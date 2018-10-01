Extendicare: Will Its Growth Initiatives Help Improve Its Outlook?

These initiatives should help improve its business outlook, but the benefits may not be material in the near term.

Investment Thesis

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) (TSX:EXE) delivered mixed Q2 2018 results. The company has several growth initiatives such as expanding its Retirement Living Portfolio, redeveloping 21 Long-Term Care centers, attracting professional services workers to grow its Home Health Care business, and providing smart retirement home services to its tenants. However, most of these initiatives will take some time before we see any material impacts. The company currently pays an attractive 6.1%-yielding dividend.

Recent Developments

Extendicare delivered mixed Q2 2018 results. The company increased its net operating income slightly to C$36.3 million from C$33.9 million in Q2 2017. On the positive side, the company’s same property NOI margin improved to 12.8% from 12.4% in Q2 2017. We especially like the fact that its SPNOI margin in its Home Health Care segment improved by 130 basis points to 11.4%. This was despite the fact that its case volumes were impacted negatively by an industry-wide capacity shortage of personal support workers (“PSWs”). The significant improvement in SPNOI margin in its Retirement Living segment was due to the improvement in its lease up occupancy.

Q2 18 SPNOI Margin (%) Q2 17 SPNOI Margin (%) Home Health Care 11.4% 10.1% Retirement Living 26.5% 10.6% Long-Term Care 11.6% 12.1% Total Revenue 12.8% 12.4%

On the negative side, Extendicare’s long-term care segment experienced SPNOI margin compression. Its margin compressed by about 50 basis points mainly due to higher labour, supply, maintenance, and food costs.

Extendicare’s Growth Initiatives

Expanding its Retirement Living Portfolio

Extendicare has significantly increased its Retirement Living portfolio in the past 2-3 years. During this time period, the company has acquired 7 properties (597 suites) and developed 2 properties (172 suites). The move towards growing its Retirement Living portfolio is favorable because its retirement living portfolio (mostly private-pay) enjoys much higher NOI margin than its Home Health Care and Long-Term Care segments. As can be seen from the table below, its retirement living portfolio has an NOI margin of 26.3% in H1 2018. This is much higher than its other two business segments.

2018 YTD NOI Margin (%) Home Health Care 9.8% Retirement Living 26.3% Long-Term Care 11.0%

The company currently has several projects under construction. The figure below shows two of its projects under construction, one in Bolton, Ontario, another in Barrie, Ontario. Both projects will increase its annual NOI by about C$5.6 million if fully leased. We noted that the target open dates have been moved one quarter later due to project/construction delay. Investors should keep in mind that Extendicare's Retirement Living segment only represents a small amount of its total revenue (2.95% in Q2 2018). Although the company would like to expand this segment, it may take several years before we see any meaningful impact on its total NOI margin.

Redevelop 21 long-term care centres

Extendicare plans to redevelop 21 long-term care centres (about 3,287 beds in total). The company has submitted 16 applications to the government to date. The company plans to increase its current capacity by about 500 to 600 new beds through redevelopments. We believe this is favorable. In Ontario, its largest market, there is a demand for long-term care beds. In fact, the government put out a call for applications related to the 5,000 new long-term care beds, indicating prioritization for applications where an increase in needed capacity has been established. We think Extendicare should be able to benefit from this trend. Upon completion, management expects its operating performance to improve. In addition, management expects its revenue and net operating income will also improve through its plan to increase 500 to 600 new beds.

Initiatives to attract PSWs

As discussed earlier, the shortage of PSWs (and nurses) has resulted in a decline of service volumes in Extendicare’s Home Health Care segment. Management in the conference call indicated that there are several ways the company and the government are doing to ensure that there will be enough PSWs to meet the growing demand of those who require home health services. Earlier in 2018, Ontario (the province represents about 83% of Extendicare’s Home Health Care segment) announced funding enhancements in its 2018 budget to provide for a 2% billing rate increase for nursing and therapies contracts, a 1% increase for harmonized personal support service contracts, and a 2% increase for other personal support contracts. These rate increases should allow the company to increase its annual revenue by approximately C$5.2 million based on Q2 2018 volume. The increase in revenue will give Extendicare room to increase wages and benefits. Extendicare stated in the conference call that initiatives to attract PSWs are underway. Specifically, the company has introduced new compensation grids to attract and retain new and experienced PSWs. Management mentioned that the result has been positive so far. We believe more PSWs will help grow its volumes.

Smart Home Initiative

Although in the early stages, Extendicare announced that it is partnering with Telus (TU) to explore opportunities to create a smart retirement home. We like this idea as it has the potential to create value-added services (for e.g., using technology to monitor some medical conditions and send these medical records back to health clinics and hospitals). We believe there is a lot of growth potential in this field.

New ERP System to replace legacy systems

Besides its growth initiatives, Extendicare is also working on improving its operational efficiency. In its Home Health Care segment, the company has launched a new enterprise software system to replace its 3 legacy systems. Management expects the rollout to be completed by the end of 2019. This should lead to operational efficiency improvement.

Risks and Challenges

Since majority of Extendicare’s revenue comes from government funding, its business outlook is subject to changes in government regulations. As we have discussed earlier, any redevelopment applications in its long-term care unit will require approval from government agency. In addition, government policies may change when a new party forms a new government. This may also impact Extendicare's business.

Valuation

Extendicare is currently trading at a price to 2018 estimated AFFO of 11.7x. This is significantly below Chartwell Retirement Residences' (OTC:CWSRF) multiple of 17.9x. This valuation is understandable due to Extendicare’s inferior portfolio mix (most of Chartwell’s revenue is generated from higher margin retirement living segment, and 44% of Sienna Senior Living’s (OTCPK:LWSCF) NOI is from its retirement living segment). The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.04 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.1%.

P/AFFO 2017 Actual 2018E 2019E Dividend Yield Chartwell Retirement Residences 17.9 17.9 16.1 3.8% Sienna Senior Living 12.2 11.9 11.3 5.3% Extendicare 12.9 11.7 11.5 6.1% Average 14.3 13.8 13.0 5.1%

Investor Takeaway

Extendicare has several growth initiatives to improve its business outlook. However, most of these initiatives are either in the initial planning stage (for e.g., smart retirement home concept), subject to government regulations and approvals (for e.g., long-term care redevelopments). Even after all the projects under construction are completed, its retirement living segment still represents only about 10% to 15% of its total NOI by end of 2019. We believe this company is suitable for investors with a long-term horizon willing to look beyond its near-term weakness.

Note: This is not financial advice and all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

