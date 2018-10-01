Spotify's Future Looks More Like Amazon Than Netflix (Part 2)

Spotify is very cheap if judged against its long-term prospects but has some major hurdles to overcome in order to get there.

Spotify will not disintermediate the big labels directly. It will do it indirectly by providing artists with the data and tools to do so themselves.

Lower ARPU is driving penetration and the duopoly's moat. Price increases will happen in the future but economies of scale will be the main margin driver.

This is the second part of my two-part series about Spotify. For the first part please click here. Source: Spotify's website

Spotify (SPOT) is in a very competitive market (music industry) that is undergoing a big transformation. Its competitors according to its registration filing are the companies below. It is not a comprehensive list but it provides a clear outline of the industry's competitiveness:

We compete for the time and attention of our users across different forms of media, including traditional broadcast, satellite, and internet radio (iHeartRadio, LastFM, Pandora (P), and SiriusXM (SIRI)), other providers of on-demand music streaming services (Amazon (AMZN) Prime, Apple (AAPL) Music, Deezer, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Play Music, Joox, Pandora, and SoundCloud), and other providers of in-home and mobile entertainment such as cable television, video streaming services, and social media and networking websites. In addition, some of our competitors, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, have developed, and are continuing to develop, devices for which their music streaming service is preloaded, creating a visibility advantage. Terrestrial radio providers also have several competitive advantages over us. In the United States, terrestrial radio only pays royalties to songwriters, whereas we pay royalties to those songwriters, as well as recording artists on both our Ad-Supported Service and our Premium Service, which results in higher content costs to operate our Service. Additionally, terrestrial radio stations are the incumbent and have the benefit of a large install base, such as cars, and access to certain forms of content currently not available on our Service, such as sports broadcasts. [...] Terrestrial radio providers often offer their content for free, are well established and accessible to consumers, and offer media content that we currently do not offer. In addition, many terrestrial radio stations have begun broadcasting digital signals, which provide high-quality audio transmission. Satellite radio providers may offer extensive and exclusive news, comedy, sports and talk content, and national signal coverage.

Now let's take a look at competitors by category and how Spotify is faring against them.

Traditional terrestrial, satellite & internet radio providers.

In the minds of many, traditional radio is already dead. I disagree with this as it has some very valuable and unique features. Traditional radio is an interactive (as audience usually participates through the phone or social media) medium where storytelling can be done very effectively. And humans love storytelling. Whether it involves sports, politics, money or music, the traditional radio is a very effective way to spread one's story within a certain locale.

However, radio as a music discovery tool is most likely in a decline. The real threat to radio, in my opinion, is podcasting but it is still too early to pick a winner. Podcasts have the potential of disrupting radio but they can also be a factor in its revival it. Radio companies like Entercom (ETM) are trying in various ways to complement their live programming with longer-form podcasts. They see podcasting as a tool that will enable them to get to know their audience better and improve their interactions with it.

I think that for the time being, the radio industry will be a strong competitor to Spotify as far as advertising is concerned (which isn't a big part of Spotify's revenue). But I think that Spotify will have no trouble in extracting market share in music discovery and marketing. And this will likely give a big blow to internet radio services like Pandora that are mostly music-focused and have no live interaction with their audience.

Independent Spotify-like services

These services (Deezer, Joox, SoundCloud etc.) have already lost the race in my opinion. They are squeezed between Apple and Spotify and as those two leading players increase their scale the value and subscription base of these services will just evaporate.

Tech conglomerates

On the other hand, Apple, Google, and Amazon are a real competitive threat to Spotify. Apple, because it already offers a similar service and has the ecosystem to feed it with subscribers. Amazon for the same reason and because it can lock in its Prime members through Alexa. And Google because it offers Google Play Music and can combine it with YouTube.

Those three have the money, the scale, and the expertise to make a dent in the music streaming market. Even these three though, cannot match Spotify's focus on providing the best experience to both sides of the marketplace. The real threat comes from restricting Spotify's access to certain customer groups.

FC: When I talked to Tim Cook, he said music does not need to be a money maker for Apple. How does that affect your strategy? DK: It really means you have to be twice as good, right? Music’s been essential in society for thousands of years, one of the very few things that billions of people around the world enjoy every day. Did I ever believe that we are going to be alone [in providing it]? No. And that’s fine. Competition really drives development. Apple is one of the biggest companies, incredibly successful in a lot of things. But everything we do all day, all night is about providing a platform for musicians and fans around the world. We have thousands of people who are focused [on that], and I believe that ultimately that focus, that clarity is the difference between the average and the really, really good. As an aside, one of the largest challenges right now is about platform neutrality. I don’t care as much that they [Apple] have a music service. All I care is that we’re fighting on equal playing ground, that we have access to the same customer. -Daniel Elk Spotify's CEO (FastCompany.com interview)

If you use Amazon's Echo and have a Spotify account, you can link it through the Alexa app and everything works just fine. If you don't have a music service account though, what would you choose? Spotify or Amazon Music? I bet you would go with Amazon Music. And it is a similarly smooth process with Google Home. However, Apple's HomePod requires an Apple Music account to operate Siri. Which means HomePod owners are for all practical purposes out of Spotify's reach.

That said, Amazon and Google do not seem inclined to bet big on their music side. They seem to view music as just one more complementary offering to their users. They are more focused on people adopting their voice-assistants and becoming the de facto interface people use to access the internet. They seem to favor an open approach so that they can entice as many consumers as possible. This makes them less of a threat for Spotify and more of a potential acquirer down the road.

It is clear in my mind that the most serious competitor to Spotify is Apple. And the reason is that Apple has millions of loyal customers that had a lot of good experiences with the company's products and services and thus are willing to buy whatever Apple offers. Add Apple's willingness to use Apple Music as a loss leader and it becomes easy to understand why it surpassed Spotify on paying US subscribers.

However, Spotify is still way ahead with 83 million paying subscribers worldwide and 101 million more on ad-supported freemium accounts. And don't dismiss the freemium accounts as insignificant. About 60% of Spotify's gross added Premium subscribers are coming from these ad-supported accounts.

Both Apple and Spotify have their own efficient way of adding new users. I believe that Apple will easily scale Apple Music even further among its core customer base. Apple currently has 1.3 billion active devices worldwide, but Apple users usually own more than one device. Loop Venture estimates active iPhone users to be about 780 million worldwide. On the other hand, Android active users are estimated to be about 2.3 billion.

Which means that there are 2.3 billion potential Spotify customers outside of the Apple ecosystem. I think it is pretty evident that there is enough room for Apple Music and Spotify to co-exist. However, this doesn't mean they will not compete. And it is their fervent competition that will ensure (in my opinion) their dominance of the music streaming market, creating an effective duopoly.

Big Label Disintermediation

There is a lot of speculation about Spotify trying to disintermediate the big labels and how they will thereafter withdraw their song catalogs in response and destroy Spotify in the process.

I think that this is not how disintermediation is going to happen. And it has already started to happen. Matthew Ball, one of the best media thinkers out there, laid out the fact that artists will increasingly rely on fixed-fee services (provided by 3rd parties or the labels themselves) to provide them with the infrastructure they need. And he also provided a visual of the economics behind this transformation.

Source: redef.com

I urge you to go read the whole piece as it is extremely insightful. However, I disagree somewhat with Matthew's conclusion that the streaming services will provide the aforementioned infrastructure services. I think that Spotify, in particular, will provide the necessary data and tools to artists and their service providers but it will not directly clash with the labels. At least until it achieves duopoly status.

I think that this is the only way Spotify can fight directly with the big labels and win. It will be untenable for the music labels to fight Spotify when it is their main access to music listeners. It is then that power will have shifted from labels (content owners) to the streaming providers. But going from here to there is one of Spotify's greatest challenges.

Valuation

FC: What do people underestimate about Spotify? DK: If the first 10 years for us was about fixing the consumer experience, the next 10 years is about an equal amount of focus on making sure that the music industry sees the same transformation that the consumer side has seen. That’s the next phase of the mission. At the all-time high, the music industry was about $45 billion globally. Today it’s still half that. But I don’t think the market necessarily is purchased music. I think the market is much larger than that. I think it’s audio. Two billion people listen to radio. Most of that today isn’t monetized very efficiently. It doesn’t get back to the artists in any real form. And it’s kind of unclear who gets what. If you think about commercial radio, today, conservatively, that’s a $50 billion industry globally. The U.S. industry is $17 billion. What do people listen to? Primarily music. The market is much bigger than most people think. On average today, customers listen to four hours of audio per day, mostly radio. It’s in line with television in terms of actual viewing. Spotify is a fraction of that. We’re well over an hour a day, but we still have a lot of room to grow. If you have two hours of someone’s time per day and on our platform artists can communicate directly to fans, what are the opportunities? It’s a very different market. Artists could up-sell to their shows on our platform. The problem with concerts today is not super big acts, it’s the 1,000-to-2,000 seaters, because there is no efficiency in marketing those shows. But if you had your audience and you could segment, here’s my super fans, and I’m not even going to book that show until I get 900 people who have said they’re interested in it, all of a sudden you’ve taken that risk out of it. You can start seeing that the market is actually very different than what most people think it is, and the way that future creators will engage. It’s not one-size-fits-all anymore. -Daniel Elk Spotify's CEO (FastCompany.com interview)

In the excerpt above Spotify's CEO gives a rough outline of the opportunities he sees available down the road. I will approach this in more back-of-the-envelope kind of way just to be on the safe side. Spotify in its Q2 results gave a projection for 199-207 million of active users by the end of 2018. And an average revenue of 30 euro per user. I believe that within the next 5 years, Spotify can grow this to at least 500 million users keeping stable the annual revenue per user.

Source: Investor Day presentation

This equals about 15 billion euro of revenue or about $18 billion using a rough 1.2 EUR/USD conversion rate. Currently, Spotify is trading at about 5.3 times its expected 2018 revenue (the low end of management's outlook). If it trades at about 5x its projected 5-year revenue, it will have a valuation of about $90 billion or 3 times its current size.

This valuation is feasible because of two major reasons. First, its total addressable market will continue to grow as more and more people will be using smartphones globally over the years. And second, its gross profits will increase as it scales and generates a bigger portion of its profits from ads. Furthermore, when its duopoly with Apple becomes self-evident, they will be able to both pressure the labels for better licensing deals and rise their service prices at least a little higher.

I know this a very vague valuation estimate but I think that what matters most, in this case, is to be right directionally. Spotify is a very focused and competitive company and I don't expect them to stop improving their offerings or trying to find new ways to monetize them.

I will probably build a small speculative position in Spotify during the coming months as I expect the market to focus more on their coming renegotiation with the labels. This should provide a better entry point for investors as the market hates uncertainty and the negotiation is sure to generate some drama. I expect the labels to puff their chests and try to demonstrate their superiority. Ultimately though, they have to offer viable terms or else risk killing their own revenue revival.

