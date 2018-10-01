Shell, PetroChina To Proceed With LNG Canada - How To Profit

The LNG sector is one that is somewhat ignored in the energy space, yet it is rapidly growing and will be a good source of profits going forward.

On Friday, September 28, 2018, Chinese energy giant PetroChina (PTR) announced that it has decided to proceed with its planned investment in the massive LNG Canada project that is being led by European supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B). This $3.4-billion investment positions the company as one of the partners in the largest LNG processing plant to be commissioned in North America in many years. The completion of this facility also has strategic significance for China as the country will need to import tremendous quantities of liquefied natural gas over the coming years in order to continue with its economic development, so it is somewhat fitting for PetroChina to have a stake in it. While there are still some Asian companies that need to commit the capital needed to proceed with the project, it will be somewhat surprising if the LNG Canada project does not ultimately come to be.

About LNG Canada

The LNG Canada project is one of the largest liquefaction and LNG storage and export facilities ever conceived. At a projected cost of as much as CAD$40 billion ($30.96 billion), the facility will have the capacity to export as much as 26 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year.

Source: CBC Canada

The scale of this facility is truly massive as the facility will also include all of the infrastructure necessary to support its planned level of exports. This infrastructure includes:

LNG Processing Units: These will freeze natural gas to -162 degrees Celsius and turn into a liquefied natural gas.

These will freeze natural gas to -162 degrees Celsius and turn into a liquefied natural gas. Storage Tanks: These will hold the produced LNG until it is offloaded onto an LNG tanker.

These will hold the produced LNG until it is offloaded onto an LNG tanker. LNG Loading Lines: These transfer the LNG to the waiting tankers. The facility will be able to load up to two LNG tankers at once.

These transfer the LNG to the waiting tankers. The facility will be able to load up to two LNG tankers at once. Marine Terminal: An existing wharf that is redesigned to accommodate two LNG tankers at once. These ships will sail into the terminal in order to be loaded.

An existing wharf that is redesigned to accommodate two LNG tankers at once. These ships will sail into the terminal in order to be loaded. Rail Yard: This will be used to ship out condensate, a petroleum by-product of the LNG conversion process, from the facility to end users.

This will be used to ship out condensate, a petroleum by-product of the LNG conversion process, from the facility to end users. Water Treatment Facility: The facility will draw water from the Kitimat River for use at the facility. Any water that is used for industrial purposes will be treated prior to being put back into the river.

The facility will draw water from the Kitimat River for use at the facility. Any water that is used for industrial purposes will be treated prior to being put back into the river. Flare Stacks: A safety feature that will warn residents of the surrounding area of any problems at the facility.

As we can clearly see, the facility is being designed to maximize efficiency and thus profits, without sacrificing safety. The intent is that it will be profitable for all of the partners in the project. Royal Dutch Shell holds a 40% stake, Petronas owns 25%, PetroChina and Japan's Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) each own 15%, and Kogas owns 5%.

Why Invest In LNG?

The market for liquefied natural gas is an emerging and quickly growing segment of the energy economy. It has come about because the global demand for natural gas is rapidly growing. One reason for this is that natural gas burns cleaner than either coal or oil, so some utilities have been replacing their coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired ones. Another reason is simply the fact that emerging economies are quickly growing and thus needing ever greater amounts of energy to power their economic growth. Unfortunately for them, they are unable to produce the natural gas that they need internally, so they are forced to turn to imports. Unlike oil though, natural gas is difficult to transport. This is because that, as a gas, natural gas will expand to fill any container that it is placed in. Therefore, the only ways to economically transport it is either via a pipeline or by converting it into a liquid and transporting the liquid. As pipelines are not always possible, that leaves liquefied natural gas as the preferred import/export method.

The forward potential of the market for liquefied natural gas is something that we have been actively discussing in great detail at Energy Profits in Dividends. While I will not provide the same level of depth here, I will provide a brief synopsis of the case for investing in liquefied natural gas.

In a presentation given at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, LNG tanker giant GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) stated that global demand for liquefied natural gas grew by 9% over the Q3 2016 - Q2 2018 period. The overwhelming majority of this growth came from China, although a few other countries in Southeast Asia also accounted for this demand growth:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

It is likely that these same countries will increase their demand further over the next several years. GasLog took data sourced from Wood Mackenzie in order to project the change in demand over the 2017-2025 period:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see here, with the notable exception of Northeast Asia, much of the rest of the world is expected to increase its demand for the commodity. The notable exceptions here are North America and Australia, both of which are slated to become major exporters in the years ahead. Over the next few years, we will likely see more facilities like LNG Canada popping up around the United States and Canada. For example, Kinder Morgan (KMI) has one under construction.

How To Profit

By now, you are likely wondering how you can profit off of the growth in the LNG market. One way is by purchasing shares of a company that is constructing LNG export facilities like Royal Dutch Shell or even PetroChina. Another way would be investing in a shipping company like GasLog, which is likely to see growing demand for LNG transportation services. Overall, any energy investor should have at least some exposure to this emerging sector going forward.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.