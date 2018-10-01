How Do You Hide $1.6 Trillion? In Vanguard's Actively Managed Funds

While Vanguard is known as ground zero for index investing, the first fund for Vanguard was an actively managed fund.

It's not well known, but Vanguard is the world's third largest active manager.

I had the pleasure of attending Vanguard's investor day in Toronto on September 25th. The event was hosted for fee-for-service advisors who might use the Vanguard suite of low-fee products. Of course, the options would range from plain vanilla (beta) ETFs, factor-based ETFs, one-ticket (ticker) ETF portfolios and its actively managed funds.

As you may know, a fee-for-service advisor will typically charge clients a flat fee for a consultation or series of consultations. The advisor will then make investment recommendations that are independent of the funds or investment options. The advisor is paid directly by the client and is not tied to any investment product. There is no conflict of interest that typically exists with mutual fund salespersons.

The keynote speaker was Investment Strategy Group Head Daniel W. Wallick, and he led with a very provocative question:

How do you hide over a trillion dollars?

I thought he was going to go into the land of money laundering and perhaps the development and use of crypto currencies, but nope, the answer was sitting right in front of me in the form of that large Vanguard Logo on screen.

Of course, the Vanguard reference is in honour of Lord Nelson's ship the HMS Vanguard. She was laid to rest in Plymouth England, the departing location for those who ventured overseas to land in new Plymouth, now Plymouth, Mass.

Now, of course, the trillion is not hiding in any ship or vessel; it's hiding in plain sight in Vanguard's actively managed funds, totalling over $1.6 trillion. That makes Vanguard the third largest active manager in the world for AUM, assets under management. But of course when we think of Vanguard, we typically will go straight to the land of passive index investing. It is a pioneer in the world of passive low fee indexing. They're better known as the VTIs, VOOs, VIGs, and VYMs of the investment landscape.

Vanguard has combined assets of over $6.6 trillion.

Vanguard's active management program has certainly been more than successful. Over longer periods, 98% of Vanguard's actively managed funds have bested their peer groups.

Here's a link to Vanguard's keys to improving odds of active management success.

The secret to success is, well, likely no secret to successful investors.

And as I often write, door #3, that patience might be the most important component. As Mr. Wallick demonstrated in the presentation, any investment strategy and any active manager must be prepared for the periods when that strategy underperforms the passive benchmarks. Because underperform they likely will. Here's a chart for market-beating funds, but make that "eventual market beating funds". 98% of the market-beating funds underperformed in at least four years. That's a long time period. Take yourself back to 2014, underperform a passive index, and ask yourself if you would be patient enough to stay the course. If we look at the six- and seven-year bars in the chart, we see that 48% of the winning funds would have a 6-7 year period of underperformance. This is a great lesson not just for mutual fund operators but also for self-directed investors. We have to be prepared to stick with the plan, stick with the approach, and allow time to do its thing. Certain strategies require time as they won't pay off until we see certain market events that allow the strategy to flourish. For example, value investing won't outperform in all periods or market conditions.

What's incredible is that Vanguard is extremely patient with its active managers and the sub-advisors. It gives them the time to prove themselves. And that time period is typically in the range of 13 to 14 years. That's the opposite approach compared to most mutual fund operators who will shut down funds after several years of underperformance and declining asset collection. That fear of underperformance is why many mutual fund managers will skim or mimic an index benchmark.

It's well known that cost is the most predictive when it comes to investment returns. Talent and time have to almost exclusively be accompanied by low cost. We cannot afford to give away a significant portion of our investment gains on a regular schedule. Cost can eat talent, sometimes in a hurry, but more so over longer periods.

Even when Vanguard is selecting sub-advisors for its actively managed funds, it is a long and very patient process. Mr. Wallick stated that it has been known to court a sub-advisor for a decade or more. And again, it will not work with that sub-advisor unless that potential partner is willing to work in the cost structure that will allow for that potential outperformance.

The presentation also included a look at factor based or smart beta investing. Here's my recent article on What is Smart Beta? While many investment sites will stick to those core index-based Balanced Portfolios models, I do include some smart beta ideas on my Model Portfolio Page.

The smart beta discussion was very interesting. While a core factor that gets a lot of ink on Seeking Alpha is the size premium (smaller companies that might deliver alpha over time), the suggestion was that liquidity was perhaps an overlooked factor, and might turn out to be the most advantageous factor in the long run. Also it was offered that it is the liquidity factor within the size premium that is delivering the promise of alpha.

The liquidity handle is not what we might think. The characteristic that might be predictive is illiquidity, seeking more illiquid stocks. Of course, other evaluation metrics are attached. Vanguard has introduced a liquidity ETF (VFLQ) that invests in large-, mid- and small-cap companies.

Here are the top ten holdings:

This will be interesting to watch. Those smart beta managers and investors might again need to display that most important characteristic and perhaps why this post might be wrapped in one word.

Patience.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.