Net Metering Regulation Is Not An Existential Threat

In an article earlier this year discussing Sunrun (RUN), the Financial Freedom Institute ("Why Sunrun, Inc. May Go Bankrupt" from May 15, 2018) posited that regulatory changes regarding "net metering" and, specifically, the rates at which solar photovoltaic customers receive credit for excess generated electricity supplied to the utility grid would have a significant impact on the solar photovoltaic company's business and, by extension, the businesses of similar companies, such as SunPower (SPWR) and Vivint (VSLR), whether installers, financers, lessors, or hybrids.

However, the broad strokes and generalizations presented in the article (as well as the definition of net metering) provide an incomplete and, we would argue, inaccurate assessment of the causes of such changes and their potential impact on the solar photovoltaic industry. Indeed, economists at MIT have even argued that net metering poses a greater threat than benefit to the long-term adoption of distributed solar photovoltaic systems. We attempt to provide a measure of clarity, albeit at high level, to allow investors to better understand the underlying issues and how the regulatory response to those issues may impact solar photovoltaic installations in the long term.

We should note that we have no economic interest in Sunrun as indicated in the disclosures at the end of this article. Nonetheless, we believe a balanced and broader perspective is necessary to accurately assess the business and risks of the company. We endeavor to provide such a perspective despite our financial disinterest in Sunrun.

We should also note that we use terms such as energy delivered and energy supplied from the perspective of the utility at the customer meter for consistency in this article. In other words, whenever energy is delivered, it is provided by the utility grid to the customer, and whenever energy is supplied, it is provided to the utility grid by the customer. In addition, we use the term "retail rate" to indicate the rate a utility customer pays for delivered power and the term "wholesale rate" to indicate the rate a utility customer receives for supplied power (where the received rate is different - usually lower - than the delivered rate).

A Brief (and Partial) History of Utility Regulation

The development of utility monopolies led to the creation of public utility commissions charged, broadly speaking, with balancing the interests of consumers and utilities in a non-competitive market. Utilities were interested in generating sufficient revenues to build and maintain the generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure necessary to create a functional utility grid while earning a reasonable rate of return on the capital invested in those assets. Customers, on the other side, were interested in gaining regular and reliable access to affordable electric energy from the utility grid while avoiding the issues inherent in a non-competitive marketplace.

The regulatory model which evolved to provide affordability for consumers and sufficient revenues for utilities was based on a combination of base charges and burdened energy rates. The solution was reasonably elegant - in order to achieve the public policy objective of accessible electric utility service, regulators established relatively low base charges (allowing customers of any means affordable access to the utility grid) by shifting some of the fixed costs associated with transmission and distribution to the energy charge, thus creating a burdened energy charge reflecting costs in excess of the direct cost of generation. The burdened energy charge resulted in a partial "user fee" structure by associating grid use to energy use much like the gasoline tax roughly matches road use to gasoline use. The more electricity one uses, much like the more gasoline one consumes, the greater one's contribution to the cost of maintaining the underlying infrastructure. However, the effectiveness of this model is predicated on the underlying assumption that essentially all generated electrical energy is delivered over the utility grid.

Indeed, for nearly a century, this was a reasonable assumption. The model of centralized generation was the only economically viable model and thus supported burdened energy charges by ensuring that all customers contributed to the maintenance of the transmission and distribution infrastructure. The relatively rare cases of grid connected independent generation, usually operated by large industrial and institutional entities, did not violate the fundamental assumption and could be easily integrated into the utility grid on a symbiotic basis with the utility's own central generation plants. The assumption was also not violated by the advent of utility deregulation beginning at the end of the twentieth century since while customers may have gained a choice in electric providers, generation was still largely central and essentially all purchased power was still distributed over the existing transmission and distribution grid. The burdened energy charge thus still applied and continued to act as a per unit user fee or rental rate of the utility's transmission and distribution network.

However, the advent of affordable distributed energy generation, especially at a small residential and commercial scale, violated the assumptions underpinning the effective application of the burdened energy charge by allowing a customer to avoid the related contribution to maintenance of the utility grid. Indeed, the burdened energy charge model actually encouraged the development and proliferation of small scale distributed generation by effectively raising the threshold cost at which local generation became cost effective. The distributed energy approach disrupted the burdened energy charge model by taking advantage of the mismatch between the cost of generation and the cost of delivery.

In this sense, the prior article is correct in asserting that this is a contributing factor to the success of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems despite inaccurately conflating net metering with the impact of the burdened energy charge. Instead, net metering is simply a tool that allows for a separate accounting of energy delivered as well as energy supplied versus the prior assumption of the unidirectional flow of electric energy from the grid to the customer. The term is, granted, often used as a shorthand for how that information is used, i.e., how credited and utilized, but this is a regulatory matter and, in our view, should be clearly identified as separate from the general function of net metering.

It's therefore the use of the information provided by net metering, rather than net metering itself in its pure sense, that allows regulators and utilities to impact the economic attractiveness of solar photovoltaic or any other distributed generation system installed by a customer. Specifically, the rates at which a customer is charged for delivered electricity versus the rates at which a customer is credited for supplied electricity. The rationale for doing so is rooted in an effort to protect the burdened energy charge and, therefore, the original structure of electric utility regulation that ensures affordable base charges for low income customers.

Utilities and Solar Photovoltaic Energy

Solar photovoltaic systems do not, despite the earlier article's insinuation, pose an existential threat to electric utilities since regulated utilities are generally guaranteed a fixed rate of return on their capital. The idea that regulators would choose to significantly reduce utility rates of return (that is, forcing utilities to absorb the cost of the lost revenue associated with distributed generation) is highly improbable and the suggestion that such would lead to a cascade of dividend cuts, rising interest rates, and ultimately utility bankruptcies is, in most instances, bordering on the ridiculous.

The challenge presented by the advent of distributed solar photovoltaic systems and other small scale distributed generation systems is instead one of mass affordability. Solar photovoltaic systems, as noted earlier, take advantage of the burdened energy charge model by generating electricity at a cost comparable to or even somewhat more than that of the utility while avoiding a cost to the customer which represents both a generation cost and an infrastructure cost. In effect, solar photovoltaic customers are shifting the transmission and distribution cost allocated to the burdened energy charge onto those customers that do not have distributed energy sources.

In the early stages of solar photovoltaic (and, more generally, distributed energy source) development, the magnitude of this cost shift was immaterial. The systems simply did not generate enough energy as a percentage of the total such that the avoided transmission and distribution charges, when redistributed across the balance of energy use on the grid, materially changed the burdened energy charge for other customers.

However, the accelerating adoption of distributed energy has incrementally increased the proportion of transmission and distribution charges which must now be reallocated to other customers using primarily utility generation. The result is a rising burdened energy charge as fixed transmission and distribution costs must be reallocated over fewer kilowatt hours. The inherent irony is that this system produces a positive feedback loop wherein the rising burdened energy charges result in an even greater economic incentive to adopt distributed generation, which in turn leads to a reduction in grid energy usage, thus higher energy charges, thus a greater incentive, and so on.

Solutions to the Cost Allocation Problem

The solution to the cost allocation problem has been approached in various ways by different jurisdictions over the years. The advent of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems was often accompanied in many areas with a limitation on the total amount of distributed solar photovoltaic power which could be connected to the grid. The limitations were an early acknowledgement that distributed generation, which for decades had been largely uneconomical except for large industrial and institutional generators, would be disruptive to the longstanding regulatory model of burdened energy charges. The generation cap effectively limited the magnitude of redistribution of transmission and distribution to the burdened energy charge for remaining customers. It was a blunt instrument at a time of limited adoption and limited understanding of how distributed generation would develop.

The more recent proposals applying retail rates to delivered energy and lower wholesale rates for supplied energy - i.e., using the data provided by net metering - is a more nuanced approach to managing the burdened energy charge situation. In effect, by eliminating the benefit of essentially receiving the transmission and distribution component of the burdened energy charge for supplied energy, solar photovoltaic generators only receive the value of the generated electricity. However, this is actually only a partial solution since, even though the solar photovoltaic customer is no longer receiving the transmission and distribution component of the burdened energy charge for supplied electricity, the customer is still avoiding the transmission and distribution charge associated with the energy offset by the solar photovoltaic system and no longer procured from the grid. The result is that fixed costs associated with transmission and distribution are still reallocated over a smaller delivered energy base, though on a smaller scale.

The contention that generous reimbursement for power supplied to the utility grid fuels the growth of rooftop solar is, however, thus largely inaccurate. Solar photovoltaic growth is instead fueled by a combination of the magnitude of the transmission and distribution charge added to the cost of utility generation, the ability of a customer to use generated electricity rather than supplying electricity to the grid, and (in some jurisdictions) the opportunity to offset incrementally higher energy costs during peak periods versus the base energy rate. The reimbursement rate applicable to supplied energy only marginally impacts the first consideration (to the degree that the credit received for supplied electricity is based on a retail or wholesale rate) but has very little impact on the last two factors.

Indeed, the last two factors may be more important in the long run for the economics of solar photovoltaic systems than the first factor. A customer who can utilize substantially all of the generated electricity at the time of generation (while minimizing supplied electricity) will continue to benefit significantly by avoiding the transmission and distribution cost of the burdened energy charge. In addition, a customer in a jurisdiction where the energy charge is higher during periods of peak demand for various blocks of kilowatt-hour usage (usually during summer months due to air conditioning demand when solar photovoltaic systems are also operating at peak output) will continue to receive an even larger benefit by avoiding the peak energy charges and effectively offsetting the highest cost usage. In regions such as California where there is a very large increase in the energy charge between various blocks of kilowatt-hour usage, the benefit may well offset substantially all of the difference between the retail and wholesale rates on delivered and supplied electricity.

In these cases, the economics of a large solar photovoltaic system may not be as compelling, but there is still a strong economic case to be made for smaller photovoltaic systems correctly designed and sized to minimize the amount of supplied electricity. Solar arrays may get smaller, but there would still be robust demand even in the face of lower wholesale rates applied to supplied electricity.

Finally, even the adoption of lower wholesale rates for supplied electricity may not significantly slow the adoption of solar photovoltaic systems in the long term. Indeed, a growing gap between the retail and wholesale rates for electricity (in combination with rising rates generally) will only encourage the adoption of ever more affordable battery technology for energy storage. Batteries, or even possibly fuel cells down the line, allow customers to cost effectively store more energy for future use and in the process avoid selling at least part of their generated electricity at discounted wholesale rates. The shift in the marketplace therefore may not necessarily be reduced adoption of solar photovoltaic systems but an increased adoption of storage technology. In fact, to the extent that companies such as Sunrun can provide an integrated solar photovoltaic package that incorporates battery storage, solar array sizes may not significantly decrease while the installer gains an additional source of revenue and margin. In some areas with high adoption of electric vehicles, the electric vehicle can itself become a storage mechanism for customers.

It's arguable that greater adoption of battery storage technology as an integral component of solar photovoltaic systems would actually create its own feedback loop in that it places regulators back at square one in terms of the burdened energy charge. In the event battery technology becomes more widespread, the effect is essentially the same as allowing customers to receive a retail rate for supplied electricity and transmission and distribution costs must still be allocated over the smaller base load. Regulators would wind up encouraging adoption of technologies which would offset the intended impact of implementing wholesale rates for supplied electricity.

A Different Variation

A slightly different but equivalent variation of the same argument was made in 2013 by German economist Lean Hirth in his paper "The Market Value of Variable Renewables." Hirth essentially argued (and we summarize here for brevity) that the variable nature of renewable energy actually impaired the economic value of that same renewable energy as it represented a larger and larger share of total generation, particularly in the absence of economically viable means to store the excess energy. In this case, utilities were still required to maintain, in addition to the transmission and distribution network, sufficient base load generation to ensure grid reliability. The effect was similar to that of the burdened energy charge in that the costs of maintaining that infrastructure - in this case including the base load generation - added to the utility cost of generation and, thus, the per unit cost of electricity. In effect, rather than reducing electricity costs, renewable sources actually eventually increase electricity costs. In the long term, if so, this would only further exacerbate the feedback loop earlier discussed, as well as the challenges regulators face in trying to balance policy objectives.

Conclusion

Net metering regulations (and rates for delivered and supplied electricity) will continue to evolve as the proliferation of solar photovoltaic systems and other forms of distributed energy generation impacts the economics of the burdened energy charge. Regulated electric utilities and regulators will seek to balance the competing public policy objectives of maintaining low utility base charges and rates while also encouraging adoption of renewable energy. The evolution of net metering regulations will be fitful as customers, regulators, and utilities seek to balance various competing interests within an industry and regulatory model that was not designed to incorporate significant distributed generation across the electric grid.

A reasonably strong economic argument exists for shifting at least a portion of the cost of maintaining the transmission and distribution grid away from burdened energy charges. The question is how to achieve this outcome, whether through selective increases in base charges, differentiation between retail and wholesale electric rates, or some other option - or a combination. However, whatever the ultimate approach, the tension will occur in the inherent public policy conflict between maintaining affordable utility base charges and energy rates and encouraging development of renewable energy.

Indeed, the greater risk to solar photovoltaic installers such as Sunrun and Vivint isn't so much in the advent of net metering regulations (or other approaches regulators may use to solve the underlying problem of burdened energy charges), but the likelihood that various jurisdictions will overreact and implement policies which prove detrimental in the short-term whatever the long-term consequences. In this case, it's critical to assess a company's ability to withstand dislocations within the solar photovoltaic marketplace as regulators seek palatable solutions and make significant policy errors in the process. A company which depends on a robust stream of ongoing installations will be challenged in such an environment even if solar photovoltaic remains economically viable.

In short, regulators are left with few good options whatever approach they choose and, in our view, it will be very difficult to create a sustainable industry and regulatory model that continues to include burdened energy rates. Unfortunately, some of the easiest approaches, such as resorting to solar photovoltaic capacity caps as a percentage of total demand, would be catastrophic for the industry as well as for the public policy supporting renewable energy.

Regardless, short of draconian regulations involving capacity caps, there is limited existential threat in the long run to solar photovoltaic energy. Indeed, changes to the retail and wholesale rates associated with net metering are unlikely to prove a long-term headwind for the industry. The key, of course, in the "long run." The short run, as companies and markets adjust to the shifting policy priorities and the resulting regulatory environment, could very well be painful.

We don't have a particular view on Sunrun, SunPower, or Vivint, although, for the most part, we're not especially interested in business models that rely (at least in part) on government subsidies and other regulatory aspects that are subject to change without reasonably predictable alternative outcomes. The availability of financing in a volatile product market, and intensive competition in a field with low barriers to entry, are additional negative factors. We'd prefer instead to focus on installers and producers that provide a product or service on a sale basis rather than financial lessors in terms of investment opportunities in the solar photovoltaic (or, more broadly, the alternative energy) space. The solar leasing model, on the other hand, tends to be quite expensive over the long run for the customer and is, at its root, simply another way for consumers to finance something that they can't actually afford in the first place.

Regardless, the implication that changes in net metering regulations and differences in the retail versus wholesale rates applicable to delivered versus supplied electricity will kill the solar photovoltaic industry, particularly in the long run, is misguided whatever the outcome for individual companies. Solar photovoltaic energy (and other forms of distributed energy generation) are here to stay. The question is instead whether specific companies within the industry have the wherewithal to withstand a decline in solar photovoltaic installations (in other words, whether they have an inherently sustainable economic model) or whether their business models are predicated on an unending growth in the category.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.