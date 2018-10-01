Yext: Capitalizing On Favorable Industry Conditions

Yext has grown, thanks to its ability to integrate with business data, to manage and analyze local search data.

Global spending on digital marketing is approaching $100 billion. While most of this industry is controlled by the tech giants, Yext (YEXT) has carved out its own position in the digital marketing industry. Taking advantage of the crowded niche of local search inside digital marketing, Yext offers a digital service for businesses to manage all of their ad campaigns spread across different platforms.

Below, I will review the favorable industry conditions that have allowed Yext to grow, and then asses its financial and valuation health.

Avoiding The Digital Marketing Duopoly

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) dominate the digital marketing industry and remain the fastest growing companies in this space as well. Vendor neutral platforms do not excel when there are not many vendors. Facebook and Google both offer their own services to manage ad campaigns and analyze the effectiveness of ads.

However, the local search niche of digital marketing still remains crowded. Local search can be thought of as searching the term "restaurants near me". While Google is still the dominate player in local search, businesses such as Yelp (YELP), Angie's List, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Maps, Foursquare and Groupon (GRPN) are all challenging Google's and Facebook's dominance.

Apple and Amazon's (AMZN) recent investments in local search increase Yext's potential, as more platforms increase the value of a central Yext software. For current investors of Yext, this was evident when Yext announced its partnership with Amazon Alexa, and Yext's share price bounced.

Overall, a competitive industry is favorable for Yext. If Google, or another firm, were able to dominate the industry, Yext's value proposition would suffer. But with Amazon, Yelp, and Apple, among others, making significant progress in growing their local search offerings, the industry conditions for Yext remain very favorable.

Business Model - Service Offering

Yext offers a Digital Knowledge Management Platform for its customers. This allows customers to have a single platform to track and analyze their marketing data, and connects their operations and ERP data to their marketing department. This is crucial for local search, as Yext is a tool to optimize the information a consumer would receive when they talk to Alexa, for example.

Yext is also expanding into micro-marketing and AI-marketing services, as both areas are expected to be the future of digital marketing. In the near term, key growth drivers for Yext will be expanding internationally and offering integrations for conversational marketing. Currently, Yext is appearing to be focused on customer expansion, rather than product expansion.

Business Model - Financials

As a SaaS vendor, Yext's performance relies on recurring revenue and retention rates, and its growth relies on organic growth through new customers, and value addition growth through add-ons. Currently, Yext appears to be generating most of its revenue through customer additions. The company still has potential to increase its value additions in the future, which will be a key to achieving vendor lock-in and increasing revenue per contract down the road. But for now, Yext appears to remain focused on increasing its customer base and expanding internationally.

Currently, Yext's main deterrent to growth is companies using in-house systems. For Yext to grow, it will need to continue to highlight why its offering is better than whatever its potential customers are currently using. Similar to other SaaS vendors before it, Yext is relying on third-party sellers to drive revenue growth. In the last earnings call, CFO Steve Cakebread stated:

"Our focus in growing small, single license accounts continues to be through our partner channel. And as a result, direct to SMB now makes up less than 10% of the base and we expect that percentage will decline."

Below is the income statement from the last quarter:

Yext grew revenue by 35% last quarter. As mentioned before, the company is shifting away from direct to SMB sales. When this is removed, its revenue growth is 41%, as explained in the earnings call. However, the losses also grew this quarter, with larger increases than the quarter before. To highlight this, I created the table below to show the increase in costs and losses.

Line Items YoY Increase Sales and Marketing 31% R&D 54% Net Loss 29% Total Loss 29%

R&D growth represents the largest increase in costs. As mentioned before, Yext will need to focus on add-ons to its offerings to grow revenue in the future, and this increase in R&D spend is likely focused on this. Otherwise, the rest of these increases are growing slightly slower than revenue growth, which is a positive sign.

The negative though is that Yext is still struggling with cash flow. The longer the company is unable to reach a positive cash flow, the more risk investors take on, as risks from dilution, debt and share-based compensation increase. Next quarter isn't expected to be cash flow positive, but management sounded somewhat optimistic about Q4 during the earnings call:

"As we've said before, cash flows will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to a number of factors, including deal flow, billings and collections and the timing of field marketing events. With our investment in ONWARD this quarter, we expect to use more cash in the third quarter than we did in Q2. So we continue to look for the fourth quarter as our next opportunity for a breakeven quarter."

Risks

Yext is still in the early stages of its business, and cash burn will remain a problem until it can start producing positive cash flow on a yearly basis. Also, R&D spending increases will likely continue as well, which will hurt profitability if the spending turns out to be inefficient.

Although Yext is the current leader in this space, competition from companies such as Rio SEO, Moz Local, and Brandify will continue to pressure Yext to innovate and lower prices. Also, Yext relies on third-party sellers, and its top 5 resellers still take up a large amount of its business. Two statements in the 10-Q explain these risks, as the company states:

"For the fiscal years ended January 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, our top five customers, which included third-party resellers, accounted for approximately 17%, 18% and 22%, respectively, of our revenue. We anticipate that sales of our platform to a relatively small number of customers will continue to account for a significant portion of our revenue in future periods."

As well as:

"We do not control the efforts of these resellers. If they fail to market or sell our platform successfully, merge or consolidate with other businesses, declare bankruptcy or depart from their respective industries, our business could be harmed. For example, consolidation among our third-party resellers may require us to renegotiate agreements on less favorable terms, including longer payment periods, or may lead to a termination of our agreements with these resellers."

In addition, as Yext offers a service that integrates operations with digital marketing, companies may begin to offer a similar knowledge management platform as an add-on. For example, companies such as ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE) may soon offer competing solutions, or perform acquisitions to enter this space. Some dark horses that may enter this space include Square (SQ) and The Trade Desk (TTD). Although Square is more likely of the two, this is still a long shot, as even though it already dipped its toes in marketing with the Weebly acquisition, it is still remaining in the financial and operations side with its software offerings currently.

I'll also reiterate the first topic, which is local search platforms are still fragmented. If Facebook and Google are able to dominate this area as well, Yext's value will decrease.

Valuation

Yext is valued based on its future and industry potential. Its elevated P/S (12.78) and EV/Sales (9.75) suggest that the market believes Yext will face very few obstacles in its future.

EBITDA and cash flow are still negative, and investors will need to wait and see what happens in the next few earnings report to assess how long these will remain negative, or if the company can sustain positive EBITDA and cash flow on a yearly basis.

Otherwise, investors will need to take the "growth regardless of price" approach if they wish to invest in Yext. 35% revenue growth at a 12.78 P/S is still expensive, even with the current state of enterprise software stocks.

However, if investors believe that Yext will be the gateway between businesses and the future of digital marketing, and will establish the customer base before more competitors enter the market, then the valuation, and cash burn risk, don't currently matter.

On the short-term side, hype has hit Yext's share price since the announcement of the Alexa deal, and even though share prices have retreated a bit, Yext may continue its sell-off has hype dies down, and the state of personal data for marketing continues to be evaluated.

Investor Takeaway

I'm not yet convinced that Yext will be able to capitalize on all the potential currently priced in. And at current valuations, that is what investors need to determine if they are to buy Yext for the long term. This is still a company in the early stages, as its first step will be to stabilize cash flow, before it starts focusing on profitability.

However, the opportunity is there. Local search remains fragmented, and Amazon Alexa and Apple Maps provide two key platforms in local search, which provides a favorable landscape for Yext to thrive. The longer it takes for large cloud providers like Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe to enter the market, the longer Yext has to establish a moat, assuming a large cloud vendor does enter the market.

All the hype has stretched Yext's valuation, and the enterprise software sector has seen valuations increase as well, so the valuation risk of investing in Yext is high. But this shouldn't stop those investors who believe Yext is already established enough to defend against a future competitor and that it will serve as the gateway to the new era of digital marketing.

