Will Comcast Stock Continue To Outperform The Market?

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has outperformed the market in the long run. Since 2006, the company has increased its earnings per share ("EPS") at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of ~19%.

If you had bought the stock at a "fair" P/E multiple of ~18 during the recession, you'd have gotten annualized returns of ~17%, even though Comcast's P/E multiple has contracted to ~15.

In the same period, the U.S. market, represented by the S&P 500, has delivered annualized returns of ~14%. In the long run, a 3% difference compounded for many years will make a huge difference. In the roughly 10-year period, it's a difference of transforming a $10,000 investment into ~$46,200 versus ~$36,000.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - Comcast delivered roughly 10-year annualized returns of 17%

Comcast's high growth is attributable to its focus on offering the best in broadband, including having the best management team, the fastest speeds, etc.

In the last reported quarter, the company's total high-speed internet ("HSI") customer net additions were 260,000, which was the best Q2 result in 10 years.

In fact, there has been a nice linear trend of growth for its total customer relationships. Specifically, for the quarter, there was strong growth in the company's HSI and Business Services revenues (+9.3% to $4.3 billion and +11.1% to $1.8 billion, respectively).

Source: Comcast Q2 2018 Earnings Call Presentation (pdf) - Slide 5

In 2017, Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile, which operates on Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) network. Xfinity Mobile is available to the majority of Comcast's customers (specifically, Xfinity Internet subscribers). This is a way for Comcast to increase the stickiness of its services to its existing customers. After launching Xfinity Mobile for a little over a year, Comcast had 781,000 customer lines for Xfinity Mobile by the end of Q2.

Strong Growth Should Continue in Business Services Revenue

Management estimates Business Services to be a $40 billion market. It believes it can grow its share from ~$7 billion now to $20-25 billion. So, this segment offers long-term growth prospects.

Initially, Comcast focused on small businesses. Here's an example that was given by Brian L. Roberts, Comcast Chairman & CEO on how it won small businesses.

I used to say, you go to the pizza parlor in Philadelphia, they're the most important customer to Comcast compared to a residence because they're paying more. But to Verizon, they're the least important customer because they serve the Pentagon. So that pizza parlor isn't getting the kind of attention that we were able to give them. We have a brand new network with a super broadband. Therefore, why shouldn't we win that business?



Source: Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

After Comcast proved itself with winning business from small enterprises, it continued on to medium to large enterprises.

Mr. Roberts continued:

Most recently, we've upgraded our suite of products to enterprises. And we just... signed a national bank with 2,000 branches that are going to hook up all of our broadband. And we just signed a national wholesale grocery retail store chain. And we're doing the same with close to a couple of thousand or a thousand locations there. So we're pretty excited that we're seeing a different type of customer. And we have all sorts of... more sophisticated products with managed data networks and fiber connections and what businesses need. So double-digit growth every year we've been in business. The evolving market segment and a brand and a reliability story that's getting better and better every year.

A Highly Profitable Business with Strong Shareholder Returns

The well-managed business has seen improvement in its return on assets, return on equity, and margins, particularly, with an obvious jump in 2017.

Source: Morningstar

Comcast is shareholder-friendly. The company has increased its dividend and bought back shares for a number of years. Though, it'd be a much better use of capital if it could buy back stock when shares are discounted.

Source: Comcast Q2 2018 Earnings Call Presentation - Slide 8

In the past 9 years, Comcast's dividend growth rate was about 20%!

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Risks

Comcast seems to have paid a high price for European pay-TV provider Sky, which has a strong position in the U.K. Shareholders kind of need to trust that the company made the right decision to buy Sky at a reasonable valuation, and that the acquisition will improve Comcast's competitive position.

The Sky deal would propel Comcast’s debt to at least $100 billion... The debt could go even higher now that Fox on Sept. 26 said it will sell Comcast its 39 percent stake in Sky, worth more than $15 billion - a decision that required approval from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), which is buying most of Fox.



Source: Bloomberg article - September 27, 2018

In comparison, Comcast had long-term debt of ~$61.95 billion at the end of Q2. In the past four quarters, the company generated ~$13.6 billion of free cash flow (calculated by operating cash flow minus capital expenditures), which can be used to pay dividends, reduce debt, etc.

The news of Comcast buying Sky has already caused a ~7% drop in the stock last week. Over the next 2 months, including when Comcast will report its Q3 results on October 25, we could see more volatility in the stock and a potential decline back to the ~$31-32 per share area.

Source: StockCharts.com

The increased leverage may pressure the stock in the near term. However, Comcast's strong free cash flow generation should allow the company to reduce its debt levels over time.

Valuation and Returns Potential

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) has a 12-month mean target of $43.20 per share on Comcast, which represents nearly 22% near-term upside potential.

Source: Reuters

Analysts estimate Comcast will grow its earnings per share at a CAGR of +16% over the next 3-5 years. If so, the stock is undervalued with a blended P/E of ~14.8.

An investment in Comcast today can deliver annualized returns of ~12-19% over the next 3-5 years with a target multiple of 13-16.3 and an EPS growth rate of 16.3%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - Used analyst consensus's earnings per share growth rate of 16.3%

Dividend Safety

In the past 4 quarters, Comcast paid out about $3.1 billion of dividends, which was ~23% of its free cash flow. With a payout ratio of about 30% of earnings and estimated growth of ~16%, I expect the company to grow its dividend at a double-digit rate (perhaps 10-15% per year) despite an increased level of debt.

Currently, Comcast offers a 2.15% yield. The next dividend hike should be announced at the end of January.

Will Comcast Stock Continue To Outperform The Market?

Given Comcast's decent valuation and double-digit growth prospects, I believe it will be able to beat the market over the medium to long term. Even though I estimated an investment in the stock today will deliver annualized returns of ~12-19% over the next 3-5 years, I believe it's more likely to generate returns at the high end of that range (i.e., ~16-19%).

I'd like to hear your thoughts:

What do you think of Comcast today?

Are you buying Comcast now or waiting for a bigger dip after the Sky acquisition announcement?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

