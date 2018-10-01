Facebook Is Very, Very Cheap Again

Facebook's pullback has made it the cheapest stock in the FANG group. The company trades at a ~20x forward P/E, one of its lowest points in history.

Through it all, Facebook remains a product-oriented company, and recent DAU metrics show it is gaining over Snap (once, Facebook investors feared that millennials were defecting to Snap).

My strategy on Facebook's (FB) stock has been very simple over the past year: buy the dip. And buy every dip. Facebook has been a very news-driven company over the past year, and its stock has been hypersensitive to every incremental headline splashed across the front pages. Investors, in my opinion, have turned Facebook into a tool for speculation, while ignoring the fantastic fundamentals underneath. A quick rundown of several of the major news items that have plagued Facebook over the past several months:

The trouble began in July, when CFO David Wehner announced on the Q2 earnings call that management expected "revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4"

Ongoing legislative hearings and regulatory pressure throughout August and September.

Reclassification of Facebook, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and other internet names into a decidedly less glitzy "communications" sector

Departure of Instagram co-founders in late September

Announcement of a security hack last week that affected 50 million user accounts

There's no doubt that Facebook is going through its fair share of troubles. But in my view, the stock price has already priced in these risks - and overcompensated for them. Earlier this year, prior to the eruption of the Facebook chaos, I put forth a thesis that FB could hit a $1 trillion market cap by 2020, powered by its entry into new products, international user growth, and greater monetization. Today, Facebook's market cap sits at just under $475 billion, so it would take more than a doubling of the stock to get there. I still believe Facebook will get there, and have used every opportunity of Facebook dipping into the $150s and $160s to add to my position.

Amid all the doom and gloom, investors have seemingly ignored positive developments coming out of the company, as well as its incredible financials to date. It's true that we are all looking ahead with trepidation to Q3 and Q4 to see if Wehner's predictions on steep deceleration will come true, but more likely than not, the results will be much better than feared, and some of the overcast mood will lift from Facebook's stock.

Facebook is a company to hold onto for the long haul - don't let the day-to-day headlines distract you from the long-term bullish outlook. At present, the stock can be scooped up for a very, very good price.

Slaying the Snap threat

Here's one piece of extremely good news that largely got overlooked: last week, tech publication The Verge reported that Facebook announced updated user counts for its highest-growing services at an event in New York City.

According to that article, Facebook Stories now has 300 million DAUs across both Facebook Stories and Stories via Facebook Messenger. Facebook has not consistently reported metrics for these services separately, but the company did say in May that Facebook Stories had 150 million DAUs, and 70 million DAUs for Facebook Messenger last September. This represents tremendous growth - far more than the low-teens growth in Facebook's overall DAU count of 1.47 billion as of Q2, which is growing at just 11% y/y.

Another chart, taken from TechCrunch earlier this year, also illustrates how large Facebook's products have gotten in relation to competing social media outlets:

Figure 1. Facebook vs. competitors: DAUs

Source: TechCrunch

Instagram, of course, is owned wholly by Facebook, and its hundreds of millions of DAUs/MAUs have been extremely accretive for FB as its own organic growth slows down.

What is increasingly important to note, however, is the traction that Facebook is gaining against Snap. Yes, Facebook shamelessly copied the Story format from Snap and replicated it across both Facebook and Instagram, but in this case, the replica is grossly outshining the original.

Back at the height of Snap's popularity with investors - this would probably be around the time of its IPO in March 2017 at $17 per share (twice what it's trading at now) - investors were simultaneously fearful that Facebook's core users were defecting to Snap. Snap Stories were a big part of that fear, and it seemed at the time that millennials, the bread and butter of Facebook's user base, were leaving in droves. Investors feared, in short, that Facebook was no longer "cool" enough.

The latest user numbers from Facebook, nearly two years later, prove that momentum has reversed. Recall that Snap in its Q2 earnings release reported the first-ever sequential decline in its DAUs, as users balked at Evan Spiegel's app redesign.

Figure 2. Snap DAU decline

Source: Snap investor relations

It looks pretty clear that Snap is no longer the looming threat to Facebook that it used to be.

A future that includes China?

Another positive development on the user front is China. As most investors are aware, Facebook has always been banned in China, and it continues to be (though many users can get around these restrictions using a variety of means).

Recently in July, however, The Verge reported that Facebook obtained a license to open an office in China that will function as a kind of startup incubator. While the main social network remains banned, it's useful to see this event as a first step to cracking the world's largest market. China's apps such as WeChat and QQ have grown to become mammoths in the absence of Facebook, but there's a chance that FB will soon get its helping to this lucrative country as well.

It's no secret that Facebook's overall MAU and DAU counts are no longer growing as quickly as in the past, though certain sub-products (like Stories) are doing well. Adding China's ~1 billion population to its user base - many of whom are even more deeply embedded into online and web culture than Americans are - would be extremely accretive for Facebook.

One of the White House's primary concessions that it's hoping to wring out of China is a more level playing field for American companies wishing to enter the Chinese market. This, of course, applies heavily to censored companies like Facebook and Google. Should U.S.-China tensions thaw (as many expect them to over the course of time) and should China be willing to soften its grip on online bans, Facebook could see a huge boost.

Cheapest stock in the FANG group

It's difficult to believe that now Facebook is the cheapest stock among the FANG group, and its low P/E ratio is also nearly coming down to the ~17x forward P/E multiple of the broader S&P 500. This is in spite of the fact that Facebook, even in its most recent quarter that showed a marked slowdown, still was able to produce 42% y/y revenue growth and 32% y/y net income growth. Facebook isn't exactly the kind of stock that deserves a bargain valuation multiple.

Yet it's currently trading at one. Fears stemming from David Wehner's warnings of a 2H18 slowdown have caused a flurry of estimate revisions, and the latest consensus EPS figure for FY19 is $8.33, as reported by Yahoo Finance. That's down 10% from $9.26, where the consensus figure was pinned before last quarter's guidance warning.

But Facebook's share price has also come down accordingly and more than compensated for the earnings fears. With shares now trading at $164, the company trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19.7x. And with 32% net income growth factored in, that also implies a PEG ratio of 0.62x, also one of the cheapest valuations in Facebook's trading history.

FB also now owns the distinction of being the cheapest stock in the so-called FANG group, trading roughly 20% under Alphabet's valuation:

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

This is in spite of the fact that Facebook has both stronger revenue growth than any other stock in the FANG group and stronger EPS growth than Alphabet (the only reason Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) EPS growth is much stronger than Facebook's is because they are growing from a very small earnings base; these two companies have long been unprofitable). In my mind, Facebook is very obviously undervalued.

Key takeaways

Investing in Facebook, in my view, is a one-sided decision and a no-brainer. This is a classic case of a stock that has fallen out of favor with the market, but whose underlying fundamentals are still strong. Facebook's huge ~25% pullback from recent highs has overcompensated for the risks that lie ahead. Ignore the noise and stay long on this name. I'm long with a one-year price target of $267, which represents a 32x P/E multiple (putting Facebook's PEG ratio at 1.0x) and implying 63% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.