Manulife And United Parcel Service

In a July article, I explained my intention to use a final pension rollover to increase the number of individual equity holdings in my retirement income portfolio from 30 up to possibly 50, beginning with four companies described in that article: AbbVie (ABBV), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Main Street Capital (MAIN). Since then, I've added 15 additional companies:

Today's article describes the recent addition of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and United Parcel Service (UPS). This brings the number of individual equities in the portfolio to 49.

Manulife Financial Corporation was added to the portfolio on September 12 at US$17.70

I was introduced to Manulife through two 2016 SA articles by John Lawlor (now paywalled). The company operates as John Hancock in the US and as Manulife elsewhere. MFC's 2017 Annual Report stated that the company has:

"over 34,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. At the end of 2017, we had $1.0 trillion in assets under management and administration, and during 2017, we made almost $27 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States."

Manulife is a Canadian company. It trades in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange and in U.S. dollars on the New York Stock Exchange. Both exchanges use the ticker symbol MFC. In this article, Manulife financial results are presented in Canadian dollars. Per share information is in U.S. dollars. As of September 29, 2018, the currency exchange rate was 1.00 CAD = .7751 USD.

In 2018, Forbes ranked Manulife as the world's 14th largest insurance company, based on a composite score from equally-weighted measures of revenue, profits, assets and market value. Manulife's 2017 Annual Report indicated total assets at December 31, 2017 (and the prior two years) were:

As of December 31 (in C$ billions) 2017 2016 2015 Wealth and Asset Management 598.6 544.3 510.8 Insurance 276.4 262.8 246.1 Other Wealth 168.4 174.4 178.3 Corporate and Other (2.9) (4.4) Total assets under management and administration 1040.5 977.1 935.2

Manulife reports "core earnings" along with net income. Here are the results for the first two quarters of 2018:

In C$ billions Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Core Earnings 1.303 1.431 Net Income 1.372 1.262

(From Q2 Results Fact Sheet)

The Q2 2018 earnings press release indicated that the C$1.262 billion in net income was slightly above the C$1.255 in net income for Q1 2017, attributed to "growth in core earnings and improvement in the direct impact of markets, mostly offset by lower investment-related experience gains outside of core earnings and a restructuring charge." Diluted earnings of C$.61 per share was flat from the prior year quarter and with core earnings of C$.70 per share, compared with C$.57 from Q2 2017.

Q2 2018 core earnings of C$1.431 billion were significantly higher than the C$1.174 billion of core earnings reported in Q1 2017.

2017 Annual Report: A resource to begin due diligence

A good place to begin a study of Manulife is the 2017 Annual Report, which describes important recent leadership changes. Richard B. DeWolfe retired as Board Chair, effective May 2018, and was succeeded by Vice Chair John M. Cassaday. In May 2017, former President and Chief Executive Officer Donald A. Guloien announced his retirement after serving eight years as Chief Investment Officer and eight years as CEO. On October 1, 2018, he was succeeded by Roy Gori.

The new CEO is a mover and shaker. His first letter to shareholders (in the 2017 Annual Report) begins with "The case for change." After affirming the company's long history, Mr. Gori introduced the theme with these words:

However, the world around us is changing fast. Customers have embraced technology, and they are armed with more information than ever before. As a result, their expectations are evolving and increasing quickly. At the same time, new, large and digital-first companies and agile startups have emerged as formidable competitors. Meanwhile, much of our industry still evokes adjectives like 'slow,' 'complicated,' 'confusing,' and 'impersonal' from customers. That’s just not good enough. Customers expect fast, easy, seamless and personalized service, whether they’re downloading music, buying groceries or shopping for life insurance and other financial services."

The letter introduced five strategic priorities:

"We are optimizing our portfolio to make sure we’re putting our capital to best use." This includes a review of the company's legacy annuity businesses, long-term care insurance and select long-duration, guaranteed insurance products. "We are aggressively managing our costs to be competitive and create value." This involves "ambitious efficiency targets" with a focus on simplicity and using "predictive analytics" to make better decisions. "We are accelerating growth in our highest-potential businesses." This includes the geographical region of Asia and a business division: Global Wealth and Asset Management. The company intends to expand its considerable presence in Asia and it intends to market wealth management and retirement products to the world's aging population. "We are focused on putting our customers first." At first, this sounds simplistic, even trite. But there is substance and creativity in these words: "Companies that delight their customers outgrow their competitors... We’re analyzing and acting on what our customers expect of us. We have offered wearable devices to help them live healthier lives, and get savings and other benefits through their life insurance program. We’re selling to, servicing and paying customers through social media. ...And we use advanced analytics to eliminate or dramatically reduce the amount of medical testing our customers have to do before we issue a new life insurance policy. ... this is just the beginning as we realign Manulife and John Hancock around our customers." "We are building a high-performing team and culture." This means creating "the right culture" that attracts, develops and retains "the best talent," engages and excites employees. "To help our colleagues work more efficiently, we are reducing complexity and placing a greater emphasis on agility. That’s because, simply put, speed matters."

2018 Q2 earnings webcast

Manulife's recent earnings webcast or the transcript that is available through Seeking Alpha give a good outline of the company's global business. The company has sought to sell some assets in the U.S., shore-up its operation in Japan and grow its business in "Asia ex-Japan," which includes Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and (potentially) India. The company is streamlining operations in Canada and making use of its very significant footprint to introduce Canadian customers to other products and services offered by Manulife.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Seeking Alpha coverage

Manulife is a large, multi-continent insurer and financial services company with C$1 trillion in assets, yet there have been just two Seeking Alpha articles about MFC so far in 2018. ProThinker noted MFC's strong operating performance. North Channel Investments cited MFC's strong revenue growth. A 2017 article by Charles Fournier noted that Manulife is Canada's largest insurer and among the top five globally, but it ranks as one of his five worst investments. (All three articles are paywalled.)

Dividends

Dividends are paid in Canadian dollars. US investors are subject to a 15% Canadian tax on dividends, although by treaty this is waived for qualified retirement accounts such as an IRA. Dividends are paid quarterly, typically on or around the 19th day of March, June, September and December. In 1887, the Manufacturers Life Insurance Company was incorporated.

In 1999, Manulife ceased to be a mutual insurance company and became a shareholder-owned, publicly traded company. The table below indicates MFC's dividend history in Canadian dollars, from the Manulife website, which also gives the payout history in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars and Philippine pesos. It has been a long climb back from the recession. The current annual rate of C$.88 has brought MFC back to the 2007 dividend level.

Year Canadian dollars 2018 (indicated) .88 2017 .82 2016 .74 2015 .665 2014 .57 2013 .52 2012 .52 2011 .52 2010 .52 2009 .78 2008 1.00 2007 .88 2006 .725 2005 .58 2004 .47 2003 .39 2002 .30 2001 .24 2000 .20

Manulife had a strong history of dividend increases through mid-2009. The March and June payments that year were C$.26, but the dividend was cut in half, to C$.13 for the September and December payments. The quarterly dividend continued at C$.13 for 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. The quarterly dividend was raised to C$.155 with the September 2014 payment; to C$.17 for the June 2015 payment; to C$.185 for the March 2016 payment; to C$.205 for the March 2017 payment; and to C$.22 for the March 2018 payment.

Obviously, Manulife was hit hard by the Great Recession. Donald A. Guloien was CIO from 2001-2009, so he was intimately involved with the company's investments going into the Great Recession. He was CIO when Manulife merged with John Hancock in 2004. He was named President and CEO in May 2009, just two months after the stock market bottomed in March 2009. The next five years were devoted to recovering from the financial crisis. Dividend growth resumed with the September 2014 payment.

Growth through joint ventures and acquisitions

Manulife has grown through joint ventures and acquisitions. In 1996, Manulife formed China's joint venture with a life insurance company. In 2017, Manulife was the first financial institution to receive an Investment Company Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise license in China.

In 1993, Manulife Bank was formed as the first Canadian bank opened by an insurance company.

In 1999, Manulife launched a joint venture in Japan. In 1999, Manulife was the first wholly foreign-owned life insurance company authorized to transact business in Vietnam.

The 2004 merger with John Hancock created the largest life insurer in Canada, the second largest in North America and the fifth largest in the world.

In 2012, Manulife began doing business in Cambodia. In 2014, after a 70-year absence, Manulife opened an office in Myanmar. In 2015, MFC acquired the Canadian operations of Standard Life. In 2015, Manulife acquired New York Life's Retirement Plan Services business. In 2016, MFC launched a 15-year regional distribution agreement with DBS Bank, covering Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia.

Manulife has a strong history and a broad, global footprint. It weathered the Great Recession. It sees Asia as a growth driver with great potential. The new management team is committed to more energetic and creative execution.

Since May 2013, Standard & Poor's has maintained a credit rating of A for MFC, with a stable outlook. In a May 7, 2018 news release, S&P stated:

"MFC's core earnings in 2017 again exceeded $4 billion, resulting in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis of about 5x. We expect core earnings coverage to remain in excess of 5x for 2018. For 2017, EBITDA fixed-charge coverage (excluding two one-time charges related to U.S. tax reform and the decision to change the portfolio asset mix supporting Manulife's legacy business) was in excess of 6x, and we expect it to remain in the 4x-6x range going forward."

MFC comprises 0.97% of the market value of the portfolio and it contributes 0.92% of the portfolio's income. My target price for possibly adding more shares is US$17.00. At the September 28, 2018 closing price of US$17.89, and a currency exchange rate of C$1.00 = US$.7751, the C$.22 quarterly dividend is US$.17, for an annual dividend of US$.68 and a yield of 3.81%. A US$17 target price would represent a 4.0% yield.

United Parcel Service was added on September 25 at $116.51

From time to time over the past several years, I've looked at both United Parcel Service and FedEx (FDX). These major players in the delivery business are obvious candidates for stock study in this age of online shopping.

My most recent look at UPS came via a September 23, 2018 Charles Fournier article about FedEx. I like FedEx. However, the current yield is just 1.08%, so I took another look at UPS, which has a current yield of 3.12%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

My first stop was F.A.S.T. Graphs. Chuck Carnevale recently published a helpful article about FDX and the (orange) 15 price/earnings line. The (black) price line for UPS is above the 15 P/E level. It barely touched a 15 P/E in the fall of 2011. In fact, the only time the above chart shows a P/E below 15 was during the time of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the fall of 2008. F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a current price/earnings ratio of 16.9, based on adjusted (operating) EPS of $6.91. F.A.S.T. Graphs uses a formula that considers the current and expected earnings.

I use the trailing twelve months earnings per share as indicated by Finviz, which is $5.67. This gives UPS a current P/E ratio of 20.6, which is lower than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 23.5, as indicated by BetterInvesting.org.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Standard & Poor's

I was happy to see on F.A.S.T. Graphs that the Standard & Poor's credit rating is A+. S&P has maintained an A+ rating on UPS since September 2012, and recently, S&P raised the outlook to stable from negative. Here are excerpts from the press release:

"NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 17, 2018--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed all ratings on Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), including the 'A+' issuer credit rating. At the same time, we revised the ratings outlook to stable from negative. "The outlook revision on UPS reflects our belief that the company's credit metrics will continue to improve, with FFO-to-adjusted debt returning to about 40%. ... "The stable outlook on UPS reflects our expectation that that the company's earnings and cash flow will improve due to the growth of e-commerce and management's operating-efficiency programs, with FFO-to-debt of about 40% at year-end. We do not expect the substantial voluntary pension contributions made over the last few years to recur, and assume rising interest rates will reduce the company's substantial pension deficit. ..."

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates that debt is 80% of capitalization, so why does S&P give UPS a stellar A+ credit rating? UPS book value is $2.69 per share. The book value of its 866 million shares is $2.33 billion. Long-term debt is $20.120 billion, which makes a total capitalization of $25.041 billion. Thus, debt is 80.3% of capitalization based on book value.

However, if you base capitalization as debt plus the equity market value, you get a different story. At $116.76 per share, the 866 million shares are worth $101.114 billion. Adding the long-term debt of $20.120 makes a total capitalization of $121.234 billion, with debt comprising just 16.6% of capitalization.

I keep both computations on my spreadsheet.

A Dividend Challenger

My next stop was the list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10+ years) and Challengers (5+ years), maintained by Justin Law and the DRiP Investing Resource Center. UPS has increased the dividend for 9 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Challenger. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 7.8%. When combined with the current yield, the Chowder Rule number is 10.9.

Seeking Alpha coverage

So far in 2018, twenty articles about UPS have been published on SA. I read most of them, including all those published in the last eight months. Three of the (now paywalled) 2018 articles were by Dividend Stream: "Buy On This Weakness," on February 6; "Buy United Parcel Service," on June 11; and "UPS: It's Still a Buy," on August 15.

The February article said the market overreacted to disappointing holiday results. UPS underestimated holiday volume by 20%, which created some problems, but noted that UPS has increased capital expenditures and that "UPS will also open 18 new logistics points in 2018, including three major ground hubs." The June article said, in what could be a thesis statement: "It is a consistent dividend payer with a well-recognized brand name, making this an ideal way for income investors to participate in one of the defining megatrends of this generation."

The August article noted, "The company made significant progress this quarter, completing a new sorting facility in Atlanta that can process over 100,000 packages per hour. This facility is, in management's own terms, 'highly automated.' UPS also finished two other automated facilities in London and Paris in the second quarter."

The August article pointed out that the average price/trailing 12 months earnings ratio for the past ten years has been 19.4, and Dividend Stream sees UPS as a buy anywhere below that P/E ratio. At the time of writing, the price was $119.70 and the article said the P/E was 17.4, implying earnings of $6.88, which is close to F.A.S.T. Graphs' $6.91.

In case you missed it, the common word in all three articles was "Buy."

Better Investing

I used a tool designed by BetterInvesting.org called the Stock Selection Guide to determine a possible high and low price for UPS for the next five years.

Better Investing cited analysts' consensus EPS growth estimates to be 10.1%. Finviz estimates the growth will be 11.38%. I want to be more conservative, so my estimate is 6.5%, which would put 2022 EPS at $7.69. I estimated a high P/E ratio of 21.5, which is midway between the current P/E of 19.5 and the 5-year average P/3 of 23.5. An EPS of $7.69 and a P/E of 21.5 would give you a potential high price of $165.30.

To determine a possible low price for the next five years, I chose $101.80, which assumes the current annual dividend of $3.64 will be maintained and that the market will support a price at least commensurate with the high yield for the past five years, which was 3.57%.

This gives a possible 5-year price range of $63.50. The lower one-fourth of the range would be $101.80 to $117.70. The upper one-fourth of the range would be $149.40 to $165.30. The current price of $116.70 is just below the maximum buy price of $117.70, so it is in the "buy range." One option of the SSG is to choose a one-third/one-third/one-third division for buy/hold/sell. This is somewhat less conservative and it would lift the buy range to $122.97.

UPS comprises 1.06% of the market value of the portfolio and it contributes 0.82% of the portfolio's income. My target price for possibly adding more shares is $112.00, which would equate to a yield of 3.25%. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if UPS approaches this target.

Watchlist update

When I began this portfolio expansion, my goal was to limit the universe to 50 individual equities. The addition of MFC and UPS puts the number at 49. There's nothing magic about the number 50, but that is still my target.

Currently, there are five stocks on my watchlist.

Unilever (UL) is my first choice in the consumer staples sector, and currently my top choice overall. The S&P credit rating is A+. The current yield is 3.22%. I've set a target price of $52.00 for establishing a position, which would be a yield of about 3.45%. Currently, shares are listed in London ((NYSE:UL)) and in Amsterdam (NV). Dividends on the British shares are not taxed, but the Dutch shares are taxed. Negotiations are underway to move the company's headquarters to the Netherlands and list the shares only in Amsterdam. The Dutch government is considering dropping the dividend tax.

I'm looking at four other stocks, in no order of priority:

Coca-Cola (KO) is in the consumer staples sector. It has 56 consecutive years of dividend increases. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 7.4%. The S&P credit rating is A+. The current yield is 3.38%.

Emerson (EMR) is an industrial stock with 61 consecutive years of dividend increases. However, the increases have been very small in recent years. The S&P credit rating is A. The current yield is 2.53%.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD), in the materials sector, has 36 consecutive years of dividend increases. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 8.2%. The S&P credit rating is A. The current yield is 2.63%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC), in the consumer discretionary sector, has 62 consecutive years of dividend increases. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.8%. The company is not rated by S&P but it has a very strong balance sheet and the current yield is 2.90%.

What's on your watchlist?

Conclusion

The 49 individual equities comprise 85.52% of the portfolio's market value. The portfolio includes five closed-end funds, comprising 4.61% of the portfolio's market value, and seven exchange-traded funds, comprising 3.68% of the portfolio's market value. Cash is 6.18% of the portfolio. The portfolio's year-to-date gain has been 5.13%. The portfolio's current yield is 4.00%.

My next article will be a third quarter portfolio update.

I'm not advocating the purchase or sale of any security. My articles generally offer ideas for stocks to study. These articles form a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. I seek companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

