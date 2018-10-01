Extra Innings For Extra Space

However, these days, we consider EXR an attractive REIT deserving shelf space (we added to the Mega Millions portfolio as discussed in my newsletter).

I certainly don’t consider Extra Space a technology play, but I can certainly attest to the driving forces behind EXR’s success, of which technology is correlated.

I’ll admit, I rent a storage facility although I have plenty of room in my basement or office to keep the “stuff.” According to Hoya Capital Real Estate, “roughly one in ten Americans currently rent space in a self-storage facility. These 30 million Americans park their possessions in one of 50,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country.”

Renting self-storage space is like insurance; it’s just a pain to move the business and deal with the red tape. In addition, I don’t have a pick-up truck, and I never can find the time to rent a truck and move the “stuff.”

I wonder if I’m in a minority, admitting that I’m too lazy to save $65.00 monthly, or maybe a majority of consumers just refuse to deal with the hassle of moving their precious junk.

Yet, part of the psychology, at least for me, is that I get my storage space for free, kind of. As my disclaimer recognizes, I own shares in Extra Space (EXR) and CubeSmart (CUBE), so when I collect these dividend checks I feel as though I am getting paid to store my “stuff.”

I know that’s silly, because for $100 I can rent a truck and haul my stuff to my basement, and then instead of getting free storage, I can reinvest the dividends back into the REIT.

That’s precisely what I plan to do this weekend. My buddy is going to let me use his truck and I’m going stop paying storage rent, so I need to spend a few hours examining Extra Space and the other storage REITs. Let’s get started…

Extra Space: My First Choice

One of the early attractions for me to Extra Space was the significant fragmentation within the self-storage sector. There are only five publicly traded self-storage REITs, and four of the largest make up around $70 billion in market capitalization. Although Public Storage (PSA) is the largest in the sector ($35 billion market cap), I prefer EXR and CubeSmart, and EXR is my top holding (in the sector).

As you can see below, there is a tremendous opportunity for the public REITs to consolidate and increase their "scale advantage."

EXR has grown at a tremendous pace - the company has acquired more than any public self-storage REIT and almost more than ALL public self-storage REITs over the last four years. Here's a snapshot of EXR's store count (includes owned and managed):

Extra Space was founded in 1977 and the company went public in 2004 (14 years ago) and in 2016, EXR was added to the S&P 500:

As you can see, a big part of EXR’s growth (in 2015) was related to the acquisition of the non-traded REIT, SmartStop Self Storage, Inc. (founded in 2007). SmartStop was the 7th largest self-storage owner and operator in the US with a portfolio of 122 stores in 17 states. The acquisition cost was $1.29 billion.

In Q3-18, EXR invested $274 million through a combination of wholly-owned and joint venture acquisitions, which include the buyout of a JV partner's interest in a 14-property portfolio for $204 million.

EXR has continued to grow its third-party leasing business, the company added 42 stores in Q2-18 and is approaching 100 stores year-to-date. Between the third-party and JV programs, EXR now manages 700 stores, which continues to be the largest in the business.

The Balance Sheet

EXR continues to execute its balance sheet strategy to increase its percentage of unsecured debt and the size of the unencumbered pool and prudently ladder debt maturities.

During Q2-18, EXR announced a 10-year, $300-million private placement, which was funded on July 17. The company also negotiated better terms for a number of existing secured loans, which lowered rates, extended maturity dates and reduced maturity concentrations in 2020.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, EXR sold $34 million on the ATM at an average price of $99.75 per share.

EXR raised the bottom end of its same-store revenue guidance by 25 basis points to be 3.75% to 4.25%, and increased the top end and the bottom end of the same-store expense growth by 50 basis points to 4% to 4.75% (due to uncontrollable expenses in the first few quarters). The changes to revenue expense guidance results in unchanged same-store NOI guidance of 3.25% to 4.5%. More importantly, EXR increased core FFO guidance to be $4.60 to $4.67 per share.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, EXR reported core FFO of $1.15 per share, exceeding the high-end of guidance by $0.01. The beat was primarily due to stronger-than-expected tenant reinsurance income.

As viewed below, EXR has out-performed the peers (in FFO per share growth):

Rental rates to new customers continue to be strong, and throughout the quarter, EXR achieved rental rates that were up approximately 5% to 6% year over year.

EXR has also maintained steady occupancy, as viewed below. In Q2-18, the company reported same-store occupancy of 94.2%, compared to 94.3% as of Q2-17.

EXR continues to execute on its strategy of consistent property operations, steady external growth and efficient capital allocation. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $.86 per share (in Q2-18):

As illustrated below, EXR is clearly identified as a best-in-class REIT:

Extra Innings For Extra Space

As Hoya Capital points out, “Leveraging their brand value and operational expertise, storage REITs continue to make headway into the higher-margin third-party management business. A recovering NAV premium has re-opened the external growth spigot.”

Simply put, this means that there could be extra innings for Extra Space. Lets’ take a look at the dividend yield, compared with the peers below:

Now let’s take a look at the payout ratio (based on FFO/share):

Now consider the P/FFO multiple for EXR and the peers:

Now let’s take a look at the projected FFO/share growth rate:

Now, after carefully researching Extra Space, I conclude that the company is performing well, and I am recommending shares and maintaining a Buy recommendation. The company has done an excellent job growing earnings, and I am especially happy to see the company’s technology advantage.

Specifically, the “tech advantage” is becoming increasingly important for self-storage REITs to grow customers, optimize revenue, and build strong customer support. The days of the acquiring self-storage customers using the Yellow Pages is over; using technology to strengthen, grow and adapt the fundamentals of self-storage will be the key to continued growth and success.

I certainly don’t consider Extra Space a technology play, but I can certainly attest to the driving forces behind EXR’s success, of which technology is correlated. I’m glad we pulled back from EXR in early 2016, when shares were getting dangerously rich.

However, these days, we consider EXR an attractive REIT deserving shelf space (we added to the Mega Millions portfolio as discussed in my newsletter).

So this coming weekend, I will be “backing up the truck” to pick up all of my “stuff” so I can then stop paying rent on my storage unit. In addition, I will begin to allocate more capital to my favorite self-storage REIT: Extra Innings for Extra Space.





