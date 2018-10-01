Elastic: IPO Valuation Update

With the company tendering 7 million shares in this offering, this indicates an IPO size range of $182 to $203 million.

Elastic, the open-source search company, has updated its IPO filings to indicate a pricing range of $26 to $29 per share.

Elastic's IPO (ESTC) is quickly shaping up to become one of the most exciting software IPOs, hitting the markets in late 2018 in what seems to be for many companies a last-minute rush to go public before the IPO window supposedly closes. From all early indications, however, Elastic is looking like it will be a wildly successful IPO.

The company recently submitted its S-1A filing that updated the IPO with the latest parameters. Unlike many IPOs, Elastic was not timid in setting its price - its initial pricing range indicates a market cap of between $1.8 and $2.0 billion. Previously this year, other software IPOs like Elastic that were never officially "unicorns" preferred to set their initial pricing ranges low, before raising them higher or pricing above that range (there's still a good chance that Elastic might do this). If anything, however, this is an indication of early strong demand from institutional buyers.

It's not difficult to understand why Elastic is so popular. At a ~$200 million annual revenue run rate, the company is still growing its revenues by nearly double. What's more, Elastic is the kind of technology that becomes deeply embedded into its clients - something that is very hard to rip out, and thus makes for an extremely compelling recurring revenue story.

"Backend" software plays have gotten little attention this year. Plenty of open-source stocks have seen harrowing performance this year - from Cloudera's (CLDR) retention-driven guidance warning earlier this year to even perennial favorite Red Hat's (RHT) recent stumble after showing weaker growth in emerging technologies.

Yet these are the kinds of companies that, in my opinion, are the most appealing. There are several reasons for this, chief among which is the fact that many of these companies lack serious competition. There is no substitute for Elastic - virtually no other software or internet company has built an in-app enterprise search function as powerful or well-reputed as Elastic's. In addition, these software platforms become part of the fabric by which other applications, such as Uber, run. As these applications and services grow, so does Elastic as usage scales upward. Elastic has become a household brand among the IT and developer community, and it's easy to see from its ~80% revenue growth that it has become immensely successful.

To that end, I believe Elastic's initial valuation is still quite modest. With the volume of high-quality IPOs running thin this year, and with Elastic's strong narrative and revenue growth backing it, this will likely be a top-performing IPO. Over the last two weeks, a couple of other technology IPOs have been welcomed with strong performances on their IPO day: Eventbrite (EB) soared 59% in its open; SurveyMonkey popped 44%, and Farfetch (FTCH) jumped 42%.

Investors would be wise to keep a close eye on this IPO as it draws nearer and prepare to buy.

Valuation update

From Elastic's latest IPO filing documents, we gained a couple of additional pieces of information:

Initial pricing range of $26-29 per share

7.0 million shares tendered in the offering

69.493 million shares outstanding post-IPO

Figure 1. Elastic offering details

Source: Elastic S-1A filing

At the midpoint of its pricing range ($27.50), Elastic would raise $192.5 million in gross proceeds from the IPO. It would also be valued at a market cap of $1.91 billion.

If we also account for the $51.1 million of cash on Elastic's current balance sheet, plus the $174.1 million of net IPO proceeds it expects to raise from the offering (a total of $225.2 million in net cash post-IPO, as shown below), the company is left with an enterprise value of $1.68 billion:

Figure 2. Elastic pro forma balance sheet

Source: Elastic S-1A filing

Relative to all the high-growth technology startups this year that have gone public at valuations barely above $1 billion, Elastic's IPO would skew to the larger side. However, against the company's tremendous financials and growth rate, its valuation is more than reasonable.

Here's a refresher as to where the company's historical financials stand:

Figure 3. Elastic historical financials

Source: Elastic S-1A filing

In its most recent quarter, Elastic generated revenues of $56.6 million, which grew at a rapid 79% y/y growth pace. In its last fiscal year, Elastic similarly generated 81% y/y growth.

We know that this pace of growth can't keep up forever - eventually, Elastic will succumb to its own scale. Let's be conservative and assume the company can hit 55% y/y revenue growth over the next twelve months. Applying that growth rate of Elastic's trailing-twelve months' revenue of $184.9 million, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $286.6 million over the next twelve months.

This also puts Elastic's midpoint IPO valuation at 5.86x EV/FTM revenues. Let's be clear: this is a bargain for a company that is growing so quickly.

Highflying growth stocks in the enterprise SaaS space have been able to command increasingly huge multiples. It doesn't take hypergrowth at Elastic's levels to achieve these kinds of multiples - Okta (OKTA), for example, is growing in the ~50% range and is commanding a huge valuation. Here's a comparison against where other high-growth SaaS companies have been able to trade:

OKTA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

In my view, given the rich valuations of its peers (many of which have much lower growth than Elastic), I'm comfortable paying at least 12x EV/FTM revenues for this stock. This implies a price target of $53, or 93% upside from the current IPO valuation midpoint. If shares "pop" by any less than that on the first day of trading, investors should be prepared to buy.

Final thoughts

Despite not being an easily recognizable brand name like DocuSign (DOCU), Dropbox (DBX), or the many other blockbuster IPOs this year, Elastic has the capacity to become just as successful in its public debut. Its financials are nothing short of incredible - hypergrowth despite a ~$200 million scale, high gross margins in the 70s, and operating loss margins that are reasonable and suggest a path to breakeven. From a narrative perspective, its list of blue-chip clients as well as a virtually unique product will further add to the hype for this stock. Be prepared for an explosive IPO and buy anywhere under $53.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.