Allocating Between mREIT-Based And Other ETNs In A 15%+ Current Yield Portfolio

A Constrained Very High Current Yield Portfolio

There are two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs from UBS Group AG (UBS). They are: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). MORL and later MRRL have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic outlook to manage a high current yield portfolio given some very significant constraints. The most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of margin borrowing and futures contracts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or could possibly benefit from adopting them.

Given those constraints, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include, in addition to MORL and MRRL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

While MRRL and MORL are my core holdings, I have utilized CEFL and BDCL as diversifiers and for hedging possible macroeconomic outcomes. REML is based on a slightly different index of mREITs than that upon which MRRL and MORL is based. I use REML as a substitute for MRRL and MORL. I focus on five-year investment horizons. In the slightly more than five years that I have been writing articles about MORL and later MRRL, each article has included something very similar to the paragraph below.

.. Aside from the fact that with a yield near 20%, you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MRRL would continue to yield 19.6% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $244,419 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,600 initial annual rate to $42,932 annually....

Adding BDCL and CEFL to the portfolio for hedging and diversification purposes has been fairly expensive in terms of forgone yield relative to holding only MORL. For the five-year period ending September 28, 2018, MORL has had a total return of 126.48% assuming reinvestment of dividends. Thus, an investment of $100,000 would have grown to $226,480 over the most recent five years. That is an average annual rate of return of 17.77%. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying components, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. It might be noted that the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) has had a total return of 91.01% the same five-year period ending September 28, 2018, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual rate of return of 13.83%.

Hedging macroeconomic outcomes would typically include holding both securities sensitive to interest rates such as bonds and mREITs and those sensitive to the stock market. A relatively weak economy tends to result in lower interest rates and could tend to favor bonds over stocks. Conversely, a relatively strong economy tends to result in higher interest rates but also higher corporate profits and thus could tend to favor stock over bonds. In a portfolio without the constraint to only include securities with current yields above 15%, the obvious way to hedge the possibility of a stronger economic activity outcome, where the stock market does better than bonds and mREITs, would be to use SPY or something similar. However, given the 15%+ current yield constraint, BDCL and CEFL were used. For the five-year period ending September 28, 2018, BDCL has had a total return of 29.88%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual rate of return of 5.37%. CEFL has only existed since January 7, 2014. The 4.72-year period from January 7, 2014 to September 28, 2018 has had a total return of 32.77%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual rate of return of 6.18%. Over that same 4.72-year period, MORL has had a total return of 113.00%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual rate of return on MORL of 17.36%.

As was discussed in: Obtaining Current Yields In Excess Of 15% Using ETNs, there have been some periods when BDCL and CEFL outperformed MORL. In particular, the initial market reaction to the November 8, 2016 election when there was a (now shown to be correct) expectation that the Trump administration would result in a much more stimulative fiscal policy including higher federal deficits, resulting in higher growth in both real and nominal GDP. Thus, the market perception was that Trump would be better for equity and not so favorable for fixed-income.

Which Allocation Among the 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is Right Now?

As described in two 2013 Seeking Alpha Articles, my macroeconomic rationale for MORL was based on the premise that policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results eventually in there being more funds being available for investment, relative to productive uses for those investable funds. This was elaborated on in, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs. The second article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS, set forth a proposition that, contrary to the widely held belief, the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates. Thus, my view was that it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels.

The allocation among the 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in the constrained portfolio depends on whether the macroeconomic basis for the original rationales for investing in MORL and the mREITs are still intact. Both the shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich (who have larger marginal propensities to save and invest) and the view that the Federal Reserve was setting short-term risk-free interest rates at levels in excess of what a free market would otherwise produce supported my conclusion that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than many believe. It could be argued that many of the early expectations of market participants regarding how the Trump administration would impact deficits, tax cuts and growth have come to pass. Furthermore, interest rates have been increased 8 times by the Federal Reserve. These could call into question my original premises for investing primarily in MORL.

Since 2013, the cases for both of my original 2013 premises have strengthened significantly. However, there are new macroeconomic factors that must be considered in allocation decisions involving the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in the constrained portfolio. Since 2013, there has been a tremendous further shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class due to enactment of the 2017 tax law. The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant additional amounts into investments. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. However, as capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. This can result in a recession.

The best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such as MORL and MRRL is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. In 2013, there were very little prospects that the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates, unless the Federal Reserve was willing to go into the area of negative interest rates as central banks in Europe and other places have done. These negative interest rates were discussed in: More Thoughts On Negative Interest Rates. Today, the eight quarter-point interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve since 2015, at least make it theoretically possible that the Federal Reserve could lower rates in the foreseeable future. However, most agree that there will be some additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The debate now revolves around how many additional rate increases will occur.

They key question is whether the original basis for the view that interest rates will stay relatively lower for longer than many market participants believe. Since the original 2013 article there have been many additional facts and occurrences that support my view that the Federal Reserve has actually been propping up interest rates, these were discussed in my August 23, 2018 article, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update.

Even if the original factors that supported an interest rate outlook that favored MORL remain intact and have actually been reinforced by subsequent events, there are new factors that must now be considered. The argument that the federal deficit will lead to higher interest rates cannot be ignored. The federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article, "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook". Some argue that this could overheat the economy and cause inflation. It could also be argued that deficits will cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates in order to punish what it considers to be profligate fiscal policy, even in the absence of higher inflation.

The future direction of both the stock market and bond market could be categorized as a question of which macroeconomic factors are more powerful. The massive increase in the federal deficit, unprecedented in a period of low unemployment, is a factor that cannot be ignored. This is a form of fiscal Keynesian demand stimulus that will increase economic activity, at least in the short-run. In addition to shifting the tax burden away from the rich, the 2017 tax bill also included a number of provisions that boosted economic activity in the short-run at the expense of economic activity in later periods. Immediate expensing of capital expenditures was made retroactive to 2017. This increases economic activity by bringing forward capital expenditures that otherwise would have occurred later. Some of the expansion in plant and equipment spending occurring now may be the result of projects that would have taken place in the future, but now will not occur then and thus drag down economic activity at a later date. It should be noted that the 2017 tax law is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits. Borrowing money in the treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending. An additional consideration is that since foreigners own about 30% of publicly held American corporate equity, a significant portion of the corporate tax cut goes to non-USA residents. This also reduces the stimulative impact of the tax cut as it relates to the domestic economy.

The massive shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, which was significantly exacerbated by the 2017 tax bill, will initially make much more funds available for investment. However, this will also eventually result in overinvestment. This will result in another recession. The timing of a period weakening of economic growth or a recession is a key question for those with shorter-term investment horizons. For those with a five-year or longer holding period, maybe not as much, this suggests a much higher weighting for the mREIT based ETNs, MORL, MRRL and REML, relative to CEFL and BDCL in a portfolio constrained to very high current yields, with a longer-term holding period. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The recession induced high returns from the mREIT based ETNs might take longer than some predict, even though by 2019 the current expansion will be the longest on record. For an overinvestment cycle, based on a shift of the tax burden away from the rich, to get to the recession stage, there has to be some bubble type situation. The bubbles are created mainly when those who benefit from the shift of the tax burden, use their increasing wealth and income to invest. Sometimes, they invest to increase the productive capacity of business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they may have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As investors seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment. Rich people have much higher marginal propensities to save and invest than non-rich people who have higher marginal propensities to consume. The worldwide shift in tax burdens from the rich to the middle class has created a tremendous imbalance where there is a much greater supply of lendable and investable funds, relative to securities to invest in or projects to lend to with high probabilities of good returns.

The severity of the overinvestment cycle declines can vary. The bust of the dot-com bubble produced a relatively mild decline in economic activity. The most severe overinvestment busts occurred in the Great Depression and the 2008 financial crisis. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the Great Depression and 2008 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

Today, when investors look for possible bubbles, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and cannabis stocks come to mind. Both are examples of the consequences of the vast amounts of investable funds chasing limited opportunities for productive investments. Cynics could point out that previous stock market and real estate bubbles at least involved investments in some tangible assets that were theoretically possible to value and were not based on products that were illegal at the federal level. That is not to say cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will not possibly become a recognized investment class. The article Cryptos Revisited discusses why digital cryptocurrency would eventually replace money as we know it today. Already there is a patent pending "Systems and methods for managing and processing transactions where legal tender status may be established for cryptocurrencies". This would allow cash hungry governments at the national, state, and even local level to obtain income from cryptocurrencies without financial risk. Additionally, Goldman Sachs (GS) and their clients appear to be applying Modern Portfolio Theory and the Capital Asset Pricing Model, which says that the most efficient portfolio is one that includes all possible investable assets, by getting involved with cryptocurrencies.

As to the cannabis stocks, there is a real product with great growth potential. It might also be remembered that Richard Whitney, head of the New York Stock Exchange, went to prison because he embezzled funds to cover his bad investments. Whitney's investments included alcoholic beverage companies that he thought would be very profitable as a result of the end of prohibition in the 1930s. Tilray (TLRY), a hot cannabis stock that recently had a market cap that briefly exceeded the $19 billion of American Airlines Group (AAL), had a loss of $12.8 million on revenue of just $9.7 million in the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

An important economic factor that is already impacting economic activity is that of protectionism. In 2015, protectionism would probably not been on any lists that financial market participants considered as the top 100 possible threats. However, the specter of protectionism in the form of tariffs and quotas now haunts and overhangs the financial markets. There is an initial boost in economic activity in the periods between when tariffs are proposed or announced and when they actually take effect. Chinese buyers rushed to import American soybeans prior to the date the tariffs would occur. Likewise, American users of steel and aluminum rushed to buy those metals prior to the date that domestic steel and aluminum prices were to be propped up by tariffs.

The equity markets seem to be trading off of every development in the trade and tariffs situation. The fixation of the financial markets on the risks associated with tariffs is not misguided. Tariffs always increase prices, thus raising fears of inflation. The Smoot-Hawley tariff demonstrated the damage protectionism can do to the world economy in the 1930s.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. Trump seems to like bilateral agreements and the revised trade agreement with South Korea ominously includes quotas. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers who can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather, the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm. Protectionism shifts the aggregate supply curve to the left. This is what happened in the late 1970s when oil supply shocks shifted the aggregate supply curve to the left. This resulted in stagflation, the unfortunate combination of high inflation and unemployment.

The protectionist tariffs are already causing damage. This was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit? The trade situation with China seems to be deteriorating. As the retaliating country, China has by far the upper hand. China has now announced that it is lowering tariffs on goods from all countries except the USA. This will spare China's consumers and producers from some of the higher prices resulting from China's retaliatory tariffs against the USA. American consumers and producers are getting no such relief. China is taking advantage of Trump picking trade fights with almost all of the world. China will probably be able to strengthen trade ties with countries including: Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, to a degree China could never have been able to accomplish until Trump.

Should You Buy MORL or MRRL?

MORL and MRRL are essentially identical. I have used them interchangeably in this article. MORL has a much larger market capitalization and thus has generally been more liquid. In the past, I have mentioned that I have bought either MORL or MRRL, depending on which was cheaper at the time. At times the spread between MORL and MRRL temporarily widened enough so that risk-free arbitrage was possible. There are two types of arbitrage, risk-free arbitrage is where essentially identical things are bought simultaneously at different prices. In finance textbooks, a classic example of risk-free arbitrage would be buying gold in New York and selling gold in London at slightly different prices per ounce. Risk arbitrage would be buying and selling two stocks who had announced a merger, prior to the merger being consummated where there is some risk that the merger might not take place.

The standard deviation of the price difference between MORL and MRRL prior to September 6, 2018 was $0.094. Thus, statistically a spread of $0.20 represented a two standard deviation spread, which would normally only occur about 5% of the time. Occasionally, when the spread reached a point where the bid side on one of them was more than 20 cents higher than the offered side of the other, I was able to engage in risk-free arbitrage by selling the higher priced one and buying the lower priced one simultaneously. With a 20 cent spread, this only made sense if you were doing close to a thousand shares at a time and paying very low commissions.

The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading above MRRL (and net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but not approaching the levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018 and on Monday, September 20, 2018 prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. On September 28, 2018, MORL closed $0.16 higher than MRRL. I am using the MRRL price for yield calculations, since that would be the logical one to buy for regular investors.

Analysis of the October 2018 MORL and MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected October 2018 MORL monthly dividend of $0.5024 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.5024 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in October 2018 will be a "big month" dividend. However, a number of special situations will result in the October 2018 MORL dividend being an abnormally small big month dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has an September 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the October 2018 dividend. One bright spot is that iStar, Inc. (NYSE:STAR), which had not paid dividends for years, did resume quarterly dividends. However, the STAR dividend had an August 2018 ex-date and thus contributed to the September 2018 dividend, but will not contribute to the October 2018 dividend.

There are some factors that will cause the October 2018 MORL dividend to be relatively smaller than other "big month" dividends. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.11 from the previous $0.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) had a quarterly dividend of $0.31163 with a September 2018 ex-date. Combined with the TWO dividend of $0.15837 paid in July 2018, that brings the total Q3 dividends for TWO to $0.47. That is the same as Q2. However, only the dividend with a September 2018 ex-date will contribute to the October 2018 MORL and MRRL dividend. The October 2018 dividend is also lower because in addition to STAR, a number of quarterly payers do not have ex-dividend dates in September 2018. Thus, they will not contribute to the October 2018 dividend. These include: PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).

All of the other components that will contribute to the October 2018 MORL dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the October 2018 MORL dividend of $0.5024 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, price, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the October 2018 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% yield on a monthly compounded basis that MORL and now MRRL pays, while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am. My view is that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that, mREITs and MORL would be one of the best places to be.

It still remains to be seen whether the dominating force which has propelled securities higher for a decade can overcome the fiscal profligacy, protectionism, and possible cyclical headwinds now facing the securities markets. Over the last 15 years, securities prices have been supported by the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality that causes an excess of loanable and investable funds, and that got a lot stronger with the 2017 tax bill. However, factors such as monetary policy, inflation and the unemployment rate will still have significant impacts on securities prices. As recent events have highlighted, there also are policy and geopolitical factors and events that can influence financial markets.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high-yield 2X leveraged ETNs like MORL. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time, the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be mostly via reductions in business taxes.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL and BDCL. In my article, "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall stock market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in the article "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to SPY.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to use those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle, and that will ultimately be very good for MORL and the mREITs.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added to MRRL recently. Previously, one of those could be bought slightly lower than the other one. If that situation resumes, it would make sense to buy whichever was cheaper. The yields are still compelling. However, the economic and policy uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL, or vice versa. Even though MORL and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group, while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse. It's highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That's not really economic call risk. Since - unlike a call on a bond, where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call - the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value. Until September 6, 2018, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL still does. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML, but only allows sales of MORL.

As I said above, My calculation projects an October 2018 monthly dividend of $0.5024. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.78, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the October 2018 projection. This is an 18% simple annualized yield with MRRL valued at $15.45. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 19.6%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield near 20%, you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MRRL would continue to yield 19.6% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $244,419 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,600 initial annual rate to $42,932 annually.

MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 11.74 10.13 9/11/2018 0.07826 q 0.0280 AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC 7.58 18.58 9/27/2018 0.18 m 0.0226 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 5.75 18.18 9/28/2018 0.5 q 0.0487 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 5.25 21.37 9/27/2018 0.48 q 0.0363 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.99 33.38 9/27/2018 0.62 q 0.0286 MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.97 7.5 9/28/2018 0.2 q 0.0408 Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.94 18.11 9/27/2018 0.5 q 0.0420 Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.93 15.06 9/28/2018 0.31163 q 0.0314 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 4.74 21.81 9/17/2018 0.145 m 0.0097 Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.5 18.86 9/28/2018 0.46 q 0.0338 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.47 15.73 9/24/2018 0.42 q 0.0368 Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.47 16.9 9/14/2018 0.325 q 0.0265 PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.78 20.04 10/12/2018 0.47 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.73 21.34 10/2/2018 0.33 q Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 3.24 16.12 9/13/2018 0.3 q 0.0186 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 3.21 22.44 10/12/2018 0.19 m 0.0084 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 2.98 6.14 9/26/2018 0.2 q 0.0299 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.76 11.33 8/14/2018 0.25 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 2.27 7.94 9/28/2018 0.11 q 0.0097 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.72 18.08 9/27/2018 0.5 q 0.0147 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.71 10.05 9/26/2018 0.31 q 0.0163 iStar Inc. STAR 1.69 11.1 8/14/2018 0.09 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. ANH 1.56 4.64 9/27/2018 0.14 q 0.0145 Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.55 6.34 10/2/2018 0.18 q Orchid Island Capital Inc. ORC 1.47 7.25 9/27/2018 0.08 m 0.0050

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.