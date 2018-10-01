Kodiak Sciences IPO: Phase 2 Trial To Be Released In 2019

Investors buying shares should be aware of the fact that the company is at an early stage of development. Kodiak may take many years until the FDA approves the KSI-301 product candidate.

Kodiak expects to commence a new Phase 2 study of KSI-301 in the U.S. in 2019 with 400 patients. Data is expected soon, in 2019.

With data from a Phase 2 trial to be released in 2019, Kodiak Sciences (KOD) may retain the attention of institutional investors. In addition, the results from the Phase 1 were promising. It seems also beneficial that existing shareholders showed interest for the stock. They could acquire up to $62.5 million of shares of Kodiak.





Source: Prospectus

With that, perhaps the best trading strategy on this name is waiting until data from Phase 2 is released. Take into account that 400 patients will be treated in this new trial and only nine were treated in Phase 1.

Business

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Kodiak Sciences develops new treatments for chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Using an antibody biopolymer conjugate platform intended for maintaining drug levels in ocular tissues, the company’s lead product candidate, KSI-301, passed a Phase 1 clinical trial with nine patients in July 2018. The results seemed to be promising. They indicated that KSI-301 is biologically active at all dose levels tried as shown by both OCT imaging of retinal thickness and vision improvement.

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to commence a new Phase 2 study of KSI-301 in the U.S. in 2019 with 400 patients. Data is expected soon, in 2019. Thus, the investors will not have to wait for a long time to get the results. Kodiak Sciences has other drug candidates currently in Phase 1 with results in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The number of potential stock catalysts on this name seem large. Keep in mind that positive data could make the stock run.

KSI-301: Targeted Diseases And Market Opportunity Of $9.6 Billion in 2017

The company focuses on treatments for wet macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. The following lines provide explanation about these two diseases:

“Wet macular degeneration, Wet AMD, is a chronic and progressive disease of the central portion of the retina, known as the macula, which is responsible for sharp central vision and color perception. It is caused by abnormal blood vessels that grow underneath the retina and leak blood and fluid into the macula, causing visual distortion and acute vision loss, which can be permanent.” Source: Prospectus “DR is an eye disease resulting from diabetes, in which chronically elevated blood sugar levels cause damage to blood vessels in the retina.” Source: Prospectus

What’s the market size for Wet AMD and ADR? The prospectus reads that reported prevalence is approximately equal to 11 million patients in the United States, and 170 million people globally. As a result, the market opportunity for Kodiak Sciences does not seem small. Current treatments available for both diseases, Lucentis and EYLEA, reported annual sales of $9.6 billion in 2017. With that, the company notes that the total market size could be even larger for KSI-301, as trials indicate meaningful durability advantage over Lucentis and EYLEA.

Phase 1: 9 Patients Do Not Seem A large Number Of Patients

After submitting investigational new drug to the FDA in June 2018, the company commenced a Phase 1 trial of KSI-301 in the U.S. Nine patients with diabetic macular edema were treated with KSI-301. The company assessed the results measuring the thickness of the retina, which is an indicator of disease severity. The images below show examples of a normal optical coherence tomography (OCT), and diabetic macular edema:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The results were promising. No serious adverse events were reported. 5 best corrected visual acuity and reductions in macular thickness on OCT were observed at all dose levels. The following are images showing the results:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

With the results in mind, investors should wonder why the company has not used more patients for this Phase 1 trial. Kodiak Sciences will treat 400 patients in Phase 2. Thus, perhaps investors should wait a bit to see the results with more patients.

Phase 2 And Other Drug Candidates

The company expects to initiate a Phase 2 study of KSI-301 in early 2019 with 400 treatment naïve wet AMD patients. Additionally, the company expects to commence Phase 2 study of KSI-301 in DR patients in the U.S. and EU by the end of 2019. Finally, the company will also commence a trial in China, where dosing will commence in the second half of 2019.

Regarding less advanced product candidates, the company expects to commence a Phase 1b open label study treating 30 to 45 patients with AMD, DME/DR, and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO). This line of research makes a lot of sense, as EYLEA and Lucentis have been approved by the FDA to treat this less-common retinal vascular disease. It is interesting to note that the company is using 30 to 45 patients for this trial, but used only 9 patients in Phase 1 clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Data from these other Phase 1 trials is expected in 2020, 2020, 2021, and 2022, which may be a bit late for many investors. To invest in Kodiak Sciences and wait for these data to come out is not ideal. Keep in mind that shareholders will have to pay salaries and research and development expenses, and the stock returns will not be delivered after two to three years.

The image below provides further information on the company’s pipeline and the expected data to be released:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet And Income Statement Before The IPO

With an asset/liability ratio over one, the company’s financial shape did not look that beneficial. As of June 30, 2018, the company showed $17.64 million, which was a good amount of cash, 81.28% of the total amount of cash. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

However, on the liability front, Kodiak reported $39.49 million in convertible notes, which shows that the financial risk was high on this name. If the product candidates are successful, the previous financial situation will not matter. But, shareholders need to be conscious of the state of the book value per share prior to the IPO. The images below provide the liabilities of Kodiak Sciences:

Source: Prospectus

The contractual obligations on December 31, 2017 were equal to $40.651 million with $30.407 million to be paid in one to three years:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the investors should appreciate that the company will convert the convertible debt right after the IPO. Thus, the total amount of obligations will diminish. In addition, the stock dilution risk on this name will disappear. Read the following lines regarding this matter:

“The automatic conversion of the redeemable convertible preferred stock into 12,385,154 shares of common stock, (2) the assumed conversion of the outstanding 2017 convertible notes into an aggregate of 2,497,722 shares of our common stock immediately prior to the closing of this offering (assuming conversion of $12.5 million principal amount and accrued interest as of June 30, 2018 at a conversion price of $5.00 per share)” Source: Prospectus

On the income statement front, the company is burning cash rapidly, which is a worrying factor. Total operating expenses were equal to $17.15 million in 2016 and $25.52 million in 2017.

Source: Prospectus

The IPO makes a lot of sense and comes at the right time, when the company needs cash to finance its new Phase 2 trial. The prospectus reported the use of proceeds from the IPO. Please note that the company will have cash for only 12 months more. After this time period, the company will need additional equity transactions, which could push the share price down.

Source: Prospectus

In order to continue the company’s research and commercialize its products, Kodiak will need more capital. There is a clear risk. If the company does not obtain capital, its operations may stop. Kodiak reports it with the following words in the prospectus:

“If we fail to raise capital or enter into such agreements as, and when, needed, we may have to significantly delay, scale back, or discontinue the development and commercialization of KSI-301 for wet AMD or DR or delay our efforts to advance and expand our product pipeline.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation After The IPO

With $132.08 million in cash expected after the IPO and no debt, the balance sheet looks very clean. It seems beneficial. With 35.365 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the cash per share will equal $3.73, which is approximately 26% of the total share price.

As said, please note that convertible preferred stock and other derivative instruments will be converted after the IPO. The equity side should remain clean, which most investors should appreciate.

Source: Prospectus

The competitors of Kodiak are large companies like Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), which owns Lucentis, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), which owns EYLEA. Additionally, Novartis (NVS), Mylan (MYL) and Allergan (AGN) are also conducting research on treatments that could compete with that of Kodiak. These are all corporations owning very different drugs and having enterprise value of more than $10 billion, which means that they cannot be comparable with Kodiak. With this in mind, obtaining a fair value for the shares of Kodiak gets complicated.

Without a good comparable peer to establish a fair price, investors should see this company as an option. The market opportunity is very large. So, if the data obtained in 2019 is beneficial, the share price should increase. In addition, if the company receives money to continue its research, the stock should also increase. If the FDA approves the drug candidate, the share price should return massive stock returns. But, bear in mind that if the company arrives to this last stage, it will be after 2020. Investors will need to wait for a long time until they receive this final data.

Shareholders

The analysis of shareholders shows that Kodiak Sciences was able to seduce different institutional investors. It is beneficial. Take a look at the list of investors:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, it is also a great feature that existing shareholders indicated non-binding interest in acquiring $62.5 million of shares of Kodiak. Demand for the stock seems to be significant, which should push the share price up in the long run. The lines below provide certain information on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With very beneficial data shown in Phase 1, it is not ideal that the study included only 9 patients. Perhaps waiting for the data to be released in 2019 is the correct trading strategy here. Keep in mind that the new trials will include 400 patients. The fact that previous investors could acquire more shares in the IPO is beneficial. The transaction could increase the demand for the stock and push the share price up. With that, investors buying shares should be aware of the fact that the company is at an early stage of development. Kodiak may take many years until the FDA approves the KSI-301 product candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.