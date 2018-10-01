Black Bear Value Fund August Commentary - Gains On Credit Shorts

Original Post

Black Bear Value Fund commentary for the month ended August 31, 2018.

The Black Bear Value Fund returned approximately 3.2% net in August bringing the 2018 net return to 7.0%. The S&P 500 returned 3.2% in August bringing the 2018 return to 9.9%. The HFRI index returned 1.5% in August bringing the 2018 net return to 3.3%.

As I have mentioned in prior emails, the S&P 500 is an imperfect comparison and getting more imperfect for our portfolio as time goes on. Our portfolio has increasingly less overlap. We have investments in foreign countries, in non-indexed companies, in cash and a large short credit position. However, as you have the alternative to invest in the S&P 500, its performance is still a relevant benchmark.

It was suggested to me that I provide some comparisons to other funds. After some thought, I decided to include the HFRI multi-strategy index and will provide that data point going forward.

