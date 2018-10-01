Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (9/28/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, September 28.

Historically, September is a rough month for the markets, but it has been good this time, which shows how robust the market is. As Q3 is over, only few stocks have lagged behind - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are the big ones. Facebook went down on a security breach, and Tesla is struggling with SEC lawsuit. Other than that, Cramer was pleased, and he discussed the game plan for the coming week.

Monday

Earnings: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

The company is profitable and growing revenues. "One look at their website tells you exactly how powerful this story is," said Cramer. The decline in the stock is an opportunity to buy.

Tuesday

Earnings: PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will be stepping down from her role one day after the earnings. "Indra reinvented the company, transforming it from a carbonated soda and salty snacks business into a more diversified operation with many healthy offerings. I've come to respect her not only for her business acumen, but, perhaps more important, for her leadership role as an executive focused on doing good works worldwide," Cramer noted. A good quarter from the company would send the stock higher in a sector that is out of favor otherwise.

Regarding Paychex, it will make extra money from the interest rate hike. "The competition among companies that advise on business services like retirement savings has gotten very fierce," said Cramer. He said he will wait and watch.

Wednesday

Earnings: Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Be careful with Lennar, as housing stocks barely go up when interest rates are rising.

Thursday

Earnings: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Cramer thinks Constellation's beer sales will be better than the industry, and yet, that will not boost the stock. He also likes the company's investment in Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC). "Without a re-acceleration of both wine and beer sales, I bet the stock would get punished. If that happens, I would want to be a buyer of Constellation's stock. Also, I think the weed strategy makes a ton of sense," he added.

Costco is up 26% for the year, and it is expected to report good numbers. The tariffs could hurt the company's numbers though.

Friday

Cramer will be watching the nonfarm payroll report. "It's the most worrisome part of every tightening cycle. I think the Fed's doing a great job, and I think we're going to get a Goldilocks number - one that's strong enough to refute the slowdown story but weak enough in terms of higher wages to withstand the inflation narrative," he observed.

He concluded by saying that the payroll report will be the important number to watch in the coming week.

Tesla

Cramer told investors on Friday to be cautious with Tesla's stock due to the SEC lawsuit and the news that Musk may have rejected a settlement.

When it comes to a capital raise, banks don't lend money to companies whose CEO could be removed and there could be criminal charges as well. He also admitted that Tesla bulls will buy the stock at any price, as they are true believers.

(Update: Tesla has settled with SEC on Saturday.)

COO interview - VMware (NYSE:VMW)

The stock of VMware has rallied 43% in 2018. Cramer interviewed COO Sanjay Poonen to find out what lies ahead. The company had a good last quarter and also raised its FY outlook.

"Studies have shown that a dollar spent on VMware resulted in $10 of economic value. So, over our 20-year lifetime, we've accumulated about $50 billion of revenue, maybe a half a trillion worth of value," the CEO said.

VMware is transitioning from a leader in private cloud to a leader in public cloud, along with mobile and security. Its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for public cloud was a turning point for the company. "We moved those headwinds of the public cloud to become tailwinds for us, and now, we're beginning to see the future of VMware. Now, ironically, customers are not just spending on cloud, mobile, security, but also on our traditional on-premise business, which is great," Poonen added.

CEO interview - ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Cramer interviewed CEO John Donahoe of one of his cloud king stocks, ServiceNow, to learn about what comes next for the company after the stock has rallied 50% in 2018.

Donahoe said that as technology has transformed homes, he wants to do the same for work. "Over the last 10 years, in the consumer mobile revolution, technology has transformed our lives at home with cloud-based applications like an eBay or a PayPal or a[n] Uber on our mobile phones. But technology today at work is complex, frustrating, and with cloud-based platforms like ServiceNow, over the next five to 10 years, there is no reason why we can't have the same kind of experiences at work as we have at home," he added.

The data revolution is no longer a business buzzword but a strategy for businesses and governments alike. They are working with governments at the federal, state and regional levels. The company is working with other cloud platforms and focusing on their customers.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO): It is one of the best in the business. Don't buy all at once, as shares are at their 52-week high.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Bank stocks went down, as the price of money did not go up but the price of CDs and deposits did.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR): The real estate business should be separated. Don't buy.

