguishes value investors from all others, who are not as concerned about loss.”

Photo Source

REIT Conversion Made Sense

I began covering Iron Mountain (IRM) over six years ago, and in my first research article, I explained that “by converting to a REIT structure, Iron Mountain enhances its strategy to extend and sustain the long-term durability of the business model. This storage-driven sector is comprised of multiple operations that are comprised of record centers, DP vaults, shred facilities, underground facilities, and fulfillment centers.”

At the time, Iron Mountain was not a REIT, the company was a c-corp and was hoping to convert to a REIT like some of its peers, namely Equinix (EQIX) and Cincinnati Bell (CBB) through its spin of CyrusOne (CONE). One of the key hurdles for Iron Mountain was to obtain an IRS private letter ruling (or PLR) agreement regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property" so depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer living assets and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

Photo Source

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain was forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors (most REITs pay out 100%), resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs have racking systems (like Iron Mountain), the business model is entirely different from traditional data storage or self-storage because of the service component that is associated with Iron Mountain's integrated data management business.

Conversely, IRM rents out space in larger buildings that are comparable to Industrial REITs. So in terms of peer orientation, I intend to use Industrial REITs and Data Center REITs.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

There is really no direct peer as Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 53 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide).

According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. As you see (below), records management remains IRM's core business (63% of revenue), followed by data protection (12%), shredding (10%), data center (5%) and fulfillment services, information governance digital solutions, technology escrow services, consulting, entertainment services, fine art storage, consumer storage and other ancillary services (collectively 10% of revenue).

One Key Differentiator

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain’s business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. Iron Mountain customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since Iron Mountain owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drive the value for the company. Because Iron Mountain has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

When I think about Iron Mountain's business model, I remind myself that I am not only investing in buildings but also the actual boxes where the company's customers store their critical documents. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. I know of no other REIT that has such exceptional "shelf life".

Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, while at the same time achieving meaningful scale and faster-growing adjacent businesses. Iron Mountain continues to see strong growth in the box business:

I spoke with Iron Mountain’s management team and they told me the company has over 687 million cubic feet of box storage, worldwide. That translates into the equivalent of approximately 675 million boxes. I don’t know of any other REIT (except self-storage or apartments) with such a diversified revenue stream.

Rapidly Changing World

While Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, the company is achieving meaningful scale with its faster growing adjacent businesses.

The data business is growing, evidenced by the company’s recent acquisition in May of EvoSwitch Netherlands B.V. and EvoSwitch Global Services B.V. for €205 ($235) million. The transaction provides 11 megawatts of existing data center capacity in the Netherlands (100% leased), with expansion capability of an additional 23 MW, for a total potential capacity of 34 MW.

This transaction enhances Iron Mountain's presence in the data sector, following the company’s move into London early this year through the purchase of a data center facility from Credit Suisse. Iron Mountain expects to grow the data center business to 7% as the company’s development pipeline fills out.

Iron Mountain recently broke ground on a new building at the IO data center campus in Phoenix, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. The new building can ultimately accommodate 48 megawatts of capacity, with the first of two phases of construction scheduled for completion in June 2019 delivering 24 megawatts.

When combined with current and potential capacity, the Phoenix camp, this will be able to support approximately 100 megawatts in one of the U.S.’s highest absorption markets.

Within the data center sector, Iron Mountain is on track for annualized results of more than $200 million worth of revenue this year and $115 million to $120 million of adjusted EBITDA after normalizing for full quarter contribution from the EvoSwitch acquisition.

Iron Mountain’s expansion in the data center business and a new partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are examples of how Iron Mountain is seeking to enhance investment returns while also supporting customers’ storage and information needs across a broad range of formats and asset types.

When you consider the chart below, you can see that Iron Mountain’s “other” net operating income (on a per square foot basis) is much higher in 2018 vs. 2016 and 2017:

This suggests that the company continues to grow across a wider range of storage businesses. As shown below, Iron Mountain expects the consistent internal revenue growth in the internal business together with the expansion of the data center platform (and recent transactions and other adjacent businesses) will drive faster growth with improved margins over time.

Before acquisitions, Iron Mountain is well on track to achieve a business mix delivering adjusted EBITDA growth in excess of 5% before acquisitions by 2020. Year to date, this is consistent with the progression that’s fueled by 3.6% internal revenue growth.

Moreover, given the growth in the data center and adjacent businesses, Iron Mountain’s growth portfolio (which consists of emerging markets, data center and adjacent businesses) is already approaching 25% of the revenue mix, which is the goal to achieve by the end of 2020.

Healthy Fundamentals

Iron Mountain has seen more buy-in from the dedicated REIT managers and the rating agencies are likely studying Iron Mountain’s growth (acquired 5 entities within 9 months) and integration efforts. Mainstream investors are also likely dealing with the “less paper” hype, but that seems counterintuitive, since the records management business is producing strong numbers.

As you can see below, Iron Mountain’s lease adjusted leverage ratio was 5.6x at the end of Q2-18, consistent with Q1-18 and after closing the EvoSwitch transaction.

Iron Mountain’s current leverage ratio is comfortably in line with other REITs, especially when considering that the business is more durable than many other REIT sectors.

Additionally, during Q2-18, Iron Mountain refinanced its line of credit, reducing interest on drawn and undrawn balances by 25 basis points and extending the maturity.

Iron Mountain’s borrowings were 74% fixed rate, with a weighted average borrowing rate of 4.8% and the well laddered maturity has an average of 6.6 years.

Iron Mountain’s AFFO was $451 million for the first half, up $63 million, or more than 16% over the prior year, and trending towards the upper end of guidance for 2018. The company’s increasing exposure to high growth data center markets will continue to provide powerful secular tailwinds.

Since becoming a REIT, Iron Mountain has generated steady and reliable dividend growth (averaging 5-6% CAGR since 2015) and the dividend is well-covered by AFFO (adjusted funds from operations).

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Iron Mountain continues to be a standout as a high-yielding investment which continues to grow AFFO and EBITDA in the mid to upper single digits, fueling continuing dividend growth. Here’s a snapshot of dividend growth and AFFO/sh growth (Note: Analysts forecast 16% growth in 2020, as per FAST Graphs):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

What Is Mr. Market Missing?

As many of you know, I have been covering Iron Mountain obsessively, given the fact that (1) I’m a shareholder, and (2) I believe in the business model. As viewed below, Iron Mountain has underperformed year to date:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Now let’s examine Iron Mountain’s dividend yield, compared with the closest peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, Iron Mountain yields 6.8% and is perhaps one of the highest yielding companies included in the S&P 500. Here’s how the payout ratio (based on AFFO/sh) compares with the peer group:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Now let’s compare Iron Mountain’s P/AFFO multiple with the peer group:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Do you get the picture? Iron Mountain is trading at an obvious margin of safety. Recognizing that there are no direct peers, Iron Mountain should be trading at least in line with STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) (P/AFFO is 16.1x), but the company obviously isn’t. As Tren Griffin explains:

“For the Graham value investor, it is precisely when Mr. Market is depressed that the greatest opportunities to purchase assets exist”.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In closing, and as I alluded earlier, “mainstream investors are also likely dealing with the ‘less paper’ hype, but that seems counterintuitive, since the records management business is producing strong numbers.” Also, Iron Mountain’s management team have continued to invest in the “rapidly changing world” by acquiring and developing data center properties. We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on Iron Mountain, based on our fundamental analysis and deeply discounted share price. “Patience is a virtue”.

One more chart: AFFO per share growth for IRM and the peers:



Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: FAST Graphs and IRM Investor Presentation.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page-views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.